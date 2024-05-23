The 'Micro' View Of The Economy, More Relevant Than The 'Macro' View

ER Productions Limited/DigitalVision via Getty Images

When different people talk about the economy these days, one ends up feeling that not everybody is discussing the same economy.

Some people see the U.S. economy as strong and doing well. Inflation has moved downward, unemployment remains around a 50-year low, and economic growth is coming in just below 3.0 percent.

Not a bad economic picture, if you look at the macro-picture.,

On the other hand, some people still see inflation as a problem, with food and rental costs hitting many Americans hard. Unemployment remains low overall, but in many sectors, there is a real displacement being faced by many and a lot of small businesses are facing a real threat to their existence.

Consumer confidence seems to be weakening in many sectors.

Economic growth depends upon what you do and where you are located.

All-in-all, this latter group of people are looking rather glum, especially if you are looking at micro-pictures.

Which narrative seems to be the correct one?

The answer is...both!

But, consequently, which side you take seems to be based upon where your assumptions lie. And, since there seems to be significant support for both stories, the bifurcation of the discussion seems to be secured, which means that the debate over which side is correct can get pretty intense.

There seems, to me, to be at least three things going on here.

First, there is a substantial transition going on in the U.S. economy. The information age move into the future has accelerated, and this is causing major changes in the economy.

This tremendous change is keeping the economy going and keeping employment up. But, what is driving the economy is changing, and this impacts who are in business and who is employed.

Historically, this is what happens every once in a while.

Technology changes, and we move into a new era with different leading sectors or different leading organizations. We also get new jobs, lose old jobs, and, in almost all cases, different skills and knowledge are required by those who are employed.

In one sense, change is always happening and people and businesses have to adjust.

The change taking place at this time seems to include some rather dramatic changes and, as a consequence, the changes are getting more and more attention as we go along.

Second, because of the changing technologies, many of the problems associated with employment and with business structure are predominately supply-side issues.

That is, much of the new innovation is being put into place without the demand side being a factor in the transition.

If government economic policies are based upon "macro" thinking, then these policies miss the mark.

Innovation is more of a "bottom-up" process where new ideas are forthcoming from a lot of different sources, many of the sources being unknown or unrecognized at the start.

What is going on with the innovation is really primarily a supply-side phenomenon. And, where these innovations show up in the growth of productivity...labor productivity.

And, as time has gone along, the introduction of this "new" innovation has speeded up. For example, in the 1960s, economic research indicated that a "new" era in productive structure took place every 30 or 35 years.

The "time pacing" in industry was...relatively slow...although not slow looking back at history.

By the 1990s estimates of the turn to a "new' era of production were no more than 5 years.

Although I have not seen figures for the current time period, one can only believe that the time pacing has become even shorter.

Changes in demand do not generate these transitions. Demand adjusts to the "new" world. The "new" era comes from the supply side.

The third factor impacting the economy at this time is the income/wealth distribution now in place in the United States.

I have written about this change in the income/wealth distribution regularly in my posts. My argument is that the economic policy of the U.S. government, aimed at keeping labor employment high and unemployment low, has generated a tremendous change in the distribution of income...and wealth...in the United States.

For example, Ben Bernanke, as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, argued that the Fed should seek to increase stock prices. Rising stock prices, he continued, would raise consumer wealth and rising consumer wealth would raise consumption expenditures. With rising consumption expenditures, the U.S. economy would have a solid foundational stimulus to rising economic growth.

The policy was tried. The policy was a success. Mr. Bernanke received a Nobel Prize for economic thought.

But, as mentioned, the distribution of income/wealth increased very, very rapidly during this time.

Stocks are not a major part of the wealth holdings of the less wealthy.

All these factors contributed to the changing makeup of the U.S. economy in the twenty-first century.

The consequence was relatively strong economic growth, the lowest employment rate in the last fifty years, and, generally, relatively modest inflation.

But, these factors also have contributed to a bifurcating social structure, but whereas the positive consequences came out in the "macro" numbers, these other factors have come out in the "micro" numbers.

The changing technology in the economy results in supply-side effects that play into declines in some sectors of the economy while other sectors are rapidly expanding.

Who could argue against this seeing the growth of AI in the U.S., and around the world?

Also, the changing income/wealth distribution in the U.S. has meant that many American workers have not benefited from the increasing wealth the economy has produced.

But, many others have benefited.

Note the article by Theo Francis in the Wall Street Journal:

"The chiefs of America’s biggest companies reached new pay heights in 2023 as stock awards swelled the value of compensation packages."

"Half of the executives in a Wall Street Journal analysis made at least $15.7 million, a record for median CEO pay in the annual survey, with several making more than $50 million. Median pay for the same companies a year earlier was about $14.5 million."

Basic Point

What is the takeaway from this discussion?

To me, "the takeaway" is that we are focusing too much on the "macro" economy and now need to turn our attention more toward the "micro" parts of the economy.

Macroeconomic analysis was more helpful when the "time pacing" of corporate innovative change was 30 years.

When the "time pacing" of technological innovation gets down to 3 years or so, we need to pay more attention to what is happening in various sectors and industries all over the economy.

We need to look more at the "supply" side of the economy than at the "demand" side.

This, I believe, is particularly true for investors.

This is a dynamic, fast-changing world we now live in. The investor may still follow a "value" investment strategy, but in terms of understanding what is doing-well and what is not-doing-so-well, the investor must, in today's environment, take a more micro view of what is happening and where it is happening.