J. Michael Jones

Investment thesis

After experiencing a demand boost in 2021 and 2022 driven by the reopening the U.S. economy after the worst months of the coronavirus pandemic, a significant number of Haverty Furniture's (NYSE:HVT) customers have their home furniture renovated, which is creating a negative rebound effect for revenues that began in 2023 and continues to intensify as, to this, we must add a housing industry weakened by high interest rates, with no expected decreases in the short term. Also, inflationary pressures negatively impacted the industry's profitability due to wage inflation, increased pricing pressures and freight costs, and weaker consumer confidence.

Still, Haverty Furniture has partially mitigated inflation-related headwinds as its headcount has dramatically decreased since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Another positive aspect is that the company has a very robust balance sheet thanks to the inexistence of debt and a strong cash balance, so current headwinds could actually have a positive effect on the company in the long run as the management is expanding its store network and taking advantage of emerging opportunities as some players in the industry are currently struggling to stay afloat. For this reason, considering that the company has paid dividends every year since 1935, I believe the current share price decline represents a good opportunity for long-term dividend investors with a relatively conservative profile.

A brief overview of the company

Haverty Furniture is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories that operates physical stores of an average size of 35,000 square feet and its e-commerce store, albeit online sales only represented 3.3% of the total in 2023. The business was founded in 1885 and incorporated in 1929, and today its market cap stands at $458 million, with insiders owning 8.56% of the shares outstanding.

Havertys log (Havertys.com)

Haverty Furniture currently operates 124 stores in 16 states in Southern and Midwest regions. The management's goal is to open 5 new stores per year, which in my opinion should not encounter significant limitations in the foreseeable future as there is still a lot of territory within the United States to expand and current industry-related headwinds should open the door to significant opportunities.

Stores operated by Haverty Furniture (10-K filings)

In this regard, the company is currently converting four stores from Bed Bath & Beyond, of which three are located in Florida and one in Mississippi. Thanks to the recent emergence of significant expansion opportunities, including ongoing negotiations to acquire more locations currently operated under Bed Bath & Beyond, the management hopes to meet its goal of opening 5 new stores per year in 2024 and 2025, which should boost revenues and end the stagnation that the company had been experiencing before the coronavirus pandemic once demand picks up. But despite this, the recent drop in revenues and the expectation of a rather slow recovery have sown some pessimism among investors, which has pushed the share price down.

Data by YCharts

Currently, shares are trading at $28.11, representing a 39.79% decline from all-time highs of $46.69 in June 2021 as the headwinds that the industry is facing are negatively impacting the company's operations. The current high interest rates and a reduced purchasing capacity among consumers added to the fact that many of them changed the furniture in their homes during the reopening of the U.S. economy in 2021 and 2022 are having a significant impact on demand, which in turn is putting significant pressure on profit margins due to unabsorbed labor caused by lower volumes. Still, the current share price is ~70% up from $16.65 at the end of 2019, the year before the first coronavirus pandemic outbreak, which reflects that, despite current pessimism, there is a strong awareness in the market regarding the opportunity that current headwinds represent to open the door to a new expansion stage.

The revenue recovery will likely be slow

After several years of stagnant revenues caused, in my opinion, by a generous distribution of profits in the form of regular and special dividends and share buybacks, the coronavirus pandemic caused a 6.74% decline in 2020 as a result of the temporary closure of its stores. Even so, it should be noted that this priority in the distribution of cash could probably be more related to the fact that the potential expansion of the business is strongly dependent on market opportunities, and the balance sheet has remained very robust over time. furthermore, the reopening was accompanied by a revenue increase of 35.36% in 2021 and a further 3.40% increase in 2022, marking a new record of $1.05 billion in annual revenues.

As expected, this boost fueled investor optimism and pushed the company's share price to its all-time high in 2021. But the reality is that this push was rather temporary, since it was the result of an inflated demand caused by forced savings during the pandemic in 2020. In addition, two new headwinds have now been added to the landscape that are impacting revenues: higher interest and mortgage rates and a shift in consumer consumption preferences towards entertainment, travel, and services to the detriment of durable goods. In addition, many consumers made all the purchases they needed during the demand boost in 2021 and 2022, and now find themselves with their homes' furniture newly renovated. Furthermore, many families are experiencing weakening purchasing capacity caused by high inflation rates, and home furniture is something whose replacement can be easily postponed in turbulent times.

Haverty Furniture Companies revenue (Seeking Alpha)

In this regard, revenues decreased by 17.67% in 2023, with the greatest decline year over year experienced in Q4 at -24.88% (which, in turn, represented a 4.36% decline from Q3), and things do not seem to show signs of improvement as the company reported an 18.13% decline year over year in Q1 2024 to $184 million, which represented a 12.67% decline quarter over quarter. It is important to note that this is a rebound effect and that the current trailing twelve months' revenues of $821.4 million are 2.4% higher than the $802.3 million reported in 2019.

