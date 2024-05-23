asmilefoya

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) is nearing its end and one of the most recent companies to report its results was Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF). Overall, the company had a decent start to the year given that production was flagged to be back-end weighted, and while the company saw significant free cash outflows, this was largely related to taking over a major construction project at Valentine in Newfoundland. That said, the fruits of this labor and significant capex will pay off massively in 2026, with a full year of production from Valentine, a high-margin ~200,000 ounce per annum gold asset in its peak years.

In my most recent update, I noted that 2024 would be a transformational year for Calibre as it worked on completing the bulk of construction on its new Canadian development project. Not only was this set to help Calibre grow to mid-tier producer status by 2026, but it would also help to reduce its concentration to Nicaragua as a jurisdiction and lift its overall margins. In this update, we'll dig into the Q1 results, Valentine construction progress, and how the stock's valuation looks after its recent outperformance.

Valentine Project Construction - Company Website

All figures are in United States Dollars unless a C$ is in front of the dollar figure. "G/T" = grams per tonne of gold.

Calibre Mining Q1 Production & Sales

Calibre Mining released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~61,800 ounces of gold, a 6% decline year-over-year. The lower production was related to its Nevada operations (Pan Mine), with the company noting that ore was placed on the highest leach pad bench, resulting in soluble gold taking longer to percolate through the heap leach pad and ultimately getting paid on these ounces. Meanwhile, production was down slightly at its Limon Mine in Nicaragua, affected by slightly lower grades and recoveries. And while Libertad picked up some of the slack, it wasn’t enough to completely offset the significant dip in output at Pan (~6,800 ounces vs. ~10,800 ounces in Q1 2023).

Calibre Mining - Production by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into the results a little closer, Limon produced ~16,900 ounces of gold, with ~126,900 tonnes processed at an average grade of 4.71 grams per tonne of gold at 89% recoveries. This represented a slight dip in grades (Q1 2023: 4.79 G/T of gold) vs. the year-ago period and a 90 basis point drop in recoveries. At Libertad (*), production came in at ~38,100 ounces (+1% year-over-year), benefiting from higher throughput but offset by lower grades and recoveries. During the quarter, Libertad processed ~404,100 tonnes at 2.89 G/T of gold vs. ~357,700 tonnes at 3.22 G/T of gold in Q1 2023. Given the relatively flat year-over-year production (~55,000 ounces) from its Nicaraguan operations but higher sustaining capital, all-in sustaining costs for this segment increased 18% to $1,471/oz.

(*) As highlighted in the chart below, Libertad may be producing at ~40,000 ounces per quarter currently, but with excess capacity at the plant and the ability to flex grades with new high-grade spokes, this could be a consistent 50,000+ ounce per quarter asset longer-term. (*)

Libertad Tonnes Processed, Capacity & Grade - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for the company’s Nevada operations, the company stacked ~0.98 million tonnes at a grade of 0.37 G/T of gold at Pan in Q1 2024, a dip from ~1.30 million tonnes at 0.38 G/T of gold in the year-ago period. And as noted previously, slower recovery led to a significant drop in production and higher costs, with ~6,800 ounces produced at all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,576/oz. This represented a nearly 21% increase from the year-ago period and is not surprising given the timing of ounces produced/sold and inflationary pressures we continue to see in prolific mining jurisdictions for labor.

Calibre Quarterly Revenue - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Fortunately, Calibre still posted solid financial results despite lower output, with revenue up ~4% year-over-year to $131.9 million. Notably, these results were based on just ~61,800 ounces sold at $2,092/oz and as anyone watching the gold price and looking at Calibre’s full-year guidance will know, production will be back-end weighted and it looks like all the remaining quarters of the year will benefit from a much higher gold price than Q1. Hence, I would expect further revenue growth in the coming quarters, with the potential for upwards of $155 million in revenue in Q2.

As for cash flow generation, Calibre reported operating cash flow of ~$45.8 million and a free cash outflow of $36.4 million vs. a free cash outflow of $1.9 million in the year-ago period. However, it’s important to note that this was related to a significant spike in capex given that Calibre has taken over a major construction project at Valentine in Newfoundland. In fact, capex soared to $82.2 million year-over-year (Q1 2023: $28.6 million), with $57.9 million spent at Valentine. Fortunately, with construction ~65% complete, Q2 2025 will be a major turning point for free cash flow, with Calibre set to morph into a free cash flow machine.

