Betterware de Mexico: Entering The U.S. Market On Solid Footing

Sandeep Nital David profile picture
Sandeep Nital David
55 Followers

Summary

  • Betterware de Mexico's shares are up nearly 25% this year as the company continues to deliver solid growth and profitability.
  • Dividend yield of 8% with balance sheet strength improving due to ongoing debt.
  • Entry into the US market could accelerate growth and lead to its valuation multiple re-rating higher.

Realistic 3D Illustration. USA and Mexico. Waving flags of America and Mexico.

Vector/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since coming public via SPAC in March 2020, the business experienced pandemic-induced volatility, which is reflected in its share price over the period. Despite this, the company has managed to pay a dividend consecutively for

This article was written by

Sandeep Nital David profile picture
Sandeep Nital David
55 Followers
An individual investor with up to 50 companies in my watchlist, covering technology, software, electronics and the energy transition. I have been investing my personal capital for over 7 years in a broad range of companies globally. Through my years of analyzing countless companies, I have accumulated professional investment experience within my circle of competence. I have a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering and currently work as an automotive battery RnD engineer in Sweden. My write-ups on SA are a good way for me to layout my investment thesis on companies and receive feedback from the broader investing community. I enjoy diligently studying and researching small to mid cap companies which are often covered to a lesser extent by others. Through my analysis of numerous companies, I seek to identify asymmetric investment opportunities with the goal of achieving market beating returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BWMX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BWMX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BWMX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BWMX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News