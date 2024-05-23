XH4D

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is a developer of eVTOL aircraft that plans to both sell aircraft and operate an Urban Air Mobility service. The company is currently progressing through regulatory approvals and hopes to begin commercializing its aircraft within the next few years.

While UAM has been posited as an enormous market that will offer winners a large amount of success, there are questions around aircraft performance, costs, safety, supply scalability and demand. I believe that the lower noise levels created by eVTOL will expand the UAM market, but I think that the market will ultimately prove to be much smaller than many expect. In addition, competition is likely to be fierce, which may limit the value captured by companies like Archer.

This is an unfavorable setup, as Archer already has a relatively high valuation and an uncertain timeline to commercialization. Investors are also exposed to considerable technology and regulatory risk. As a result, any stumbles are likely to be severely punished by investors, particularly given Archer's relatively small cash runway.

Market

UAM (Urban Air Mobility) is currently a relatively small market that is expected to grow rapidly, driven by increased traffic congestion and the introduction of eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aircraft. Traffic congestion cost the US economy an estimated 87 billion USD in 2018. Congestion is a particularly acute problem for trips to the airport and is increasing due to both population growth and urbanization, with around 68% of the world’s population expected to live in urban areas by 2050. This is a problem that probably doesn't have a solution, as infrastructure has become extremely expensive, making the benefits of large infrastructure projects marginal relative to the cost. While UAM will likely only ever be a drop in the ocean in terms of addressing congestion, increased traffic should drive demand for UAM by individuals who highly value their time.

Given that there appears to be latent demand, it is reasonable to question why the market isn't already larger though. For example, Blade's (BLDE) urban mobility business is generating fairly weak growth given its size. Cost is likely one factor holding the market back, but this may be less of an issue than many people expect. Blade's passenger business is currently dominated by B2B, which likely indicates that current users are relatively price insensitive. Safety concerns are likely to be a barrier for many potential users.

As the eVTOL aircraft value proposition is primarily based on saving users time, the total trip time needs to be considered and this could be a weakness of UAM. Users need to get from their origin to a vertiport before commencing a flight and then from a vertiport to their destination at the end of a flight. These legs of the journey may not circumvent congestion and in many cases, this will negate much of the value of a flight.

Figure 1: Blade Passenger Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Blade)

EVAs (Electric Vertical Aircraft) could prove to be a growth catalyst for the UAM market, given that they are less noisy, have zero emissions and are expected to reduce costs. Joby (JOBY) has suggested that its aircraft will be 100x quieter than existing helicopters and on par with the noise of a conversation. Lower blade tip speed is a large part of what reduces noise. This is enabled by the fact that EVAs utilize a number of smaller rotors operating at a relatively low speed, driven by high torque motors.

Blade expects EVAs to lead to a modest improvement in unit economics, suggesting that fixed EVA costs are likely to be around 600-900 USD per hour, dominated by the cost of the aircraft. Manufacturers would have to drive significantly lower aircraft costs to alter the economics, which may be possible given sufficient scale. Economics are also heavily dependent on aircraft life, with Archer is assuming a 10+ year operating life for its aircraft. Removing a pilot from the equation through autonomy also has the potential to reduce fixed costs by around 25%.

Table 1: Traditional Rotorcraft and EVA Cost Comparison (source: Created by author using data from Blade)

In comparison, Joby has suggested a 95 USD operating cost for a 25-mile trip compared to 393 USD for a twin-engine helicopter for the same trip, broadly in line with Archer's estimated cost. While costs should decline as the industry scale, I am inclined to trust Blade's numbers given its real-world experience.

Table 2: Archer Economics Comparison (source: Created by author using data from Archer Aviation)

Lower prices are expected to help open up the market, which is supported by price elasticity of demand data. Based on information from Uber’s head of economic research, the price elasticity of demand for ride sharing is 1.35 and research indicates route level elasticities of 1.2-1.5 for air travel. Given the relatively high price point of UAM flights and the nascent state of the market, the price elasticity of demand is likely to be somewhat higher than these estimates. While lower pricing could increase demand, elasticity is only modest, meaning that this may not increase industry revenue that much. Certainly, not the many orders of magnitude increase that are widely expected.

Morgan Stanley has estimated that urban air mobility will be a 29 billion USD market by 2030, and over 1 trillion USD by 2040. Archer's estimate for its core market is closer to 700 billion USD. The company has also suggested that it has future revenue opportunities in areas like cargo, military, emergency services and business charters. Given the properties of the company’s aircraft, it is questionable whether any of these are realistic, though.

