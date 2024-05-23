stockage

Investment Thesis

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) is in a mature sector with single-digit organic growth. To deliver double-digits growth, the company adopted an acquisition-led strategy. The company achieved improving operating and capital efficiencies with this growth model. This has led to value creation.

The market is pricing Janus based on this acquisitive growth. However, the value of the acquisition can only be assessed based on the size and timing of the acquisition. There is no such announcement currently, and any buy is a speculative one. A better strategy is to assess the value of the acquisition when it is announced and then make the investment decision based on its merits.

Business background

Founded in 2002, Janus initially focused on manufacturing steel roll-up doors and other building components for self-storage facilities. The company has grown since then through a series of acquisitions. This is exemplified by the following acquisitions:

2017 - Asta Industries expanded Janus's product line to commercial and industrial doors.

2018 - Noke that marked Janus's entry into the smart security market.

2019 - Betco, a manufacturer of self-storage buildings and components

2020 – PTI Australasia expanded Janus's global footprint.

2021 – Access Control Technologies that enhanced Janus tech solutions for the self-storage market.

These acquisitions impacted the business aspect of Janus, and I will show later how these feed into the valuation of Janus. At the same time, 2 key corporate activities shaped the present corporate structure of Janus:

The 2018 acquisition of Janus by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., a private equity firm. This provided Janus with additional resources to expand further into the self-storage industry.

The 2021 merger with Juniper Industrial Holdings, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. This enabled Janus to transition into a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange, providing it with greater access to capital markets.

Although Janus has described itself as a “…leading global manufacturer and supplier…” in 2023, its North American operations accounted for about 93% of its total revenue before inter-segment elimination.

Prospects

Janus today operates in 2 main markets:

Self-storage. In 2023, about 68% of Janus's revenue came from this sector.

Commercial door. In 2023, about 32% of Janus's revenue came from this sector.

These are not high-growth sectors, as exemplified by the following market reports by Mordor Intelligence and others:

"The United States Self-Storage Market size is estimated at USD 44.33 billion in 2024…growing at a CAGR of 2.44% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

The global Self-storage Market size is estimated at USD 58.26 billion in the current year…registering a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period (2024 to 2029)"

“The US Commercial Door market was valued at USD 9.73 billion in 2023 and is projected… by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 2.86%” Focus Reports

“The global commercial doors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019–2025.” Research and Markets

Given these single-digit growth rates, Janus cannot rely on organic growth alone if it wants to achieve double-digit growth rates. It has to rely on acquisitions.

Operating trends

Post the 2018 Clearlake Capital acquisition of Janus, revenue grew at 14.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2024. But, as can be seen from Chart 1:

The pace of revenue growth was higher post its public listing.

The pace of revenue growth is projected to slow down in 2024.

We see a similar growth pattern for PAT. While there was a double-digit CAGR in PAT from 2019 to 2024, the company is projecting a single-digit growth rate in 2024.

I would like to postulate that this growth pattern was because the last major acquisition reported by the company was in 2021. There was no acquisition for the years reported in the respective 2022 and 2023 Form 10k.

In other words, the acquisitions in 2018 to 2021 boosted its performance. But when there was no acquisition, the company only delivered organic growth of single-digit.

Chart 1: Performance Index (Author)

Notes to Chart 1:

a) To plot the various metrics on one chart, I have converted the various metrics into indices. The respective index was created by dividing the annual values by the respective 2019 values.

b) The 2024 revenue and PAT were based on the mid-point values of Janus 2024 first-quarter Guidance. The PAT was derived based on the projected EBITDA with the 2023 interest, depreciation, and tax rate.

The positive sign is that gross profitability (gross profits/total assets) has been on an uptrend post-going public. Also, the total assets as of the end of March 2024 were about the same as that for the end of Dec 2023. This gave me confidence that we can expect growth in gross profitability in 2024.

According to Professor Novy-Marx, gross profitability has the same power as Price-to-Book Value in predicting the cross-section returns of companies. But leaving aside this predictive issue, I see the improvement in gross profitability as a sign of improving capital efficiency.

This is supported by the operating profit analysis shown in Chart 2 where I have broken down the operating profit into various components. You can see that:

Fixed cost as a % of total cost (fixed + variable) has been fairly stable over the past 5 years. This is a sign of good cost control.

Contribution margin in 2023 was higher than that in 2019. This was because the gross profit margin was on an improving trend. This was despite increasing revenue. This points to improving operating efficiencies.

Chart 2: Op Profit Profile (Author)

Notes to Chart 2. I broke down the operating profits into fixed costs and variable costs.

Fixed cost = SGA, Depreciation & Amortization and Others.

Variable cost = Cost of Sales – Depreciation & Amortization.

Contribution = Revenue – Variable Cost.

Contribution margin = Contribution/Revenue.

The key takeaways from the above analyses are:

Janus needs to continue with its acquisitions to deliver double-digit topline growth.

Janus was able to reap operating synergies from its acquisitions so that there were operating improvements even for those years without any acquisitions.

I must admit that I am relying on a small sample size to draw the above conclusions. But it paints an instructive picture of Janus when thinking about its value and market price.

Financial position

I would rate Janus as financially sound based on the following criteria.

As of the end of Mar 2024, it had USD 178 million in cash. This is about 13% of its total assets.

As of the end of Mar 2024, it had a Debt Capital ratio of 0.19. It had come down from its 2019 high of 0.81. According to the Damodaran Jan 2024 dataset, the Debt Capital ratio was 0.15 for the building materials sector.

