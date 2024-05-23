Matteo Colombo

In Part 1 of our Earnings Recap - Winners of REIT Earnings Season - we discussed the nine best-performing property sectors, a list that included Apartment, Healthcare, Net Lease, Cannabis, Farmland, and Office REITs, among others. We noted trends were a microcosm of the past two years across the REIT world, with interest rate movements dictating the narrative and stock performance, overshadowing what was ultimately a relatively solid earnings season for the sector. Consistent with the "Rates Up, REITs Down" paradigm, REITs sold off sharply in late April as the 10-Year Treasury Yield jumped to six-month highs, but rebounded strongly in early May as rates retreated on surprisingly weak economic data showing a rather abrupt downshift in economic activity in late Spring. Of the 99 REITs that provide guidance, 41 (41%) raised their full-year FFO outlook, 48 (48%) maintained, while 11 REITs (11%) lowered their guidance - a "raise rate" that is slightly above the historical first-quarter average of around 40%.

Hoya Capital

In Part 2, we discuss the Losers of REIT Earnings Season, and while there were few major "bombshells" this earnings season, we did observe a notable shift in leadership from some long-outperforming property sectors towards some more counter-cyclical and rate-sensitive sectors. Notable losers this earnings season included Industrial REITs and Self-Storage REITs - which indicated softness across both the consumer and business side of the "goods economy" and Hotel REITs - which reported a moderation in leisure travel following a banner year in 2023. Among tech REITs, Data Center demand and pricing power remained quite healthy in early 2024, but Cell Tower fundamentals have softened amid a lull in carrier network investment. Results from Retail REITs were generally solid, as retailer demand continued to outstrip available supply, but surprisingly soft retail sales data during earnings season pushed these REITs into the "Losers" category. Among residential REITs, while apartment REITs were the top "winner" of earnings season driven by surprisingly buoyant multifamily rent growth, results from Single-Family Rental and Manufactured Housing were in line with expectations.

Hoya Capital

On the debt side, results from commercial Mortgage REITs provided few reasons to believe that mounting office loan delinquencies will meaningfully improve anytime soon, and showed that - while widespread distress remains isolated to office - no property sector is necessarily "safe" if rate-driven downward pressure on property values continues. Private real estate markets were slow to "catch up" to the reality of higher interest rates - conditions that were reflected in public real estate markets since early 2022 - but we saw a more evident re-pricing in 2023 as the refinancing clock expired for some private equity sponsors with their backs against the wall. Green Street data shows that private-market values of commercial real estate properties are 21.4% below their April 2022 peaks - near the 25% drawdown level that we've noted is a critical "capitulation threshold" - a level that matches the maximum Loan-to-Value ("LTV") ratio accepted by most lenders. Encouragingly, despite the early-2024 rate rebound, the CPPI Index has held steady at these levels for four straight months, including a potential "bottoming" in CRE valuations.

Hoya Capital

Looking at individual names, the laggards list this earnings season is populated largely by hotel and industrial REITs - each impacted by the secular themes noted previously. The most prominent laggard this earnings season - Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) - has slumped as the result of its planned merger with its former parent firm and largest tenant, Windstream. Rumors of a potential merger last month had sparked a rally in Uniti shares on speculation that the REIT may be the acquisition target - rather than the acquirer and surviving entity of the combination. While no longer a REIT since it began a strategic liquidation to sell all of its mall-based properties in 2022, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) plunged after it downwardly revised its expected future sales projections, citing "challenging market conditions" which "continue to apply downward pricing pressure on all of our assets." Other notable laggards included commercial mortgage REIT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), which reported a plunge in its Book Value resulting from a further deterioration in office loan performance, which represents 45% of its portfolio - the most concentrated office debt exposure in the mREIT space. Residential mREIT New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) was also a double-digit decliner, with weak results driven by impairments in several of its joint venture investments.

Hoya Capital

Loser #1: Industrial

Industrial: (Final Grade: C+) After delivering surprisingly strong results throughout 2023 in the face of a "goods economy" recession, we saw clear signs of slowing in logistics fundamentals across reports from industrial REITs as moderating leasing demand clashes with elevated supply growth. Three industrial REITs lowered their full-year NOI guidance - more than the prior twelve quarters combined - while just one industrial REIT raised its outlook: cold storage operator Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD). Logistics stalwart Prologis, Inc. (PLD) was the worst-performing large-cap REIT this earnings season after reporting surprisingly soft results and trimming its full-year outlook, citing softer demand and particular weakness in its Southern California portfolio. PLD attributed the demand slowdown to "indecision" from its tenant base driven by cost-cutting, higher interest rates, and geopolitical concerns. Prologis trimmed its 2024 outlook for all of its comparable metrics, citing expectations for net absorption "to be lower than our prior expectations and leasing to stay competitive." Prologis now expects full-year FFO growth of 7.8% this year - down from its prior guidance of 9.2% - and sees same-store NOI growth of 6.8% - down from its prior guidance of 8.5%. Occupancy is now expected to average 96.25% this year - down from its prior target of 97.0%. Also of note, PLD revised downward its expectations for development start to a midpoint of $2.75 billion - down 15% from its prior guidance of $3.25 billion.