Table 3: Archer Aviation Estimated TAM (source: Created by author using data from Archer Aviation)

Blade has taken a bottom-up approach to estimating the size of its core opportunity, transportation to the airport in densely populated areas. An estimated 27 million passengers travel between NYC airports and Manhattan annually. Based on surveys, Blade believes that 3-5 million of these passengers would be willing to pay to use a helicopter. Based on 195 USD revenue per trip, this results in a 1 billion USD SAM. Following similar logic, Blade has estimated roughly a 5-8 billion USD SAM across its initial target markets. While transportation to the airport is a subsegment of Archer's market, it is probably the most important UAM use case, and highlights how the opportunity may be smaller than many expect.

Table 4: Blade Estimated UAM SAM (source: Created by author using data from Blade)

While geographic and use case expansion would dramatically increase the addressable market estimated by Blade, I believe Archer’s estimate is grossly inflated due to:

Overestimation of consumer willingness to pay

Overestimation of the benefits the service offers users

Underestimation of infrastructure requirements

Underestimation of safety and logistics issues

Pilots will also be an important consideration as the industry begins to scale, particularly if autonomy isn't rapidly achieved. Across different types of aircraft, there are in the vicinity of 500,000 pilots globally. Depending on how aggressive a market estimate is used for UAM, something like a 20-100% increase in the number of pilots could be required. Given the lengthy process involved in becoming a commercial pilot, this is likely to be a bottleneck.

Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation is designing and developing eVTOL aircraft for use in Urban Air Mobility. The company’s aircraft are designed to have a top speed of 150 mph and a range of up to 100 miles, but they are being optimized for shorter back-to-back trips with minimal downtime. Carrying capacity is expected to be around 1,000 lbs (pilot + 4 passengers). Archer's aircraft utilize a lightweight carbon fiber body with 12 electric motors, providing redundancy. Rotors are used for takeoff and landing and a high-aspect ratio wing to generate lift during flight, helping to reduce noise and increase efficiency.

Archer’s Meru battery is a lithium-ion based system which has been designed for reliability and ease of maintenance and replacement. The company is using commercially available lithium-ion cells to lower costs. Archer's aircraft utilize six independent batteries, each powering two motors. Redundancy is extremely important given that aircraft will be operating over densely populated areas. Batteries are an area where state-of-the-art technology could change significantly in coming years though, and it seems unlikely that any aircraft manufacturer will have a distinct advantage. Given the relatively low energy density of batteries, improvements in this area will have a large impact on the performance and economics of eVTOLs. Fast charging is also crucial to the economics of eVTOLs. Archer is leveraging an advanced thermal management system to enable fast charging and extended lifecycles.

Archer's aircraft also feature a robust suite of sensors which lay the foundation for autonomy. This is important as autonomy would help the business to scale, reduce operating costs and free up payload and space for an additional passenger. Archer is currently targeting directly supervised flights for 2027 and remotely supervised flights for 2028. Beyond 2028, Archer plans on introducing fully autonomous capabilities.

Archer believes that is currently positioned to begin commercializing its business in 2025. The company plans on monetizing its aircraft through two distinct businesses:

Archer Direct – OEM business

Archer UAM – Aerial Ride Sharing Business

The OEM business will primarily target UAM customers, but there could also be opportunities in areas like cargo and defense. Archer believes that over the life of an aircraft, UAM will be 3x more profitable than direct OEM sales.

The ride sharing business will initially focus on highly congested cities like Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Orlando. In the first phase, Archer plans on leveraging existing and retrofitted infrastructure. As the business scales, Archer plans on working with partners to build high throughput vertiports that can accommodate hundreds of flights per hour.

Certification

Archer is certifying its aircraft with the Federal Aviation Administration in the US. This process was started in 2020, with a type certificate initially expected in 2024. While Archer is progressing through the certification process, it is significantly behind the original timeline and remains some way off commercialization.

The company appears confident that it will smoothly progress through certification though, in large part because its aircraft have been designed with an eye on certification and mass manufacturing. For example, approximately 80% of Midnight's subsystems and components are sourced from existing aerospace suppliers with certification experience, potentially helping Archer to derisk the certification process. Outside of the electric propulsion system, the vast majority of other systems come from partners. As a result, Archer believes that it can complete certification before competitors, although this seems questionable given the progress of companies like Joby.

The FAA breaks up the type certification process into four main phases:

Conceptual design

Requirements definition

Compliance planning

Implementation

Archer is moving from the requirements definition and compliance planning phases to implementation. During the implementation phase, Archer must build hardware, perform tests and gather the data necessary to demonstrate that its aircraft are safe and compliant. This applies at both the component, system and aircraft level.

