Investment Summary

Buying passive equity interests in high-quality companies typically involves two distinct routes:

Names that can deploy incremental capital at a statistical advantage over an extensive period, continuously growing earnings. Expect these companies to trade higher. Entities producing equally high returns on their net tangible assets, but without the reinvestment runway to continuously grow. These players throw off cash as dividends.

The distinctive factor typically is the maturity phase of the company. That is, companies that have been in existence for a long period are in a mature phase, and vice versa. They still throw off piles of cash, just don’t have the opportunities to reinvest it. So they return it to you, the shareholder, for you to invest (or spend). Such is the case for Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV), the tobacco company that has been in operation since 1886.

Being in business for that long means the company has hit its peak growth cycle many years ago. However, growth does not necessarily equal value, and companies such as UVV can still create immense economic value for their shareholders by throwing off excellent cash flows each year.

Here I’ll demonstrate that, whilst UVV doesn’t possess new growth opportunities due to its maturity, it may still hold its place in equity portfolios as 1) a high-quality offering, producing 2) a circa 20% "owner earnings" yield over the last 12 months.

Net-net I rate UVV a buy, and believe it is currently priced at fair value, trading at around 10 times trailing earnings.

Background fundamentals

Q1 FY'24 financials

Universal posted its Q4 2024 earnings yesterday. The company put up $770 million in revenues for the quarter, a growth of 11% year-on-year. It pulled this to a gross margin of 19.5%, and pre-tax earnings of $222 million.

Turning to the divisional highlights:

Tobacco operations: The tobacco operations business booked $696 million for the quarter, driven by higher tobacco sales prices. Tobacco operating income pushed to $73.5 million due to this higher pricing, delivering an additional $20 million in operating margin on the prior year.



Ingredients operations: The ingredients operations division clipped $74.6 million at the top line for Q1, down around 4 million year and year. After operating costs, it booked an operating loss of around $1 million for the segment.



Moving down the P&L, it pulled these revenues to diluted earnings of $4.78 per share, slightly down on the prior year, due to restructuring and impairment charges of $3.5 million.

The company's board also approved an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.81 per share per quarter, payable on August 5, 2024. This is an annualised figure of around $3.25 per share, and marks the 32nd consecutive year of dividend growth.

Revenue base

The company counts names such as Altria Group, British American Tobacco, China Tobacco International, Imperial Brands, Japan Tobacco., Philip Morris, and Swedish Match AB as its virtuoso clients.

This crowd is responsible for more than 60% of the company’s top-line over the last 3 years. In FY’23, collectively 1) British American Tobacco, 2) Imperial Brands, and 3) Philip Morris contributed 10% of total sales. UVV enjoys a history of deep customer networks with these firms.

At the end of Q1 FY’24, it had offtake commitments of c.$743 million worth of tobacco in its inventories. As seen below, inventory turnover has remained below 0.7x for the last 10 years, meaning UVV turns an investment of $1 in new inventory back to cash in 6-8 months. Based on this, I expect this $743 million to pull through over the coming fiscal year, therefore.

Sales performance

Since 2005, tobacco sales in dollar terms have remained largely flat, along with total sales when including all other revenue sources. The company's decision to add a new product division, ingredient sales, in 2020 has proven so far to be a fruitful venture from a revenue perspective, adding $294.3 million to the top line in FY’23.

Critically, it is the average price per tonne of tobacco sold that matters along with overall gross revenue for UVV in my estimation. We can do a marginal analysis to assess this.

As seen in figure 4, average revenue per tonne of tobacco looks to have at least held flat over the testing period. For example, in 2010, making an assumption that if it sold 100,000 tons of tobacco (because it’s just a marginal analysis), it would’ve booked $21,040 per tonne. Fast forward to 2020, and on that 100,000 tonnes in 2023, it would have clipped $18,350 and $20,935/tonne respectively.

Bullish Factors to investment thesis

As mentioned, in my view, UVV is one to buy for a durable source of income without sacrificing the high-quality characteristics we search for. Dividends of $3.20 per share are projected for payment in FY'24, producing a forward yield of 6% as I write.