Costs & Margins

Looking at costs and margins, Calibre reported all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,555/oz in Q1, a 19% increase from the year-ago period. The sharp increase in costs was related to fewer ounces sold and higher sustaining capital year-over-year and this resulted in AISC margins dipping to $537/oz vs. $589/oz in the year-ago period or a 540 basis point decline (25.7% vs. 31.1%). However, it's important to note that this spike in costs is only temporary, and we should see a significant decline in costs with back-end weighted production in FY2024. And even if costs come in at the top end of Calibre's guidance near $1,320/oz in FY2024, we should still see material margin expansion on a year-over-year basis, assuming an average realized gold price of $2,250/oz.

Calibre Mining Quarterly AISC & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Based on the above assumptions, which I would think to be conservative given Calibre's track record of over-delivering on guidance, Calibre's FY2024 AISC margins would come in at $930/oz (41.3%), a significant improvement from $714/oz in FY2023 (36.8%). Plus, cost performance is only going to improve when the company adds a low-cost producing asset in 2025 (full year of production for Valentine in 2026) and sees less contribution as a percentage of total production from its higher-cost Pan Mine. In summary, investors are best to ignore the Q1 2024 margin compression given that will Q1 2024 will likely mark trough margins and is not reflective of the business's true margins and long-term potential.

Valentine Project Construction

Moving to Valentine Project construction, Calibre noted that construction is ~65% complete and detailed engineering is now nearly 100% complete, with first production from Valentine on track for Q2 2025. Unfortunately, Valentine has seen yet another capex increase since Marathon's 2022/2023 cost estimates, with upfront capex now up to C$653 million vs. C$508 million previously. Calibre noted that roughly half of this increase was related to project optimization and de-risking as well as Phase 2 Expansion capex, while the rest of the increase was related to an underestimation of costs by Marathon Gold (the company previously constructing the project before it was acquired by Calibre).

Valentine Project Construction Progress - Company Website

While this is certainly disappointing, this is easily manageable for Calibre, which has a much stronger balance sheet than Marathon Gold which was walking a tight-rope to complete construction on time/budget with its more fragile balance sheet. And with Calibre recently raising ~$85 million in capital from a bought deal and doing a gold prepay arrangement, Calibre can absorb this higher capex when combined with consistent cash flow generation from its operating mines. As of the end of April, Valentine's cost to complete is now down to just C$279 million (~US$205 million).

Updated Capex Estimates - Company Website

Finally, as highlighted in my previous date, Calibre has brought in Reliable Controls Corporation to help with pre-commissioning and commissioning, a mine and mill commissioning business that has worked with several majors on mine builds. Hence, while many juniors have bumpy start-ups for initial production, this has de-risked the ramp-up at Valentine immensely. Calibre had the following to say about RCC on its Q1 2024 Conference Call:

"It's not typical of companies outside of projects for this size to have a group like RCC involved. They've got quality output. We've got Tim McKay and he's assembling a team or assembled a team that's able to support us. And the real focus here is that to bridge what is the project team who are focused on scope, schedule and budget on getting to the delivery room. And then we've got an operations team who want to pick the child up once is delivered and raise it into a responsible adult. Yes, this group of people are really ensuring that transition and handover happens well." - Calibre Mining, Q1 2024 Conference Call

Overall, the increased capex would have provided a decent hit to Valentine's NPV (5%), but the gold price has certainly more than made up for any impact on capex. This is because the gold price is sitting well above gold price assumptions I had modeled previously, and an optimized mine plan combined with higher gold prices has Valentine's NPV (5%) is now sitting closer to $1.0 billion. It's also worth noting that the company continues to see drill success across the project, and it's quite possible we could see bonus ounces and a lower than expected strip ratio at the Leprechaun deposit with material previously modeled as waste coming into the mine plan following successful ore control drilling (15% higher tonnes and 12% higher ounces in recent drilling relative to the 2022 reserve model).

