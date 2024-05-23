The Good Brigade

Synopsis

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) specialises in the installing and distribution of insulation to the construction industry. In addition, it also supplies other building material products. BLD’s past three years have shown robust net sales growth. Additionally, it also showed profit margins expansion annually as well. For its most recent quarter, net sales continued to grow, and its quarterly margins compared to the previous period have remained robust as well. Looking ahead, its acquisition of Insulation Works is expected to further strengthen its market reach, given its experience with M&A. Additionally, the outlook for single-family starts for 2024 and 2025 is positive, which will bolster BLD’s growth outlook. On these notes, I am recommending a buy rating for BLD.

Historical Financial Analysis

Author Chart

Over the last three years, BLD’s top line has shown robust growth. In 2022, sales increased to approximately $5.008 billion from 2021’s approximately $3.486 billion. The sales growth in 2022 was attributed to acquisitions, a higher selling price, and volume growth. In 2023, sales increased to $5.194 billion, driven by increased pricing and acquisitions but partially offset by volume weakness.

Author Chart

In terms of profitability margins, BLD has also shown strong margin expansion in all three metrics over the years. In 2023, gross profit margin increased to 30.90% from the previous year’s 29.70%. The improvement was due to productivity initiatives and increased pricing, partially offset by increased material costs.

As a result, the operating profit margin expanded to 16.90% from 15.90%. In 2021, the operating profit margin was 13.70%. BLD’s net margin also benefited and expanded to 11.80% from 11.10%. In 2021, the net margin was below 10%, with a reported figure of 9.30%.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Analysis

BLD released its 1Q24 earnings on May 7, 2024. For this quarter, sales increased 1.1% to approximately $1.278 billion. The growth was attributed to acquisitions, which increased sales by 2.3% and increased pricing. However, it was partially offset by volume decrease and the disposition of a non-core business.

BLD’s sales segment can be broken down into installation and specialty distribution. For the quarter, the installation segment reported positive volume growth of 0.3% and a price increase of 1.2%. Adjusted operating margin improved to 19.6%, while adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 22%.

Regarding its specialty distribution segment, the price increase was partially offset by a volume decrease. On a brighter note, adjusted operating margin improved to 14.1%, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 16.9%.

Moving down the P&L, BLD’s profit margins across the board have expanded year-over-year. Its gross profit margins expanded to 30.28%, and it was driven by productivity initiatives and increased pricing. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 19.85% and the adjusted net income margin increased to 11.97%.

Author Chart

BLD has the M&A Expertise to Drive Profitable Growth

Investor Relations

From 2017 to 2022, BLD has successfully completed 28 acquisitions. These acquisitions in total contributed approximately $1.6 billion of revenue for BLD. BLD’s acquisition rationale is simple and straightforward. Management’s focus is placed on its core insulation business. The aim of each BLD’s acquisitions is to extend its market reach by expanding its geographic presence and customer base.

Ever since 2019, BLD’s return on invested capital [ROIC] has been expanding annually. In 2019, it was 11.9%, and by 2023, it had increased to 18.3%. Combining this with its net sales growth proves BLD’s competency and expertise in merger and acquisition [M&A], its disciplined approach to M&A, and its expertise in the integration of acquired business into BLD.

The Acquisition of Insulation Works

Investors Relations

On May 6, 2024, BLD announced its planned acquisition of Insulation Works. Insulation Works is a company that provides its services to the residential and light commercial markets in Arkansas and neighbouring states, as well as agricultural building nationwide. Currently, Insulation Works generates approximately $28 million of revenue annually.

The aim of this acquisition is to not just enhance BLD’s current residential and commercial business but also equip BLD with the expertise and experience to provide services to the agricultural insulation market.

Based on its latest 1Q24 earnings, its product mix can be broken down into insulation and accessories, gutters, and others. Insulation and accessories form the largest share of BLD’s sales, as they account for 83% of the product mix. On the other hand, gutters account for 5%, while others account for 12%. Therefore, this strategic acquisition is a prime example of BLD’s disciplined M&A strategy and approach, as management focuses on acquiring good business that complements its core insulation business.

