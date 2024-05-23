KanawatTH

Introduction

Since its pre-pandemic high of nearly $100, the stock of apparel and footwear company V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has been an outright disaster. I was never particularly bullish on VFC stock, and it took me a very long time to finally consider it worthy of a small position in my portfolio (my coverage here). However, even since my first bullish note, the appointment of a new CEO with solid turnaround experience and two dividend cuts (in February and October 2023), the stock has only known one direction - down.

V.F. Corp. announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results yesterday, prompting a double-digit drop in the share price following the results, pointing to another quarter of disappointing news. In this update, I review the VFC's latest report, discuss what to make of the latest asset sale rumors and whether a third dividend cut might be in order given the disappointing cash flow guidance for fiscal 2025.

V.F. Corp. Q4 Fiscal 2024 Earnings - Not Much To Like, To Put It Politely

For the fourth quarter, V.F. Corp. reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.32, well below the consensus of $0.01. On a GAAP basis, VFC lost $1.08 in Q4, with the significant difference primarily due to adjustments related to the "Reinvent" turnaround plan ($0.12) and impairment charges taken in connection with Timberland ($212 million) and Icebreaker ($39 million), which negatively impacted GAAP EPS by $0.64.

Q4 revenues were in line with estimates of $2.4 billion, down 13.4% year-over-year (Figure 1). For the year as a whole, revenues declined by 10%, with currency effects providing a slight tailwind (currency-adjusted decline of -11%). In addition to the ongoing weakness of VFC's former best-selling brand Vans and the associated brand restructuring measures, I see the continuing weakness in revenues as a sign of an increasingly weak consumer who is spending less money on discretionary goods. This is particularly evident in the Americas segment, where revenues declined by 23% in the fourth quarter and by 18% for the year as a whole. Revenues in the EMEA and APAC regions fell by 3% in the fourth quarter and remained unchanged (EMEA), while they rose by 3% (APAC) for the full year.

Figure 1: V.F. Corp. (VFC): Quarterly revenues and year-over-year change (own work, based on company fillings)

Vans recorded the second-worst decline in revenues, down 26% compared to the previous year (Figure 2). For the full year 2024, the brand generated only $2.8 billion, compared to $4.2 billion two years ago. While Vans' weakness is a downright disaster (the declines of more than 30% in the Americas and APAC segments were particularly startling), it should be added in fairness that inventory reduction has also contributed to the development. This naturally also had a significant negative impact on gross margin, which came in at 48.4% in Q4 and was therefore 118 basis points lower year-over-year.

Figure 2: V.F. Corp. (VFC): Vans segment quarterly revenues and year-over-year change (own work, based on company fillings)

The North Face recorded its second consecutive decline, albeit less pronounced than in the third quarter, when revenues fell by almost 10% (Figure 2). Direct-to-consumer sales were positive (as opposed to wholesale), which in principle indicates continued strength for the brand, but a slowdown is nonetheless evident. All three geographic segments weakened, particularly The North Face Americas, with a 15% decline in the fourth quarter. EMEA segment revenues were flat in Q4, while APAC revenues were a small consolation in an otherwise disappointing earnings report, up 10%.

Figure 3: V.F. Corp. (VFC): The North Face segment quarterly revenues and year-over-year change (own work, based on company fillings)

Revenues in the two other brand segments that management considers important to report individually - Timberland and Dickies - were down 14% and 15% respectively in the fourth quarter and 13% and 15% for the full year. Other brands (including Supreme, Icebreaker, Altra, Kipling, etc.) were surprisingly stable, with revenues down 3% in the fourth quarter and up 1% for the full year. According to management's remarks in the earnings call, Supreme performed well, with sales up low double digits. What is disappointing, however, is the fact that the management continues to bury Supreme under “Other brands” instead of reporting on the brand in detail.

In terms of revenue distribution (Figure 4), the percentages have not changed significantly compared to two years ago, with the only exception that The North Face has swapped places with Vans, which was still responsible for 35% of revenues in fiscal 2022 ($11.8 billion total revenues, 13% more than in fiscal 2024). It can therefore be argued that VFC is still a fairly well diversified company from a brand perspective. This is one of the reasons why I ultimately decided to invest in the company. Normally, I am not a big fan of investing in fashion companies due to the volatility of individual brands, so VFC's diversified approach resonated with me.

Figure 4: V.F. Corp. (VFC): Fiscal 2024 brand revenue distribution (own work, based on company fillings)

Speaking of diversification, it is well known that VFC is in the process of reshaping its portfolio and has already hinted at selling its backpacks business (Kipling, Eastpak and JanSport). While I acknowledge that the write-downs taken in fiscal 2024 (particularly in the fourth quarter) could simply be the result of mandatory impairment testing, I would not rule out that they were the result of brand valuations conducted in the context of a potential sale of Timberland, Dickies, and Icebreaker. In total, VFC recognized goodwill impairment charges of $508 million in fiscal 2024 related to these three brands.