Archer’s Midnight aircraft recently completed phase 1 of its flight test program. Phase 1 covered progressively more complex flight maneuvers and data gathering missions. Phase 2 testing will involve demonstrating the ability to take off and land vertically and cruise in wing borne flight. Archer is still expanding the operating envelope of its aircraft and hopes to begin transition flights soon. In phase 3 testing, Archer’s aircraft must demonstrate operational readiness by flying simulated commercial routes. Archer believes that it is on track to complete its first full wing borne transition flight and begin piloted testing with the FAA later this year.

Archer conducted 50 flights in the fourth quarter of 2023. Over 100 flights were logged in Q1, putting Archer on track to exceed its target of 400 flights this year. The company wants to move towards performing full wing borne transition flights and 10-15 flights per day.

Archer plans on starting piloted flight testing this year to gather the data necessary to support type inspection authorization, after which FAA pilots will fly Archer's aircraft and perform For Credit flight testing.

Manufacturing

Archer has partnered with Stellantis on manufacturing, relying on the auto manufacturer's capital, people, technology and IP to scale up production. The companies are constructing a manufacturing facility in Georgia, with Stellantis acting as a long-term contract manufacturer. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2024, which would support annual production of 650 aircraft. The companies are taking a phased approach to capacity expansion though and only expect to have the ability to produce at scale from 2025 and into the latter half of this decade.

Archer's California facility is currently supporting production of aircraft for testing activities. The company is currently targeting production of 6 Midnight aircraft, with the first of those now in final assembly and on track to begin piloted flights later this year.

Commercial Activity

While Archer's business is still essentially pre-revenue, the company does have a number of commercial activities, which are generally related to R&D and testing. For example, Archer has a deal with NASA to study high-performance battery cells and perform safety testing targeted at Advanced Air Mobility and space applications. Archer also has two contracts with the US Air Force which are worth up to 142 million USD. Archer has already received over 2 million USD in payments which are related to things like a mobile flight simulator and the sharing of test reports and certification plans.

Archer has indicative orders for up to 700 aircraft, which is potentially worth 3.5 billion USD, based on an estimated average selling price of 5 million USD apiece. This includes 1 billion USD in orders from United Airlines, with an option for an additional 500 million USD worth of aircraft. United is also an equity holder and strategic partner, with the companies also cooperating in areas like certification, airline flight connections and personnel training.

Figure 2: Archer Aviation Order Book (source: Archer Aviation)

In addition to preparing for operations in the US, Archer believes that there is a significant opportunity operating flights between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The company has partnered with Air Chateau and Falcon Aviation and expects the UAE to be an early launch market. Archer also expects India to be a large market and is in the process of setting up a JV with InterGlobe Enterprises. The companies plan on launching an air taxi service across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru in 2026.

Competition

The eVTOL market is wide open at this stage, as there are still no companies on the cusp of scaling commercial operations. There are a number of companies that are relatively well positioned though, including Joby, Wisk, Archer and Beta Technologies.

Archer is somewhat differentiated by the fact that it is heavily reliant on suppliers and partners, which the company believes reduces risk. Archer is vertically integrating in areas it considers key to success though, including aircraft design, the electric powertrain, avionics and flight control software. Archer believes that vertical integration requires significantly more R&D and increases certification risk and uncertainty about scaling production. It is worth noting that vertical integration potentially provides more control and differentiation though.

It is difficult to know how the certification process will progress, but Joby appears to be closer to commercialization than Archer. This may not matter that much anyone though, as I don't expect there to be a meaningful first mover advantage. Success will likely be driven more by aircraft safety and performance and autonomous capabilities. In this regard, Joby appears to have a significant advantage, which stems largely from the higher power to weight ratio of its motors.

Archer's motors produce around 5 kW/kg, compared to 8.4 kW/kg for Joby. As a result, Archer relies on gearboxes, introducing complexity and increasing operating costs and weight. Gearboxes also potentially create vibration and noise. A gearbox enables a smaller motor operating at a higher speed, which is easier to manufacture though. Joby's aircraft should therefore produce less noise and be able to carry more payload.

Figure 3: Archer Competitors (source: Archer Aviation)

Outside of startups specifically focused on the eVTOL market, there could eventually be competition from a range of aerospace companies. If the UAM market proves to be anywhere near as lucrative as expected, these companies will likely want a piece of the pie. Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky unit plans on building a hybrid-electric eVTOL aircraft with wings that tilt at different stages of a flight. The company is working with GE Aviation to design and build the hybrid power systems.

