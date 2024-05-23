James O'Neil

Investment Thesis: I take a bullish view on Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY).

In a previous article back in February, I made the argument that Swiss Re has the capacity for further upside going forward, owing to encouraging growth in premiums and return on equity, with a lower combined ratio across the Property & Casualty segment.

Since my last article, the stock is up slightly by just over 2%, albeit having seen downside from a level of over $32 in mid-March:

The purpose of this article is to assess whether the stock has the capacity to rebound past the $32 level once again.

Performance

When looking at the combined ratio (or the ratio of losses and expenses relative to that of premiums collected) across the Property & Casualty segment - we see that the combined ratio of 84.7% for Q1 2024 is slightly lower than that of 85.8% for the full-year 2023.

FY 2023

Swiss Re Q1 2024 Financial Supplement

Q1 2024

Swiss Re Q1 2024 Financial Supplement

Net income for the P&C Reinsurance segment came in at USD 552 million, while the P&C segment saw renewals in April of this year with a price increase of 12%. In this regard, demand across the P&C segment has continued to remain strong given continued demand for premium renewals in spite of price increases, and a lower combined ratio relative to 2023 as a whole indicates that revenue growth has continued to outpace that of expenses.

For comparison, Q1 2023 performance showed net income of USD 369 million across the P&C segment, while April 2023 renewals came in with a price increase of 19% achieved. In this regard, while price growth has moderated somewhat - we still see significant growth and net income performance remains strong.

As regards Life & Health Reinsurance, net income rose to USD 412 million from that of USD 174 million in the prior year quarter.

From a balance sheet standpoint, we can see that there has been a minimal change in the long-term debt to total assets ratio from that of last year, but it is notable that the P&C Reinsurance segment has a substantially lower ratio as compared to that of L&H Reinsurance.

USD m P&C Re L&H Re Corporate Solutions Group items Consolidation 31 Mar 2024 31 Dec 2023 Long-term debt 3,344 7,306 0 798 -4,849 6,599 6,677 Total assets 90,626 52,590 21,798 11,792 -42,571 134,235 136,004 Long-term debt to total assets ratio 3.69% 13.89% 0.00% - - 4.92% 4.91% Click to enlarge

Source: Figures sourced from Swiss Re Q1 Financial Supplement. Long-term debt to total assets ratio calculated by author.

Looking Forward and Risks

As regards the above results, my view is that net income growth across both the P&C and L&H reinsurance segments has been quite impressive. On the P&C side, the fact that we continued to see a price increase of 12% across renewals is quite encouraging, as this (coupled with the net income growth we have seen as compared to last year) indicates that premium demand still remains strong.

From a valuation standpoint, we can see that Swiss Re and its competitor Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY) are both trading at a price to book ratio above 2 - but Swiss Re is trading at a lower ratio than the latter.

Price to Book

Additionally, we can also see that Swiss Re's return on equity has recently exceeded that of Zurich Insurance Group.

Return on Equity

Taking the above into consideration, and considering the fact that we have seen impressive net income growth for Swiss Re in the most recent quarter - I take the view that the stock has the capacity to rebound to the $32 level or higher.

Going forward, Swiss Re reports that we could see claims inflation easing across the motor industry as personal motor premium rates are said to be near their peak, while disinflation effects and increased competition should ultimately see a lower cost of car insurance for customers.

In this regard, price increases across the Property & Casualty segment as a whole could moderate from here. While I anticipate that volume growth has the capacity to continue seeing revenue growth, price moderation could concurrently place some pressure on the same in the short to medium-term.

Conclusion

To conclude, Swiss Re has continued to see impressive growth in net income and pricing in the most recent quarter. While we may see some short-term pressure on revenue growth if price starts to moderate from here - I take the view that the company has the capacity to continue seeing healthy revenue growth.

I continue to take a bullish view on Swiss Re, and see the stock as having the capacity to rise above the $32 mark once again.

