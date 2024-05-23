mysticenergy

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has significantly curtailed production in the face of a challenging natural gas market as the firm makes strides to close the merger with Chesapeake Energy (CHK). Despite industry consolidation being a relatively common occurrence during times of depressed commodity prices, the FTC continues to delay O&G mergers as the agency seeks to gather additional information in a scheme that I believe is purely politically motivated and has nothing to do with the globally-traded commodities that are not price-dependent on a few domestic firms. Accordingly, Southwestern is promptly engaging with the FTC’s requests and using the additional time to effectively ensure a smooth merger occurs. The firm also released a proxy statement on May 20,2024, as it prepares for the shareholder vote on June 18, 2024. Management anticipates the merger to close sometime in 2h24, assuming regulatory clearance. Once approved by the FTC and shareholders, SWN shareholders will receive 0.0867 shares of CHK common stock for each SWN share. Given that SWN shares will reflect the price of CHK shares, I will not be providing a price target for SWN shares; however, I will reiterate my BUY rating on the firm as the merger should be accretive and allow for operational efficiencies with a larger natural gas footprint.

Proposed Merger Between Southwestern Energy and Chesapeake Energy

Southwestern Energy and Chesapeake Energy announced their merger agreement on January 11, 2024, a deal that had initially been hinted at by a preliminary article published in Reuters on October 17, 2023.

The initial value of the deal at the close of the last trading day before the announcement was for $7.4b, or approximately $6.69/share. The ownership of the combined firm will be 60/40 Chesapeake/Southwestern.

Investors appear to be in favor of the merger; however, political challenges may delay or impede the deal from a speedy closing date. The FTC appears to be targeting energy consolidation during a time when natural gas prices aren’t supportive of profitable production. Chesapeake and Southwestern are not alone in the matter. The FTC has put the Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) deal under the microscope as Exxon seeks to expand their presence in the Permian Basin. Pressure has also been applied for the Chevron (CVX) and Hess (HES) deal, Diamondback (FANG) and Endeavor, and Occidental (OXY) and CrownRock. Though ensuring competitive behavior is in check as industry consolidation occurs, I believe the FTC’s tactics may be excessive as industry consolidation during a time of flat-to-down prices is not uncommon and has the ability to benefit the industry in support of optimized production volumes.

Corporate Reports

The biggest challenge specific to Southwestern and Chesapeake is that the two firms focus production primarily on dry gas and NGLs. As natural gas prices remain below profitable levels, the two firms remain in a waiting game that can lead to unnecessary operational cuts, as seen in Chesapeake’s recent headcount reduction. Chesapeake disclosed that the cuts were in association with the sale of the Eagle Ford assets; however, the firm did not specify the size and scope of the layoffs. Do note that the Eagle Ford asset sale isn’t “new” news, and that the intention to sell the assets has been publicly disclosed since 2022.

Corporate Reports

I do anticipate that the merger will proceed despite the delays. I also believe that a merger is necessary for the future of both firms as operations have become pressured by the challenging natural gas market. As a result of the challenging gas market, Southwestern and other dry gas producers alike have curtailed production in an attempt to support gas prices. This has resulted in a -9% reduction in production volumes in q1’24.

Corporate Reports Corporate Reports

Paired with prices, Southwestern experienced a -49% decline in gas sales revenue for q1’24, leading to significant margin compression across operations.

Corporate Reports

Though there is no guarantee that the business combination will resolve the operational stress in the face of a challenging gas market, the merger will allow for some cushion as the firm will have control over more assets with the ability to further reduce production and overhead expenses in anticipation of a gas price upswing. Natural gas prices reached a recent low in February not seen since mid-2020 at a time of low business activity. Gas prices have since recovered to similar levels experienced in May 2023 with the strip prices suggesting gas will be priced above $3/Mcf by November 2024. Though I do not believe low gas prices will affect the chances for the merger to proceed, I do believe that higher gas prices may lead to politically-motived commentary from political leaders given that 2024 is an election year. I do not anticipate this will hold any weight towards the deal; however, it may lead to a negative public perception of the gas producer.

Trading Economics

SWN Stock Valuation & Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

SWN shares have appreciated in value since the merger was announced in January, confirming the SWN side of my initial thesis on the pairs trade between SWN & CHK. Shares have appreciated by 10% since the January 11, 2024, announcement and 6% since my initial commentary on the merger on October 23, 2024. As discerned in the summary above, SWN shares will reflect CHK prices until share conversion occurs at the close of the merger. Given this, I will not be providing a price target for SWN shares; however, I will reiterate my BUY recommendation as the deal provides the NewCo the ability to optimize operations with a larger asset base. Looking at the price chart below and the reflected track each company’s shares have taken, it would appear that investors are aligned in expecting the deal to close.