Hoya Capital

More broadly, Prologis now expects 175M SF of nationwide industrial absorption this year - down considerably from its prior forecast of 250M SF - which would be the weakest since 2012 and expects the national vacancy to rise to 6.5% this year, which would also be the highest since 2012. Results from the other two industrial REITs showed similar signs of softening logistics fundamentals. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) has also been a laggard after similarly trimming its full-year NOI and FFO outlook, citing a softer leasing environment due to "ongoing uncertainty in the overall economy and interest rate environment." Occupancy is now expected to average 96.25% this year - down from its prior target of 96.5%. Results from the other four mid-cap logistics REITs weren't quite as soft. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) was the lone industrial REIT to raise its full-year FFO outlook, now expecting FFO growth of 6.2% this year - up from 4.3% in its prior guidance - while it maintained its full-year NOI growth expectation of 7.5%. There were signs of softer demand trends, however, as REXR reported that its comparable cash rent spreads cooled to 33.6%, which follows eight straight quarters of above 45%. Including a 1.1M square foot renewal lease - which had a favorable extension option for a modest 4% rent bump - REXR's leasing spread was just 13.2%.

Hoya Capital

Elsewhere, EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) and STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) each maintained their full-year outlook, but generally echoed the cautious commentary of their peers. EGP noted that the "continued economic uncertainty is creating several outcomes, such as longer leasing deliberations among our customers and multiple consecutive quarters of significantly declining market construction starts." Cold storage operator Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD) - which has been among the weaker performers since 2022 amid margin headwinds and supply chain disruptions - was the upside standout after reporting solid results and raising its full-year outlook. Citing "significant improvements" in service margins and strong pricing power, COLD now expects same-warehouse NOI outlook growth of 11.25% - up from 8.25% previously. COLD also raised its FFO outlook and now expects FFO growth of 11.8% - up from 7.9% previously. While margin improvement fueled the improved performance and guidance increases, COLD reiterated its relatively downbeat macro outlook on consumer demand. COLD commented that "consumer demand has been receding," which pressured its economic occupancy lower by nearly five percentage points from a year earlier to 79.4%, and pressured throughout volumes lower by nearly eight percentage points. COLD noted some improvement in April, however, recording a year-over-year improvement in throughput for the first time in over a year.

Hoya Capital

Loser #2: Hotels

Hotel: (Final Grade: B-) Entering earnings season as one of the top-performing sectors over the past two years, hotel REITs lagged despite delivering another rather impressive quarter of upward FFO guidance revisions, but concurrent industry data and earnings commentary indicated a modest downshift in leisure demand trends following a banner year in 2023. Hotel data provider STR reported this week that industry-wide Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") has averaged 13% above 2019 levels in the first four months of 2024, a slight downshift from the 16% comparable increase in the final four months of 2023. TSA Checkpoint data, meanwhile, shows that throughput has moderated from 111% of 2019 levels in January to around 105% of comparable levels in April. Higher average daily rates ("ADR") have remained the pivotal factor in the post-pandemic recovery, helping to offset a relative drag in occupancy rates, which remain 3-5% below 2019 levels. Among the ten hotel REITs that provide full-year FFO guidance, five raised their outlook, while the other five maintained. RevPAR guidance was less rosy, however, with just two REITs raising their outlook, while two REITs lowered.

Hoya Capital

Among individual names, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) - the largest hotel REIT - lowered its full-year Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") outlook to 3.0% from 4.0% previously, driven by "lower-than-expected first quarter results, underperformance in Maui and softer-than-expected short-term leisure transient demand." Accretive M&A, however, led to a notable increase in its full-year FFO growth outlook to 4.7% - up from 3.1% previously. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) was responsible for the other downward RevPAR revision, driven primarily by the impact of its recently acquired Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk. SHO noted that "group business performed well, corporate travel continued to recover, [but] leisure demand further moderated." Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has been among the better performers after reporting sector-leading RevPAR growth of nearly 8% raising its full-year FFO and RevPAR outlook, citing "strong group demand and convention calendars, positive trends in business travel, and ongoing resiliency of resorts." As with its peers, PK acknowledged softness in April, but commented that concerns of a second-quarter slowdown in leisure demand are "a bit overdone." Elsewhere, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) reported in-line results, noting that its RevPAR, ADR, and occupancy were all exactly flat from last year. Like its peers, APLE noted a "some softening on the leisure side," which has been largely offset by the slow but steady recovery in business-related travel demand.

