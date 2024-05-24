beast01

Introduction

As an income-focused investor, Business Development Companies are huge staples within my portfolios. I remember before the start of interest rate hikes and the banking crisis in 2023 I would read about how BDCs were considered risky investments and therefore not as attractive. Fast-forward to 2024 with higher interest rates and many have seen strong price appreciation.

I have my favorites within the sector, of course, but always keep my eyes and ears open to others aside from my portfolio holdings. One I think is the best of the venture capital-focused bunch is Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), which has had a strong performance over the past two years, leading me to rate the stock a hold currently. In this article, I discuss the company's recent earnings in comparison to its peers, fundamentals, and why I think they are the best amongst its peers.

Overview

Hercules Capital and some of its peers, Trinity Capital (TRIN), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), and Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) are business development companies that lend to businesses focused on the Technology & Life Sciences sectors. This is in comparison to BDCs like Ares Capital (ARCC) and Capital Southwest (CSWC) which focuses on Healthcare, Business & Software services.

Hercules Capital is also the oldest BDC of the venture capital bunch, having IPO'd in 2005. Most of their portfolio is invested in the Western region of the United States at 47%. The second largest, 27%, is invested in the Northeast region and 11% internationally.

Latest Earnings

Hercules Capital reported their Q1 earnings to start the fiscal year off earlier this month on May 2nd. Net investment income of $0.50 missed estimates by a penny, while total investment income of $121.6 million also missed slightly by roughly a quarter million. This was despite a record quarter that saw a strong origination and funding performance from the company.

During the quarter, they originated for both gross debt and equity funding of $956 million and $605.2 million, respectively. Their gross funding amount was the strongest funding quarter in the company's history. This strong quarter allowed both NII & TII to rise on an annualized basis.

Most of their funding (65%) was heavily weighted toward companies in the life science & technology industries. I think this is a smart move on management's part as AI affects both industries and as seen recently, many businesses are relying heavily on and integrating AI into their (business) models. Management also mentioned they were optimistic about the tech sector this year, and this is likely the reason.

Net investment income was up double-digits at roughly 16%, while total investment income was even higher at nearly 21%. On a sequential basis, NII declined from $0.56 or $86 million, while TII declined from $122.6 million. To be fair, HTGC was coming off a record 2023 that saw net investment and total investment income grow 38% and 22% respectively. Furthermore, the drop was attributed to an increase in variable compensation and payroll taxes.

Q1'23 Q1'24 NII $0.48 $0.50 TII (in millions) $105.1 $121.6 Click to enlarge

HTGC's total investment portfolio stood at $3.57 billion, while its total debt investments were $3.38 billion. This grew year-over-year from $3.15 billion and $2.97 billion. So, in lieu of the challenging economic backdrop that has slowed growth for many companies, HTGC has continued its strong growth in Q1 coming off a record year, which speaks to their management team and underwriting quality.

Growth & NAV Comparison YoY To Peers

Comparing them to peers and seeing their strong quarterly performance, Hercules Capital has also proven to be the best of the bunch. Peers TriplePoint Venture Growth and Horizon Technology Finance both have seemingly struggled with higher interest rates. Peer Trinity Capital, who is the newest of the three having IPOs just 5 years ago, is doing well but has a much shorter track record.

Looking at the chart below, you can see both TPVG and HRZN both saw declines in their top and bottom lines year-over-year. Trinity Capital's NII slightly decreased by $0.01 from $0.55 to $0.54 over the same period. However, their total investment income did grow double-digits from $41.54 million to $50.5 million. HTGC also has a higher exposure to first-lien loans at 88.54%. This puts them in a stronger position to navigate economic uncertainty in comparison to their peers.

