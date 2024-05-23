Grab Holdings: Strong Market Leadership Is Fending Off Competitors

May 23, 2024 6:13 AM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock
EQ Research profile picture
EQ Research
660 Followers

Summary

  • Grab is a Southeast Asian super app that is a market leader in mobility and delivery segments, with a strong moat and potential for long-term profitable growth.
  • In 1Q24, Grab's mobility business delivered GMV growth of 27% YoY, implying that it is taking market share away from its closest competitor, Gojek.
  • Similar to the mobility segment, the 19% GMV growth for its delivery business implies it is taking market share away from its competitor, Foodpanda.
  • The Company's financial services segment, though still in its early stages of development, has the potential to achieve strong revenue growth and robust EBITDA margins after its launch DigiBank in Indonesia.
  • Coupled with a potential upside of 14%, I rate GRAB a "buy"

Grab food delivery man delivering food.

Wachiwit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Overview and Investment Thesis

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB), one of Southeast Asia's largest super apps, alongside Sea Limited (SE) and Gojek, encompasses various business segments, including mobility, delivery, and financial services. The super app is designed to

This article was written by

EQ Research profile picture
EQ Research
660 Followers
I write occasionally. DYODD.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GRAB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRAB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRAB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News