Valentine Project Exploration Upside - Company Website

As for what this means for the bigger picture, Calibre may be targeting 275,000 to 300,000 ounces of gold production in 2024, but there's a path to 500,000+ ounces of gold production in 2026, and upwards of 400,000 ounces next year assuming a smooth ramp up to commercial production at Valentine. However, Calibre's more aggressive spend on drilling vs. peers continues to identify upside opportunities to extend mine lives and boost grades across its sites, with solid results from the Frank Zone and consistent high-grade intercepts at Panteon North (Limon).

Hence, there certainly looks to be upside to the mine life at Valentine (currently assumed to be 14 years), the potential to bring forward ounces earlier with its Phase 2 expansion capital being and ongoing optimization work, and the potential for higher production post-2026 with Panteon North. So, while Pan has a shorter life and is a higher-cost asset, an optimized mine plan at Valentine and its Nicaraguan operations could potentially support a near 500,000 ounce combined production profile on its own once Calibre brings in additional high-grade ore from Panteon North.

To summarize, the Marathon acquisition was truly a game-changing acquisition and more importantly was done at an excellent price. Plus, with a very capable exploration team and a relatively untested 32-kilometer shear zone at its new Newfoundland project, I wouldn't be shocked to see a 200,000+ ounce production profile maintained for longer than envisioned in the 2022 DFS while also adding life to the back end of the mine plan, ultimately resulting in a nice boost to Calibre's NAV as newly drilled ounces and currently defined resources are converted to reserves over the next few years.

Valuation

Based on ~894 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$1.66, Calibre trades at a market cap of ~$1.48 billion. This continues to compare favorably to its estimated net asset value of ~$1.78 billion, but has now left Calibre trading closer to 0.80x P/NAV vs. below 0.50x P/NAV to start the year given the stock's outperformance. And while this doesn't mean that this rally in the stock can't continue, most of the easy money looks to have been made here short-term. Meanwhile, we could see selling pressure come in at current levels from warrants with a significant amount of warrants expiring later this year (September 20th, 2024) at ~US$1.60 which could put a lid on the stock near-term. As it stands, ~48 million warrants remain outstanding, as highlighted below.

Calibre Mining Warrants Outstanding - Company Filings

As for Calibre's valuation relative to peers, the stock continues to trade at a very reasonable multiple relative to its junior/mid-tier peer group. This is because it's one of the larger scale producers in this peer group once Valentine is in commercial production (2026 estimates: ~510,000 ounces of gold production), and will have roughly 50% of production coming from Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions. Hence, while Calibre may look expensive given that it will see a free cash outflow of nearly $100 million this year during Valentine construction, it's trading at just ~4x FY2026 free cash flow estimates, suggesting significant upside for patient investors.

Calibre Mining Valuation vs. Peers - Koyfin

So, is the stock a buy at current levels?

Using what I believe to be a fair multiple of 5.5x FY2025 P/CF estimates and 1.0x P/NAV (6.5% discount rate) and a 65/35 weighting to P/NAV vs. P/CF, I see an updated fair value for Calibre of US$2.13. This points to a 29% upside from current levels, but I am looking for a minimum 40% discount to fair value to justify starting new positions in small-cap producers. And after applying this required discount to ensure a margin of safety, Calibre's updated low-risk buy zone comes in at US$1.28 or lower. Hence, while I think we could see further upside in the next over the next year, the combination of the stock being extended short-term and having significant warrant overhang makes the stock vulnerable to a correction short-term.

For this reason, I continue to favor other names elsewhere in the sector, such as B2Gold (BTG) with a ~6.0% dividend yield and a similar FY2026 free cash flow multiple but with greater scale than Calibre (1.2+ million ounces per annum).

Summary

Calibre Mining had a mediocre start to 2024, but the lower production at higher costs and free cash outflows were largely expected with the impact of higher sustaining capital, back-end weighted production and taking on a major development project in Newfoundland. The good news is that Q2 will be much stronger with the gold price averaging ~$2,350/oz quarter-to-date. Plus, Calibre is fully funded to complete construction following a gold prepay agreement and equity raise in Q1. Finally, the outlook for free cash flow generation has improved with the higher gold price and the overall project is de-risked with RCC brought in to help with pre-commissioning and commissioning.

So, for investors looking for a small-cap gold producer with an improving jurisdictional/margin profile and industry-leading growth, I would view any pullbacks below US$1.28 as buying opportunities.