UVV also serves its place in equity-based portfolio as:

A tactical, liquid diversifier with added downside protections through this durable yield, Reasonably wide margin of safety, paying 0.9x book value to acquire a position at the time of publication (I will explain later why I believe this is not necessarily a “statistical” discount).

Buying the company for these characteristics means understanding of how it will sustain this competitive investment advantage is essential.

The first thing I would note that UVV continuously does business on what I would call a very low "cash ratio". This is primarily due to the fact it has high confidence its inventory will sell through at a fast pace, in my opinion.

In the last three years, cash on hand has ranged between 13% to 25% of total accounts receivable, and only 3 to 6% of total current assets. It is currently at 4% of current assets at the last filing. This is the kind of conviction I look for, management having confidence in keeping a low amount of cash in the bank account because plenty of cash will arrive in short succession to “pay the bills”.

Factors contributing to ongoing shareholder yield

Investors have enjoyed impressive yields in owning this name over the past five years, even through trending markets. As seen in Figure 5, whenever the respective dividend yield has nudged 7% has been a good buying point over this period, offering 5 attractive entry points from an income perspective.

In my best estimation, this looks to be the main strategy in owning the company, for two reasons:

The stock price is likely to remain flat on my analysis, It looks set to continue throwing off consistent piles of FCF cash to shareholders before dividends

If this is true, then UVV’s economics are attractive, as I’ll discuss below.

The question is, can UVV continue throwing off a respectable pile of cash to shareholders to ensure a healthy set of dividends moving forward?

Here I will turn to Figure 6. It shows the cash UVV’s management has made to the company's owners over the last three years on a rolling 12 month basis. The cash attributable to owners is calculated as the net operating profit after tax, less the interest shield on debt, minus all capital investments made to growth. Growth investment is considered all capital committed above the maintenance level of capital expenditure. It includes all cash acquisitions. The maintenance capital charge is estimated as roughly the level of depreciation each period. Only changes in fixed and intangible assets above the maintenance capital charge are considered as growth capital.

Several trends are obvious. One is the company's main commitments are working capital and fixed assets. In fact, as will see later, the majority has been towards working capital. Earnings are also trending higher and the ramp continues to lift.

Moreover, the company has shed capital from its equity base by paying around $75 million-$78 million in dividends each period. It has not committed any sum of capital to growth – not surprising, as discussed earlier. It has instead thrown off tremendous sums of free cash flow to its shareholders, even when subtracting all the investment required to maintain its competitive position. I would characterise free cash flow as “steady and large” in this instance.

Figure 6.

Management has dedicated most of the firm's capital towards inventories and receivables, as mentioned earlier (Figure 7). Of the 2.8% compounding growth in sales over the last three years, every new $1 of revenues has required an investment of $0.21 into working capital. It is also committed around $0.06 of that dollar toward acquisitions.

Critical analysis of these value drivers illustrates the company's ability to maintain its cash flows going forward.

Figure 8 depicts the returns UVV has produced on all capital employed into its business. Over the period shown, the company produced returns of 7.3% to 9.9% on capital of $1.87 billion and $2.07 billion respectively.

These returns are low by our standards. However, UVV has still demonstrated some attractive economics.

UVV is a high volume, low margin name. That’s because it operates in an industry with commodity-like economics. These are products or services that are largely undifferentiated by appearance, option, or offering. In the iron ore market, for example, all the players are selling iron ore, and the market sets the price. To differentiate, one has to somehow attract a higher margin through higher pricing, or price offerings lower than the industry average via production advantages. Being the low-cost provider is always attractive, even in downtimes.

UVV fits this bill. It has average post tax margins of 6 to 8%, but turns over its relatively large capital base by 1.3 times each year on average. That means for every $1 management has reinvested into the business, it is producing $1.30 in sales. This is the primary driver of the company's valuation.

My view is that UVV enjoys production advantages that enable it to sell product below industry averages. This is further evidenced in the fact that, on a trailing 12-month basis, the company has lower than industry average gross margins of 19.4% versus 40.6% (indicating the lower sales price), but has around pre-tax margin of 7.85% compared to 3.15% for the tobacco industry.

