With the S&P 500 continuing to teeter around all-time highs despite persistently high interest rates, it would be an understatement to say that the general sentiment in the markets is nervous. In response to this, investors should be taking great care to prune their portfolios for richly valued growth stocks that are trading at enormous valuation multiples.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) (NEOE:NOWS:CA) is a great example of a company that should be in your crosshairs. The IT service management company, one of the category leaders in creating help desk software to help companies assign and manage service tickets, is up ~15% year to date and more than 50% over the past year. The question for investors now is: can the rally keep going, or is it at risk?

I last wrote a neutral opinion on ServiceNow in March, when the stock was hovering around the $760 mark. Since then, the company has released Q1 results (we'll discuss this in the next section, but I found nothing impressive enough in the earnings print to justify the stock's huge valuation) while continuing to rally further, prompting me to downgrade ServiceNow to bearish.

ServiceNow, in my view, has become the classic example of a "high price for high quality" software company that has had its time in the sun this year, but will fade when investors decide to fade this year's rally due to valuation. There can be no doubt that ServiceNow is both the category leader in IT service management and a company that continues to defy traditional "Rule of 40" metrics by balancing growth and profitability: but all of this, and more, is already priced into the stock.

Beyond valuation, here are what I view to be the top risks for ServiceNow:

Decelerating growth. The company has become a victim of its own scale as growth slows down. Notably, FX headwinds continue to be prominent for ServiceNow with the recent strengthening of the dollar against the euro. The company has launched a new hedging strategy designed to minimize its currency exposure, but underlying business trends and a generally softer macro environment for enterprise IT departments will still continue to plague ServiceNow in the short to medium term.

The company has become a victim of its own scale as growth slows down. Notably, FX headwinds continue to be prominent for ServiceNow with the recent strengthening of the dollar against the euro. The company has launched a new hedging strategy designed to minimize its currency exposure, but underlying business trends and a generally softer macro environment for enterprise IT departments will still continue to plague ServiceNow in the short to medium term. Blue chip competitors. There's no doubt that ServiceNow screams legitimacy and category leadership in its space. But that's not to say that the company's software doesn't compete with other heavy-pocketed, blue-chip companies. Its service management products, in particular, face competition from Atlassian's Jira (TEAM), while also competing against the likes of Salesforce (CRM) and Zendesk.

There's no doubt that ServiceNow screams legitimacy and category leadership in its space. But that's not to say that the company's software doesn't compete with other heavy-pocketed, blue-chip companies. Its service management products, in particular, face competition from Atlassian's Jira (TEAM), while also competing against the likes of Salesforce (CRM) and Zendesk. Aggressive headcount expansion. While competitors like Salesforce have touted their new belt-tightening measures, ServiceNow keeps hiring like it's 2021. The company is still growing pro forma operating margins and staying within the confines of the "Rule of 40," but margin expansion is smaller than many investors would have liked due to continued headcount growth.

Finally, valuation is my key worry for ServiceNow. At current share prices near $780, the company already trades at a massive $160.00 billion market cap. After we net off the $8.78 billion of cash and $1.49 billion of debt on ServiceNow's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $152.71 billion.

Meanwhile, for next fiscal year FY25, Wall Street analysts are expecting ServiceNow to generate $16.25 in pro forma EPS (+20% y/y) on $13.14 billion in revenue (+21% y/y). This puts ServiceNow's valuation multiples at:

11.6x EV/FY25 revenue

48x P/E

My negative viewpoint on ServiceNow is less company-specific than it is macro concerned. ServiceNow's high valuation, in my view, makes it incredibly susceptible in a broader market downturn, especially when on a forward 12-month revenue multiple basis, its valuation sits well above other companies with a similar market cap and similar growth profile:

The bottom line here: it's time to lock in any gains you have on ServiceNow and retreat to the sidelines. I've started selling off a lot of winning positions using the rally of the past recent weeks, while moving more assets into short-term U.S. treasuries. I'm loading up firepower to buy stocks on the next dip, and if you're lucky enough to have any gains on ServiceNow, this might be an excellent candidate to sell for ammo.

Q1 download

Let's now go through ServiceNow's latest Q1 results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

The company's revenue grew 24% y/y to $2.597 billion, only slightly ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $2.583 billion (+23% y/y).

We note, as shown in the chart below, that revenue trends have continued to decelerate. On an as-reported basis for subscription revenue, the company's growth slowed down two points relative to 27% y/y in Q4, while constant-currency subscription revenue growth also slowed down one point:

As previously mentioned, management has put a new FX hedging program in place starting in Q1 to mitigate a portion of this FX risk (but of course, this comes with cost as well as the potential for trading losses).

To ServiceNow's credit, the company has done a good job pushing new products onto its customers at a time when enterprise buying patterns are challenged. Gen AI related products, in particular, are seeing good adoption trends in the company's customer base. Per CFO Gina Mastantuono's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

In Q1, our Gen AI products continue to see very healthy adoption. As Bill mentioned, our Pro Plus net new ACV to-date continued the trend ahead of any new product family launched for the comparable period. Our Gen AI products were in seven of our top 10 deals, and we closed seven deals over $1 million in ACV in the quarter. We had wins at a second Wall Street Bank, a leading cybersecurity firm and many more, including a significant win for ITOM Pro Plus, which just launched in March."

Amid this growth, however, ServiceNow's headcount has continued to march upward, as previously noted. The company added 694 net-new employees in Q1, bringing headcount to a total of 23.4k, up 11% y/y (unlike many of its tech peers, ServiceNow has never done large-scale layoffs):

Pro forma operating margins still grew 4 points y/y to 30%, as shown in the chart below, putting ServiceNow's "Rule of 40" score at 54 (24% revenue growth plus 30% pro forma operating margins):

The company is guiding to 29% pro forma operating margins this year (one point higher than 26% in FY23), suggesting that the pace of margin expansion may slow throughout the remainder of this year.

Key takeaways

Now is not a great time, in my view, to over-index our portfolios on richly valued tech stocks. With a great rally under its belt, ServiceNow has more to give up than to gain, especially as growth continues to decelerate. Sell this stock and invest elsewhere.