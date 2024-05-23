Ulrik Tofte/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I'm not bullish on large-caps. We are due for broadening out, with more stocks playing catch up to the mega-cap momentum trades that have soared since last year. That means mid-caps and small-caps move next, either by being up more or down less in whatever happens ahead. Small-caps are still challenged by lingering concerns over debt in a high interest rate environment, which makes mid-caps a bit of a sweet spot. If you agree, and still favor growth over value, then the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is worth considering.

IWP measures the investment results of the Russell MidCap Growth Index. The fund has a long history as it was launched in July 2001. It's based on an index designed by FTSE Russell. Currently, it has a little over $14 billion in assets under management, and charges a modest 0.23%.

ETF Holdings

There are 330 holdings currently in the fund, with no position making up more than 2.26% of the portfolio. This is very different from what you see in large-cap growth strategies, where the top positions have, in some cases, a double-digit allocation. That makes this fund nicely diversified.

ishares.com

Sector Composition and Weightings

The top sector in the fund is Information Technology, with a 22.83% weight. This should come as no surprise, as Tech is the quintessential growth sector. It is a smaller weighting here than in large-cap averages, which I consider to be a positive overall. The second largest is Industrials at 19.83%. Industrials have done quite well in this cycle and I think are poised for continued outperformance. Health Care is the third at 17.81%. This sector has lagged as momentum favored large-cap GLP-1 plays, but I suspect there's catch up trade coming which would benefit the fund.

ishares.com

Peer Comparison

How does IWP stack up to other exchange-traded funds with similar strategies? Two funds worth comparing against are the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) and the SPDR S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth ETF (MDYG).

VOT has a lower expense ratio of 0.07% versus IWP's 0.23%. MDYG has an expense ratio of 0.15%. So both funds are cheaper than IWP. But performance, as we know, is always net of expenses. So how do the funds stack up? They've largely performed the same, though IWP has lagged. This likely has to do with sector differences more than anything else, so it's not clear if one fund has a go-forward advantage over another.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in IWP

Okay - with the caveat that I'm not a fan of growth over value in general here, let's look at the positives. First, the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF gives you access to a diversified mix of mid-cap growth stocks. Mid-cap growth stocks have historically outperformed large caps over the long term. Mid-cap companies are typically in their growth phase of the business lifecycle, which can mean the potential for huge capital appreciation. IWP is also diversified across different stocks to help manage risk.

A second advantage of IWP is its emphasis on exposure to so-called growth stocks, which often do well in an expanding economy, thanks to heavy weightings in Tech, Healthcare and Industrials.

But there are downsides too: growth stocks are more volatile than value stocks, and mid-cap stocks are more vulnerable to market movements than large-cap stocks. This can lead to higher risk on the part of the investor. Further, when it comes to fees, IWP's expense ratio of 0.23% is higher than some peer expenses, which could impinge on long-term returns.

Conclusion

I think this is a good, diversified fund and one that I would consider over large-cap growth here. IWP's diverse portfolio, a tilt towards certain growth sectors, and the potential for strong capital appreciation make it a suitable option for growth focused investors. I still worry about broader volatility and a correction hurting this fund, though. With that said, nothing wrong with considering an allocation here and underweighting mega-caps on a go-forward basis. It has less Tech exposure, and it's only a matter of time until we see more stocks participate and outperform the concentrated leaders who have driven the headline averages.