There's also the fact that UVV is selling what you might dub as "a timeless essential", whilst operating in a crowded segment on the production side. That is why the capital efficiency and lower operating costs are advantage: 1) Its gross margins and therefore prices are far below competitors, meaning 2) it enjoys lower operating costs compared to peers, 3) lower operating costs as a percentage of sales means higher operating profits. This is a competitive advantage the company enjoys in my opinion.

In that vein, any upside to UVV's post tax margin would lead to substantial gains in its business returns. For instance, if it had averaged 15% after-tax margins across the testing period, it would’ve produced business returns of 16% to 19%.

What’s less important for UVV investors is the actual business returns, but the fact that they are 1) above the company's weighted average cost of capital of ~7.5%, and 2) continue to throw off $6–$7 in free cash flow per share every 12-month period. Including all dividends paid up, this lifts to c.$10-$11 per share in own earnings, around 20% total shareholder yield at the time of publication.

Projections at “steady state”

This is a good case of when a fast-changing company is not desirable. We want UVV doing more or less what it has been for the last 10-20 years: (i) keeping reinvestments of cash low, and (ii) throwing off large, stable flows of cash for dividends each year.

Modelling for a company like this is made easier by this fact. Because its earnings are stable, there is a high predictability of its future cash flows. As seen in Figure 9, if the company were to continue at its "steady state" of operations outlined in Figure 7 earlier, it would look to do around $3 billion of business by 2025, and pull this to $230 million in net operating profit after tax. After a maintenance investment of around $19 million, it is not unreasonable to see UVV throwing off around $210 million in free cash to shareholders at that time.

Based on this assessment, my judgement is that UVV has a high probability to continue its rate of dividends moving forward. Over the past five years the company has averaged a payout ratio on dividends mounting to c.50% of TTM NOPAT. I’m going to carry this assumption forward as the payout ratio for my projections. Looking out over the coming six years, my estimates imply a ~6% yield on cost, which means one could build a long term position in this name by rolling in capital on a yearly basis if this proves to be true.

Valuation and conclusion

Projecting the cash flows of this steady-state analysis out over the coming decade, assigning a continuing value into perpetuity, then discounting these values at a 12% threshold margin, I arrive at a valuation of $143 per share for the company. However, the overwhelming majority of this valuation is made in the "continuing value" phase — in other words, the time after the forecast period. Around 64% of the valuation is tied to this period, which is 10 years away. I don’t place a high emphasis on this figure as a result.

However, I do place weight on the projected growth in intrinsic value, calculated by multiplying the projected return on invested capital by the reinvestment rates. Here I get a valuation of $1.31Bn or $52.94/share, around what you paid today buying the company.

I would stress, this is not a bad thing in this case. The market has priced UVV at around about fair value. Buying great companies at a fair price is a good investment strategy. So long as you don’t overpay. It’s also critical that this valuation is around about the market value needed to achieve the estimated 6% yield on cost I mapped out earlier. If this company's stock price were to suddenly rally, it would reduce the investment attractiveness from an income perspective.

Finally, UVV currently sells at 0.9x book value on the market. Whilst 1) this is a discount to the net assets of the company, and 2) it would be nearly impossible to require or build an operation such as UVV’s, I do not believe this represents a quote “statistical discount”.

To illustrate, the company's return on equity was 9.57% over the last 12 months. I’ve already established that we don’t expect huge growth from this company moving forward, so we could expect a 9 to 10% ROE moving forward as well. Paying The 0.9x book value only gets you to 10.6% as an investor ROE. In other words, you’re paying about fair value, as mentioned earlier.

In short, UVV represents an attractive income opportunity for investors seeking a defensive, tactical, liquid diversifier in their equity bucket. The company has large, stable cash flows that it prints each year due to its low capital requirements and high ratio of sales to capital employed in the business. The fact that its share price is not projected to compound over the coming years is actually an attractive feature in this regard, as it props up the forward yield projections to around 6%. In that vein, I rate UVV is a tactical buy.