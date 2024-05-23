American Airlines: Debt Reduction In Progress But No Longer At A Discount To Peers

Summary

  • American Airlines' Q1 results showed a small beat in revenue, but earnings per share missed expectations, and revenue per available seat mile fell.
  • The company continues to deleverage and reduce debt, but it remains the most indebted among major North American airlines.
  • American Airlines faces fierce competition in the airline industry, but its extensive route network and loyalty program provide a competitive edge.
  • American Airlines no longer looks undervalued compared to its North American peers, leading to me assigning a "hold" rating.
Introduction

I previously covered American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) back in September last year where I explained my bullish view on the shares. Since then, the shares have risen 2.5% to $14.33, significantly lagging the wider S&P 500 (