Residential Housing Market

Based on the National Association of Home Builders [NAHB], 2024 single-family starts are forecast to grow by 4.7% to an annual rate of 988k units. For 2025, single-family starts are expected to continue growing at 4.2% to 1.03 million units. Previously, the high interest rate environment had a negative impact on single-family starts in 2022 and 2023. For 2024, the Fed is planning to cut rates, and this is expected to bolster demand.

On multifamily starts, they are expected to fall approximately 19.7% in 2024. The expected drop in multifamily starts is mainly due to tight credit conditions and the large number of apartments that are currently under construction. Due to this, it is putting pressure on new multifamily starts. However, multifamily starts are expected to stabilise in 2025.

For context, single-family houses form a larger portion of the overall housing market. For BLD, single-family also plays a larger portion of its total market share. Therefore, the positive outlook on single-family starts will outweigh the negative outlook on multifamily starts.

Valuation Model

Author's Valuation

A quick recap: BLD specialises in installing and distributing insulation and other building material products. In its latest 10K, management did not specify any competitor names, and there are not many direct competitors of BLD to do a meaningful relative valuation model. Therefore, I will be employing a simplified 5-year DCF model to calculate the intrinsic value of BLD.

For FY2024 and FY2025, the revenue growth rates used are based on the market's revenue estimate for BLD. It is ~6% and ~4.6%, respectively. Based on management’s 2024 revenue guidance of between $5.4 billion and $5.6 billion, the midpoint of the estimate is $5.5 billion, and it is perfectly in line with the market's estimate. Therefore, the market’s estimate is justified.

Based on my forward-looking analysis regarding the US housing outlook for 2024 and 2025, BLD’s consistent successful acquisition initiatives, and its most recent acquisition of Insulation Works, its growth outlook for the years ahead is looking positive and also supports the market’s 2025 revenue estimates. For FY2026 onwards, the year-over-year top-line growth will taper towards my target terminal growth rate of 2%. The reason this is done is to ensure a smooth transition towards terminal years instead of a sudden spike drop.

Currently, BLD’s cash flow from operations [CFO] as a percentage of total revenue is approximately 16%. The improvement in CFO was driven by revenue growth and improvements in net margins, which resulted in higher net income, along with better accounts receivable and inventory management. Therefore, I will be using this percentage for the next five years. For capital expenditures [CAPEX], it has been reduced to approximately 1% as a percentage of total revenue, and this will be used for the next five years as well.

To remain conservative, my target terminal growth rate for BLD is 2%. Although the current US treasury yield is 4.546%, it is well above US historical average GDP growth rate. The terminal growth rate should not exceed a country's GDP growth rate, as it implies that the business will outgrow the economy. Therefore, my terminal value is ~ $17.486 billion, or a present value [PV] of $11.956 billion.

As my discounted cash flow model uses FCFF, WACC is the correct discount rate to use as I am discounting cash flows available to both equity and debt holders. Currently, BLD has an enterprise value of ~$13.45 billion, while its total cash is ~$968 million. This gives us a firm value of ~$14.4 billion. Currently, BLD’s market capitalisation is ~$12.9 billion, which implies that its equity weight is ~90% and its debt weight is ~10%. BLD’s cost of equity is 8.17%, while its current cost of debt is 5.42%.

The sum of the PV of BLD’s future free cash flow to the firm [FCFF] is $3.796 billion. If I sum up this with its terminal value’s PV, BLD’s implied enterprise value is $15.751 billion. Therefore, my implied intrinsic value for BLD is $477.28 per share.

Risk

The downside risk of BLD is its dependency on suppliers, as BLD sources most of its products from a limited number of large suppliers. Therefore, BLD’s financial performance is highly dependent on its suppliers providing adequate supply, and the pricing from them must also be reasonable. In addition, since most of its products are sourced from suppliers, quality control is also a risk factor for BLD. Furthermore, as the number of large suppliers is limited, if BLD were to lose any one of them, it would have a significant impact on BLD as well.

Conclusion

From 2021 to 2023, BLD’s historical financial performance has reported strong net sales growth. On top of that, its profit margins also expanded each year. In 1Q24, BLD continued to report net sales growth and robust margins when compared to 1Q23. Additionally, it also announced its planned acquisition of Insulation Works, which is going to extend its market reach into the agricultural insulation market. For 2024 and 2025, single-family start’s outlook is positive, and this will bolster BLD’s growth outlook as single-family plays a larger portion of its total market share. With strong upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for BLD.