TPVG Q1'23 Q1'24 HRZN Q1'23 Q1'24 NII $0.53 $0.41 $0.46 $0.38 TII (in millions) $33.6 $29.3 $28.0 $26.1 Click to enlarge

Hercules Capital also saw some NAV growth during the quarter as their strong quarter allowed them to out-earn the base dividend of $0.40 as well as the $0.08 supplemental. In Q1, HTGC's NAV stood at $11.63, up from $11.43 in Q4. On an annualized basis, their NAV grew nearly 7.5% from $10.82.

While BDCs do see their NAVs decline due to the timing of loan repayments, all of their peers saw theirs drop on a sequential basis, which is nothing to be worried about in the current environment. But for those that experience a steady decline in NAV or a drop on an annualized basis, this is something that requires a deeper dive, as it could be a result of the BDC's underwriting ability and portfolio quality.

Price Appreciation Comparison

When companies of high quality continue to perform, they typically are rewarded with a higher share price. And in the case of HTGC, you can see the stock trades at a higher premium to its NAV than its peers. They've also outperformed them since the start of rate hikes in March 2022.

To be fair, Trinity Capital, as previously mentioned, is still fairly new having IPO'd in 2019, and its share price shot up above $18 before coming back down. Furthermore, TriplePoint Venture Growth is the only one in the peer group that trades at a lower premium to its NAV. This is likely for the reason I discussed in an article back in December.

HTGC's outperformance has led to the BDC trading at a higher premium in comparison to its peers, with a P/NAV ratio of 1.68x at the time of writing. This is also above its historical range of 1.1x - 1.7x. So, for those looking to invest in the company, I would wait for any signs of share price weakness.

Additionally, with interest rates likely to see at least one cut this year, I think many BDC share prices will see some sort of pullback in the back half of the year. If not, most will continue to trade at a premium. But over the next 4 to 6 months, I think investors will get better entry points. I'm all for paying up for quality, but I typically like to get a discount to NAV or pay a small premium in the 1x -1.2x range.

Dividend Coverage

Another sign of the company's financial strength and superior underwriting ability is the company has consistently paid special dividends to its shareholders over the course of the high interest rate environment. While its peers have sporadically paid out specials, HTGC has been consistent.

Furthermore, during all their latest quarters, HTGC's dividend coverage has exceeded that of its peers. In the chart below, you can see each BDC's dividend coverage after its latest quarter. HTGC's dividend coverage in the chart doesn't include the supplemental of $0.08. However, they still exceeded total dividends paid with coverage of 104%. Trinity Capital's coverage was higher at 108%, but the company did not declare any specials or supplementals. Horizon's coverage was the tightest at 100%, while TPVG's coverage was 102.5%.

Risks

As a result of the current macro environment, BDCs have seen their borrowers have financial stress with interest rates remaining higher. This has also impacted some of their financials as non-accruals have risen over the last two years. If the economy falls into a recession or experiences another economic downturn, then HTGC's strong performance and credit quality could be impacted as borrowers rely more on PIK income, and they could see rises in non-accruals.

Additionally, as a result of their predominantly floating rate portfolio (97.3%), lower interest rates will likely also impact their net interest margins over the next 6-12 months. This rose from 12.6% in Q1'23 to 12.7% in Q1'24. But if interest rates are lowered as expected sometime this year, this is something investors should keep an eye on moving forward, as well as dividend coverage.

Bottom Line

As a result of Hercules Capital's superior underwriting abilities and portfolio quality, the BDC has outperformed its peers, which has resulted in a higher premium on the high end of its historical range of 1.1x - 1.7x. This does speak to their portfolio quality and management team, as the company achieved record gross funding amounts in their most recent Q1.

As a result of this, the company showed strong growth year-over-year in comparison to its peers, who saw declines in both NII and TII over the same period. This also resulted in strong NAV growth quarter-over-quarter and on an annualized basis. However, with interest rates likely to decline in the next 4 to 6 months, I think investors looking to start a position should wait for a better entry price as I suspect many BDCs will see pullbacks in their share prices. For this reason, I rate Hercules Capital a hold.