Most noteworthy, however, is the recent speculation about a sale of Supreme. Recall that VFC acquired Supreme in late 2020 for $2.1 billion, or an implied price-to-sales multiple of 3.7. Of course, we don't yet know if Supreme will be sold and at what price, but I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that VF Corp. is acting from a position of weakness here and that the transaction as a whole would be a prime example of value destruction. Supreme generated only $523 million in revenue in fiscal 2023 (a 7% decline from the prior year), and VFC has already recognized $735 in brand-related impairment charges that year - $394 related to goodwill and $341 million related to brand intangibles. A sale of the brand at this point in time, likely at a significant loss, would indeed be disappointing and would confirm that V.F. Corp. is in dire need of cash to pay down its still high debt.

Speaking of which, net debt declined by around $470 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (see my last article) and by a further $240 million in the fourth quarter (Figure 5, excluding lease liabilities). Gross debt declined by approximately $680 million in fiscal 2024, most of which was funded from free cash flow (approximately $530 million after dividends of $303 million), but also from cash on hand. There is no doubt that VFC's debt remains a challenge, especially against the backdrop of a difficult retail environment and the continued brand weakness of Vans, Timberland, and Dickies. In this context, I found the fiscal 2025 cash flow guidance of $600 million - notably including proceeds from the sale of non-core assets - astonishing.

Figure 5: V.F. Corp. (VFC): Net debt at quarter-end (own work, based on company fillings)

VFC has a $1 billion delayed draw term loan that matures in December 2024. I expect the company will refinance this loan, as free cash flow and excess cash on hand are unlikely to suffice. While I am not suggesting that a third dividend cut is in order, it should be borne in mind that VFC is still paying out $140 million per year to shareholders - money that would probably be better spent on deleveraging given the ongoing operational challenges, weak retail environment and significant upcoming debt maturities. In addition to the abovementioned term loan, $750 million worth of 2.40% notes will mature in April 2025. It is therefore only reasonable to expect once again higher interest expenses - not only due to these almost certain refinancing transactions, but also due to the fact that VFC's investment grade rating is on the brink of a downgrade to junk level (Moody's long-term rating Baa3 with negative outlook).

Conclusion

V.F. Corp. announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 yesterday after the bell. The results were disappointing across the board. The apparel and footwear company is facing not only an overall challenging retail environment, but also continued weakness in its once top-selling Vans brand.

While part of the poor performance is due to aggressive inventory reduction, I would not take this as a sign that the turnaround is already taking hold (gross savings were only $80 million in fiscal 2024) but as a major effort to strengthen cash flow. VFC generated free cash flow of more than $800 million in fiscal 2024, which was probably the only positive aspect of the earnings report, and net debt decreased significantly during the year.

However, the delayed draw term loan taken out in December 2022 ($1 billion) matures in December 2024 and given the extremely poor cash flow guidance for fiscal 2025 of only $600 million (including asset sales!), it is only reasonable to expect that the company will need to refinance the loan, or at least part of it. The asset sales included in the cash flow guidance relate only to non-core (i.e., non-brand) assets, while the brand-related asset sales are expected to close in 2025.

Therefore, depending on how negotiations with potential buyers progress and how the retail environment evolves, V.F. Corp. might also need to refinance its $750 million 2.40% notes maturing in April 2025, although the CEO reiterated the intention not to refinance (Q&A session, question by Lorraine Hutchinson). However, considering how long the company has been in the process of selling its backpack business, I think it is only reasonable to remain pessimistically conservative in this context.

It remains to be seen whether the recent rumors of a potential sale of Supreme - which VFC only acquired in December 2020 at an implied price-to-sales multiple of 3.7 - turn out to be true. If the company does indeed decide to sell this brand, I see this as a prime example of value destruction and a sign of how urgently VFC needs cash to reduce debt (or how difficult it is proving to sell the backpack business).

It may well be that the new CFO Paul Vogel was appointed because of his background in the banking industry and therefore as a potentially better negotiator than his predecessor. At the same time, however, I would not over-interpret his background as an "equity investor and publishing research analyst" (see press release).

Given the very weak cash flow guidance for fiscal 2025 and the upcoming debt maturities, I take a rather critical view of the continued payment of a dividend. $140 million is certainly not a major game changer, but it would certainly help move the needle in the right direction and send a positive signal to the rating agencies. VFC stock is in the doldrums anyway, so I would prefer further short-term downward pressure and volatility to a credit rating downgrade into junk territory and thus very unfavorable refinancing rates.

I bought a small position in VFC stock as a turnaround investment, and I knew that it would take a long time for things to improve, and I also realized that the investment carries significant risk. While this update may come across overly bearish, I have no intention of selling my shares. Instead, I am giving management the time needed and appreciate a focus on financial stability and operational streamlining. At the same time, I will not add to my position, true to the motto: don't throw good money after (potentially) bad.

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.