Wisk is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boeing. It is interesting both because of the support that Boeing can provide and the fact that Wisk filed a lawsuit against Archer alleging theft of trade secrets and patent infringement. Archer recently settled with Boeing, with the companies agreeing to collaborate on autonomous technology and Wisk acting as the exclusive provider of autonomous technology to Archer. Archer also issued warrants to Wisk for up to 13.2 million shares as part of the settlement and autonomy agreement.

Archer will also face competition from Blade in the UAM market, along with Uber (UBER) and potentially companies like Airbnb (ABNB) longer-term. Blade operates an asset-light business model, with access to vertiports an integral part of its passenger business. The company currently has 16 passenger terminals servicing traditional rotorcraft. Blade believes that its private terminal / lounge network provides a strategic advantage, but its control of passenger terminal infrastructure is somewhat tenuous. Blade leases and licenses this infrastructure from airport and heliport operators, and they in turn lease the infrastructure from the municipality that owns the premises. Blade’s leases, licenses, and permits vary in length, ranging from month-to-month to multi-year. Control is undermined by the fact that some municipalities, including New York, retain the authority to terminate a heliport operator’s lease upon as short as 30 days’ notice.

This infrastructure should also provide Blade with a foothold when EVAs are commercialized. EVAs are likely to initially leverage existing infrastructure, as it will take time to gain approval for and build new infrastructure. Blade is already collaborating with EVA companies with the goal of integrating their aircraft into Blade's network, including BETA Technologies, Wisk and Eve.

Financial Analysis

At the time of its SPAC, Archer was projecting aircraft production of 2,300 units and in excess of 12 billion USD revenue in 2030 with an EBITDA margin of close to 40%. With these types of figures, it is easy to see why Archer has received a high valuation, despite the risks involved. The real question is whether these numbers have any basis in reality. Analysts are currently slightly more circumspect, but still making extremely aggressive projections about future performance. Analysts expect Archer’s revenue to begin ramping in 2025, reaching around 4 billion USD in 2032.

The ride-sharing business is initially expected to contribute 50% of sales, increasing to 70-80% over the long term. The ride-sharing business is expected to have gross profit margins in excess of 40%, while the OEM business is expected to provide gross profit margins in excess of 50%.

The immediate focus of investors should probably be on Archer's cash burn and path to commercialization though, given the dwindling cash balance on the company's balance sheet. Archer ended the first quarter with approximately 523 million USD of liquidity, which included 406 million USD of cash and cash equivalents. Free cash flow is currently around negative 100 million USD per quarter, although this is elevated due to a number of temporary expenses:

Construction of 6 aircraft for testing

Construction of high-volume manufacturing facility in Georgia

Investment in supplier capabilities to support component manufacturing

As a result, Archer believes that its normalized quarterly run rate core expenses are around 70-75 million USD, with expenses expected to moderate in the second half of the year.

There is the potential for increased revenue to help reduce losses in coming quarters as well. Archer expects cash inflows from its work with the DoD (flight tests, aircraft delivery, battery energy storage systems, flight simulator and pilot training, and autonomy development). Archer also expects pre-delivery payments from its current aircraft commitments and potentially new deals.

Given Archer's current cash burn, I believe it is unlikely the company will reach breakeven before exhausting current liquidity. Archer's strategic partners are likely to continue to provide capital as long as the business is progressing though. This may be of little comfort for investors though who face the risk of substantial dilution, particularly if the commercialization is delayed.

Figure 4: Archer Cash Balance and Free Cash Flow (source: Created by author using data from Archer Aviation)

Conclusion

I expect Archer's near-term share price movements to be dictated by its need to access additional capital and its progress towards certification. A successful commercial launch in the next few years could see the stock move significantly higher, but I find it hard to get excited about the UAM opportunity as I don't believe eVTOLs will have that large an impact on the market. While lower noise levels will provide a boost, vertiport infrastructure, pilots and congestion in the sky could all limit growth.

Cost is something of a wildcard at the moment, given that no one has scaled production or operations yet. Even if flight costs do meaningfully decline, the increase in demand may be relatively muted. This is because target users may be relatively price insensitive, and the time saving offered by UAM may be fairly modest in many cases.

The immediate focus of investors should be on regulatory approval and cash burn. While Archer has a sizeable cash balance, this will disappear quickly as the company conducts testing and tries to set up operations. As a result, any difficulties during certification could be a disaster from a dilution perspective. Blade is probably the best way to gain exposure to the UAM market, given its low valuation and relatively healthy balance sheet.