Crinetics: Earlier Data Release For CAH Treatment Bodes Well For Upcoming Conference Data

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Positive data released from 4 patients from phase 2 study that took Atumelnant for congenital adrenal hyperplasia, showing reductions in key biomarkers of A4 and 17-OHP.
  • An NDA submission of Paltusotine for the treatment of patients with Acromegaly expected in the 2nd half of 2024.
  • Additional results from phase 2 open-label study, using Atumelnant for patients with CAH, to be presented at ENDO Conference on June 3rd 2024 at 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • Pending positive talks with FDA, possible initiation of phase 3 study using Paltusotine for the treatment of patients with Carcinoid Syndrome by end of 2024.
Smiling teenage female student sitting with test tube rack

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) just released initial data from its phase 2 open-label study using its drug Atumelnant [CRN04894] for the treatment of patients with congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The data released from 4 patients was released