Hoya Capital

Loser #3: Commercial Mortgage REITs

Commercial Mortgage REITs: (Final Grade: C+) After posting relatively solid results throughout 2023 showing surprisingly limited loan distress, results from commercial mREITs showed a marginal acceleration in office loan delinquencies and indicated that - while widespread distress remains isolated to office assets - no property sector is necessarily "safe" if rate-driven downward pressure on property values continues. Weighed down by the most office-exposed mREITs, commercial mREITs reported an average 2.9% decline in Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") in Q1 - the steepest decline since late 2020 - but reported aggregate EPS that was essentially even with the prior quarter - helping to keep average dividend coverage at acceptable levels for the majority of the sector. Among the laggards, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) dipped double-digits after it reported that its BVPS plunged by 14% in Q1 - by far the worst in the sector - amid a further deterioration in office loan performance, which represents 45% of its portfolio. After downgrading another five loans this quarter, GPMT now has 19.9% of its loans classified in the 5-risk rating bucket - up sharply from 11.9% in the prior quarter. While the office sector was responsible for the majority of loan issues, we did see some limited pockets of loan distress in multifamily and construction loans. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) dipped double-digits after reporting an 8% BVPS dip, due primarily to a downward mark-to-market adjustment on a construction loan.

Hoya Capital

Other notable laggards included Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) - which reported a 5% dip in its BVPS, driven by the downgrade of a trio of multifamily loans and "seasonal weakness" in its REO portfolio of seven NYC hotels - and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) - which noted that while multifamily loan performance remained at 100%, office distress drove a decrease in overall loan performance to 92% from 93%, driving a 5.3% dip in its BVPS. Upside standouts included TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX), which reported 100% loan performance and no incremental loan downgrades. TRTX - which focuses on multifamily (50%), office (20%), life science (10%), and hotel (10%) - reported that its BVPS was roughly unchanged in Q1. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) - the largest commercial mREIT - has been a performance leader after it noted that it had no new specific reserves or impairments in the quarter, but did increase its credit loss reserve ("CECL") by another $35M to $342M (3.4% of book value) - of which 70% relates to office. loan. Multifamily-focused Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) - a name that has been targeted by short-sellers - has posted double-digit gains after reporting steady delinquency trends. Continuing to defy the office sector headwinds, Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has also been a standout after it noted that its BVPS was little-changed in Q1 and reiterated that it has "been pivoting back to offense."

Hoya Capital

Loser #4: Cell Tower

Cell Tower: (Final Grade: B-) Results from cell tower REITs showed sluggish carrier network spending trends in North American markets, but outperformance in several international markets. American Tower Corporation (AMT) - the largest tower REIT that has a significant international presence - was the leader of the group after it raised its full-year outlook, citing "elevated new business growth across many of our emerging markets, positive collection trends in India, and another strong quarter of leasing at CoreSite." AMT now expects full-year FFO growth of 5.5% - up from 4.7% previously. Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) reported in-line results and maintained its full-year outlook while providing some updates on the ongoing strategic review of its fiber business. In earnings commentary, CCI indicated that carrier leasing activity remains status-quo at levels that are 50% below the peaks at the initial outset of the 5G cap-ex cycle in 2022, and noted that it hasn't seen anything that would alter its full-year outlook. Regarding its fiber strategy review - which is the result of activity investor pressure to re-focus the business following several years of peer underperformance - CCI noted that it has "recently engaged with multiple parties, who have expressed interest in a potential transaction involving all or part of our fiber business. These discussions are ongoing."

Hoya Capital

On the downside, SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) - the third-largest cell tower REIT, which is focused primarily in North America - has been a laggard after it lowered its full-year revenue and FFO outlook, citing "measured" carrier activity due to "continued macroeconomic financial pressures and the high cost of capital." SBAC now expects FFO growth of 1.0% - down from 1.5% previously. Meanwhile, fiber owner Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) plunged double-digits after it confirmed - and provided details on - a long-rumored deal to recombine with its former parent firm and largest tenant, Windstream. Rumors of a potential merger last month had sparked a rally in Uniti shares on speculation that the REIT may be the acquisition target - rather than the acquirer and surviving entity of the combination. The proposed deal, instead, calls for UNIT to effectively acquire Windstream - which has been in and out of bankruptcy for much of the past decade - in a cash and stock deal.