It also has a good cash-to-profit conversion ratio, with positive cash flow from operations every year since 2018. During this period, it generated USD 615 million in cash flow from operations, compared to its PAT of USD 396 million.

Despite the acquisitions, Janus has a comparatively low average Reinvestment rate of 32% from 2019 to 2023. I defined Reinvestment rate = Reinvestment/NOPAT where Reinvestment = CAPEX & Acquisition – Depreciation & Amortization + increase in Net Working Capital. This meant that a large part of the NOPAT could be returned to shareholders or pare down debt.

Capital allocation

As can be seen from Table 1, the company is a cash cow with relatively low CAPEX compared to the cash flow from operations. A substantial part of the balance funds was to fund the acquisitions and paid out as dividends.

The CAPEX and acquisitions (that is part of the Reinvestment) resulted in growing returns. From 2019 to 2023, there was an uptrend in the ROIC. Furthermore, the average ROIC was 13% compared to the current WACC of 9%. This meant that it created shareholders' value.

I would consider this a good capital allocation plan.

Table 1: Sources and Uses of Funds 2019 to 2023. (Author)

Valuation

I considered 2 scenarios in valuing Janus based on my analyses:

Scenario 1. There is no further acquisition. The 2023 revenue represented the base revenue with an organic growth rate of 4% in perpetuity. I assumed that the contribution margin and capital turnover would be the 2019 to 2023 average values.

Scenario 2. The company will undertake a major acquisition that would boost its revenue by 15% immediately. This would then be reduced proportionately to the 4% perpetual growth rate over the next 5 years. I also assumed that there would be a 5% improvement in the contribution margin and capital turnover at the end of the 5th year. The starting values for these 2 parameters would be the 2019 to 2023 average values.

Under Scenario 1, I obtained an intrinsic value of USD 10 per share. Under Scenario 2, the intrinsic value increased to USD 22 per share.

The market price of Janus as of 20 May 2024 was USD 14 per share. You can see that there is only a margin of safety if you assume that Janus would undertake another acquisition. The market price suggests that there is some expectation of further acquisitions.

Valuation model – Scenario 1

The valuation model is illustrated in Table 2. It was based on the following Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) equation:

Value to the Firm = FCFF X (1 + g) / (WACC – g).

FCFF = EBIT(1- t) X (1 – Reinvestment rate).

EBIT(1-t) was estimated based on the operating profit profile as shown in Chart 2.

Table 2: Valuation model – Scenario 1 (Author)

Most of the assumptions used in Table 2 are self-explanatory, except for the following:

Item b and Item h. I took the 2019 to 2023 average values.

Item c = This included the fixed cost as defined in the notes to Chart 2 and the average past 5 years of unusual items such as restructuring costs and write-downs.

Item k. The reinvestment rate was derived from the growth equation.

Item n. The WACC was based on a Google search for "Janus International WACC" as per Table 3.

Table 3: Estimating the cost of funds (Various)

Valuation model – Scenario 2

I used a multi-stage valuation model here, as shown in Table 4.

Table 4: Valuation model – Scenario 2 (Author)

Notes to Table 4:

a) Straight-line reduction.

b) Pegged to growth rate.

c) Straight-line improvement.

d) Assumed growth at the terminal rate.

e) Revenue X Net Margin and after accounting for Fixed and Others expenses.

f) Straight-line improvement.

g) Revenue X (Revenue/TCE) ratio.

h) Based on the growth equation.

i) EBIT(1-t) X (1 - Reinvestment rate).

j) Assumed constant D/E ratio.

Risks and limitations

There are 2 issues to consider when looking at Scenario 2:

Will there be further acquisition?

Timing and size of the acquisition.

In its 2023 Form 10k, Janus stated the following:

“Janus’s business strategy relies in part on acquisitions to sustain its growth…”

The company has recognized that the self-storage and commercial door sectors are mature ones with single-digits growth rates. To continue on its double-digit growth path, acquisition has to be part of its DNA.

In this context, Scenario 1 is not a realistic picture of the company. Having said that, the company's track record over the past 5 years is one with “sporadic” acquisitions. In other words, it is hard to predict when the next acquisition will take place.

In my Scenario 2 valuation, I have assumed that the next acquisition is immediate. If this does not happen and the acquisition is in another 3 years, the intrinsic value would be lower due to the time value of money.

Furthermore, in Scenario 2, I assumed that the acquisition would boost revenue by 15%. If the revenue boost is lower or higher, the resultant intrinsic value would be lower or higher respectively.

Given the uncertainty regarding the timing and size of the acquisition, I would suggest the following investment strategy:

Do not invest in Janus currently, as there is no margin of safety under Scenario 1.

When Janus announces its next acquisition, carry out another valuation based on the timing and size of the acquisition. This will provide a more realistic valuation.

Conclusion

Janus is a fundamentally sound company in a mature sector. It is operationally and financially sound, with a good capital allocation track record.

Unfortunately, if you assume that it will only rely on organic growth, it is not an investment opportunity. There is no margin of safety under this Scenario.

There is only a margin of safety if you assume that Janus will continue to acquire companies so that it can boost its top line and bottom line. However, the timing and size of the acquisition will impact the margin of safety.

From a conservative perspective, I do not recommend buying Janus currently. The market has priced Janus assuming that there will be further acquisitions. However, I have argued that the timing and size of the acquisition will impact its intrinsic value.

Based on this, a better approach is to wait until Janus announces its next acquisition. At that juncture, do another valuation to determine the margin of safety and act accordingly.