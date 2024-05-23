JHVEPhoto

My thesis

Although I tend to be a more risk-neutral investor, I believe it is prudent for individuals in their thirties to allocate some portion of their portfolios to long-term, high-risk, and high-reward plays. While exploring for such opportunities, I came across a solid-state battery industry, which is just starting to evolve. The industry's promise is underscored by the entrance of several significant players. Within this nascent industry, QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shines. It partners with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), the world's second-largest automotive company in terms of number of cars sold. The company has reached remarkable technological milestones this year and has already realized its key goal for 2024. Due to the absence of revenue, calculating the intrinsic value of the stock is challenging. However, my calculations suggest that the stock might deliver a 28% annualized return by 2032.

Given all the above, I think that QS is a Strong Buy as a high-risk, high-reward play.

QS stock analysis

QuantumScape is a pioneering company in a greenfield solid-state battery industry. The company aims to commercialize its proprietary technology in solid-state batteries, targeting mass-market adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications.

Before delving into the strength and weaknesses of solid-state batteries in general and QS in particular, let's first consider the broader catalyst. Under broader catalyst, I mean the mass-market adoption of electric vehicles. This trend seems relentless, with several examples speaking loudly.

Europe leads the shift to EVs from the lawmaking perspective. In 2023, a ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles was approved in the European Union (EU). In some European countries outside the EU, the EV adoption pace is also impressive. For example, in Norway, more than 90% of new cars sold are EVs. In another Scandinavian country outside the EU, Iceland, EVs account for more than 40%.

China has not yet officially adopted a legislation banning ICE vehicles, but EV sales are also soaring in this country in recent years and now over 50% of new cars sold are EVs. The fact that China produces more than half of EVs sold globally is a substantial force behind the country's accelerated EV adoption. The United States is significantly lagging behind Europe in China in terms of the EV share in new car sales, but there is an evident uptrend.

As a result, the persistent transition to EVs continues unabated, and it is quite likely that EVs will make up the majority of vehicles worldwide within a couple of decades. However, akin to any swiftly expanding industry, the EV industry needs to overcome certain constraints to boost its adoption rates. So-called "Range Anxiety" is one of the barriers that might weigh on the speed of EVs mass adoption. Another big controversy around traditional lithium batteries is their notable environmental footprint.

According to scientific articles that I have read, solid-state batteries can help to mitigate this issue. According to Scott Gorman, scientist, solid-state batteries can give increased energy density. This potentially increases the range and means smaller battery size and weight, which will also likely help in decreasing the number of recharges. Furthermore, according to Transport & Environment, solid-state batteries can notably reduce the environmental footprint compared to the technology adopted currently. That said, the solid-state batteries technology looks like the next step in the evolution of batteries for EVs.

The robust potential of solid-state battery technology is underscored by the rapidly expanding interest of large players in this industry.

The world's largest auto manufacturer in terms of volumes sold, Toyota (TM), has announced that it will invest up to $13.6 billion in battery technologies, particularly in developing solid-state batteries. ProLogium Technology, a solid-state battery startup backed by Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF), plans a 5.2 billion Euros plant in France with production of batteries planned to start in 2026. Last year, the South Korean government announced that the country will invest around $15 billion by 2030 in developing solid-state batteries. Thus, it appears that the solid-state battery technology indeed has a potential to become the next golden standard in the thriving EV industry.

Fortunately, there are public companies listed in the U.S. stock exchange that can give us exposure to this disrupting industry.

QuantumScape looks the most attractive to me because it partners with the world's second-largest automaker, Volkswagen Group. The group delivered 9.2 million vehicles in 2023, more than two million ahead of the third spot. Volkswagen partners with QS since 2012, demonstrating a longstanding and tested relationship. Moreover, Volkswagen already invested hundreds of millions of dollars in QuantumScape, which underlines the German's giant firm confidence in the project. Having such a prominent investor behind its back is one of the strong reasons to be bullish about QS.

Moreover, QS does not disappoint its prominent investors, in my opinion. In early 2024, PowerCo verified a major technological milestone accomplished by QS batteries. According to PowerCo, QuantumScape's battery achieved more than 1,000 charging cycles with still more than 95% capacity. It means that it is now possible that an EV could drive a cumulative 500,000 kilometers without any noticeable loss of range.

And investors did not have to wait long for the next significant technological milestone. Closer to the end of Q1 2024, the company announced that it already completed its main technological goal for the full year. QS started customer shipments of Alpha-2 prototype battery cells, which demonstrates the company's ability to follow its roadmap and achieve targets ahead of schedule.

I am not discussing the company's P&L or balance sheet in my initial coverage of QS. It is clear that a company with products not yet in mass production and sales would not demonstrate unparalleled profitability or find itself in a fortress financial position. Even Tesla (TSLA) was a month away from bankruptcy during the early stages of its development.

In conclusion, there are numerous reasons to be bullish about QuantumScape. The solid-state battery industry has vast potential, which is recognized by large companies and economies. QuantumScape boasts the largest possible automotive partner (Toyota develops its solid-state battery in-house, without external partnerships) as investor and future customer. The company consistently demonstrates significant technological achievements, which increases the likelihood of successful commercialization of its proprietary solid-state technology. Moreover, if QS successfully commercializes solid-state batteries for EVs, there is great potential to expand into other end markets like energy storage or smart devices.

Intrinsic value calculation

For a company that has yet to generate revenue and with the timing of profitability being extremely uncertain, it is challenging to accurately assess the intrinsic value.

I am definitely not able to calculate the intrinsic value or target price for the next 12 or even 36 months because the industry is still not commercialized. However, I can assess what the company might be worth in case solid-state batteries completely replace lithium batteries in the future.

The lithium battery market size is expected to reach $293 billion by 2032. However, with nine years ahead, there is a substantial probability that during this time the industry might be disrupted. Therefore, let me assume that solid-state batteries will dominate the batteries market, commanding a $293 billion market by 2032 instead of lithium batteries.

For simplicity, let's consider that QS will command a 6% market share in solid-state batteries. This is not a random number, but Volkswagen's market share in the automotive industry in 2023. Therefore, QS can potentially generate around $18 billion in annual revenue by 2030. As a company potentially commanding a notable 6% market share in a disruptive industry, I think the market may evaluate QS's capitalization at least 1.5 times its revenue.

DT Invest

The company's current capitalization is $2.8 billion. According to my above calculations, the potential market cap can reach $27 billion by 2032. This means that QS can potentially deliver a 28% annualized return over the next nine years.

What can go wrong with my thesis?

The level of uncertainty cannot be overestimated. The solid-state battery industry is yet to be commercialized, and it is impossible to reliably assess the timing of achieving notable financial milestones.

While the potential of solid-state batteries looks apparent to me, I am not a scientist in this field and the industry likely faces substantial supply chain challenges, which are inherent to all new industries.

Substantial investments in this technology from corporate giants also does not guarantee its full commercialization anytime in the future. For example, Apple (AAPL) abandoned its EV project this year despite dedicating nearly a decade to its development and likely pouring substantial amounts into it.

Summary

I am initiating a modest position in QS because I want a disruptive stock in my portfolio, which has the potential to become a multi-bagger over the next decade. The level of uncertainty is high. However, investors had similar doubts about Tesla fifteen years ago. Yet, the ones who took the risk are now enjoying substantial returns.