Hoya Capital

Loser #5: Regional Malls

Malls: (Final Grade: B) With a few exceptions, results from Retail REITs were generally solid - showing that retailer demand continued to outstrip available supply - but surprisingly soft retail sales data during earnings season pushed these REITs into the "Losers" category. Among the exceptions was The Macerich Company (MAC) - the second-largest mall REIT - which dipped after reporting downbeat results - negatively impacted by the bankruptcy of retailer Express - and withdrawing its full-year outlook, citing uncertainty related to its strategic debt reduction plan under its new executive leadership. MAC reported that its FFO dipped -23% in Q1 compared to the prior year, resulting from a drag from higher interest expense and a hit to rental revenues resulting from the Express bankruptcy. Aside from Express, property-level fundamentals remained relatively solid in early 2024, as store openings continued to marginally outpace store closing. Comparable occupancy stood at 93.0%, which was down 40bps from last quarter, but up 60bps from a year earlier. Leasing spreads remained relatively impressive as well, with MAC recording double-digit increases for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Hoya Capital

On the upside, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) - the largest mall owner in the nation - raised its full-year outlook, and hiked its dividend for the tenth time since its early-pandemic cut in early 2020. Driven by one-time gains on its $1.45B sale of its stake in Authentic Brands Group, SPG now expects full-year FFO growth of 2.5%, up from its prior forecast of -4.3%. Property-level metrics were relatively strong, with SPG recording comparable occupancy of 95.4% - up 80 bps from last year and its highest Q1 occupancy level since 2017. SPG commented on its earnings call that "business and tenant demand continues to remain strong despite a cloudy macro-environment. Occupancy is increasing. Property NOI is growing. We made a significant profit on our ABG investment and everything is kind of moving in all the right directions." Tanger Inc. (SKT) also raised its full-year outlook, citing "solid operating growth along with the contributions from three new centers," SKT now expects full-year FFO growth of 5.6% - up from 5.1% previously. SKT provides leasing metrics on a twelve-month ("TTM") basis, noting that it leased 2.3M SF on a TTM basis - steady with last quarter - and achieved rent spreads of 12.9%, a slight deceleration from the 13.3% TTM increase reported last quarter. SKT has now recorded nine straight quarters of positive rent spreads, which follows a dismal stretch of nearly four years of rent declines from 2018-2022.

Hoya Capital

Loser #6: Storage

Storage: (Final Grade: B-) The combination of sluggish housing turnover, record levels of supply growth, and the ongoing effects of a post-pandemic demand normalization have put significant downward pressure on self-storage REITs over the past year, but first-quarter results showed that "sticky" rent growth on existing renewal tenants helped to offset the ultra-competitive new lease dynamic. Consistent with results throughout 2023, self-storage REITs reported another quarter of double-digit declines in "street rates" on new customers, but the year-over-year decline moderated in Q1 for a third-straight quarter. Once again, however, this new lease weakness was more than offset by positive low-single-digit rent growth on renewal leases, resulting in a total rent PSF increase of about 2% compared with last year. All four self-storage REITs maintained their full-year FFO and NOI outlook. While 'sticky' demand and steady rent growth on existing tenants is a feature of the sector, the pricing gap can only extend so far before tenants pack up and move to another nearby facility, offering ample concessions and lower rent.

Hoya Capital

Among the individual names, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) was the upside standout after it maintained its full-year outlook while reporting stronger leasing activity than its peers. EXR noted that average occupancy increased to 93.1% - up 30 basis points from last year - and reported that leasing spreads improved sequentially to -34.3% from -35.7% last quarter. Public Storage (PSA) also reported marginally positive demand trends, with realized rent/SF remaining positive at 0.8%, despite a -16% drag from new lease rates. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) maintained its full-year outlook, but provided cautious commentary, noting that its once-high-flying Sunbelt markets "continue to face many challenges due to several factors, including absorption of new supply, muted housing activity, and a very competitive pricing environment." NSA noted that street rates were -16% year-over-year, a sequential decline from -14% in the prior quarter. CubeSmart (CUBE) also reiterated its full-year outlook and noted that street rates were -11% year-over-year - a marginal sequential improvement from the -13% in the prior quarter.

Hoya Capital

Takeaway: A Changing of the Guard?

There were few major "bombshells" this earnings season, but we did observe a notable shift in leadership from some long-outperforming property sectors towards some more counter-cyclical and rate-sensitive sectors. Notable losers this earnings season included Industrial and Self-Storage REITs, which indicated softness across both the consumer and business side of the "goods economy," while Hotel REITs indicated moderating leisure demand. On the debt side, results from commercial Mortgage REITs provided few reasons to believe that mounting office loan delinquencies will meaningfully improve anytime soon, and showed that - while widespread distress remains isolated to office - no property sector is necessarily "safe" if rate-driven downward pressure on property values continues. Among tech REITs, Data Center demand and pricing power remained healthy in early 2024, but Cell Tower fundamentals remained soft amid a lull in carrier network investment. Retail REIT results were solid - with some exceptions - but these names were pressured by surprisingly weak retail sales data late in earnings season.

Hoya Capital

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.