While the management believes this represents the bottom, the recovery will be rather slow due to persistently high interest rates as 2024 is expected to close with an 8.84% revenue decline compared to 2023. On the other hand, the recovery is expected to arrive in 2025 with an 8.29% increase to $851.03 million (compared to $802.3 million reported in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic crisis), boosted by new openings. However, it is still too early to make predictions as the industry is in a complex situation, and the management recognizes that the recovery timeline is unknown to them. It is also important to note that the 2024 forecast, despite being negative, is already predicting some recovery as the year progresses if we consider the revenue decline experienced in Q1, and this is currently largely supported by the improvement experienced throughout Q1 2024 as written business improved from a 20% decrease year over year in January to 8% in February and 5% in March.

Significant work has been carried out to optimize the company's e-commerce website in recent quarters to improve the user experience since not only is there great growth potential, but it also often serves as a catalog for customers who plan to visit the store, which reduces store workloads. But despite this focus on e-commerce, it will be the recovery of revenues and profit margins that will truly restore the company's ability to generate strong cash flows and thus be able to continue rewarding shareholders, so performance will continue to be weak as long as the industry continues to struggle despite management's efforts, and the current situation has caused a significant decline in the P/S ratio to 0.574 as a consequence, which means the company is currently generating $1.74 in annual revenues for each dollar held in shares by investors.

Data by YCharts

This ratio represents a 50.60% decline from the peak of 1.162 reached in June 2021 and is 3.04% lower than the average of the past 10 years, which reflects how investors are placing a lower value on revenues as not only the recovery is expected to be slow, but the EBITDA margin is also currently suffering a significant contraction caused by lower volumes and inflationary pressures, which will limit the company's capacity to issue special dividends and perform share buybacks in the short and medium term.

Weaker volumes and inflationary pressures are taking their toll on profit margins

The company has remained profitable over the years as the gross profit margin has been consistently above 50%, while the EBITDA margin, despite being typically subject to more volatility, has historically allowed the company to stay profitable.

After the margin expansion experienced in 2021 and 2022, the current decline in volumes added to inflationary and wage pressures, as well as higher freight rates, are putting significant pressure on the EBITDA margin as it currently stands at 8.97% (TTM). Despite this, the gross profit margin remains strong at 61.03%.

Data by YCharts

As for Q1 2024, the company reported a very healthy 60.3% gross profit margin as selling, advertising, distribution, and transportation costs have recently improved, but the EBITDA margin dropped to 3.59%, which did not take investors by surprise as the share price has continued its downward path at a relatively slow pace.

As a consequence of mandatory closures, the company performed a staff cut of 1,200 team members from 3,495 in May 2020 and, after increasing in H2 2020 and 2021, it was cut again by 14 in 2022 and by another 257 in 2023 to 2,574. All these cuts have certainly mitigated the impact that current headwinds are having on both gross profit and EBITDA margins, and these efforts remain in force as the company reduced its headcount by a further 87 people in Q1 2024. In conclusion, the impact on margins would have been much more acute if it had not been for these measures.

This is part of the aggressive cost control initiatives carried out after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and at present the company has a significantly lower number of workers with revenue levels similar to those of the pre-pandemic era. If revenues continue to improve as they did in February and March 2024, margins should find some stabilization thanks to higher volumes per worker, but I would not expect margins to find a comfortable level before end-2025. As an important note, I believe that ongoing efforts to improve the e-commerce site should also deliver improved in-store productivity, as many customers should arrive at stores with more elaborated ideas regarding the products they need. Furthermore, the company has a very robust balance sheet that will be useful to withstand the current and potential headwinds for a long time, so there is no excessive pressure for a turnaround for now.

The balance sheet remains strong despite the recent deterioration

One of Haverty's strongest points is that it enjoys a debt-free balance sheet, which currently comes in handy as this should allow for a relatively soft headwind navigation. Furthermore, this is allowing a new expansionary stage as new opportunities from struggling players in the industry are emerging. The company's cash holdings and inventories are also strong, and despite managing to convert $26.9 million worth of inventory to cash since mid-2021, it still holds inventories of $92.08 million.

Data by YCharts

Despite this, cash and equivalents have been in a constant decline since 2020 to $111.82 million due to expansion efforts, which are expected to be ready in the first half of 2024 as the annual capital expenditures increased to $53.12 million in 2023. In this regard, the management plans to spend significantly less in 2024 at $32 million, of which $27 million is for replacement stores, remodels, and expansions. Still, current expansion plans suggest that capital expenditures will remain high at least throughout 2024 and 2025.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, to this exceptional expense, we must add the exceptionally high special dividends and share buybacks through which management has rewarded stockholders, although it seems that share buybacks are currently on hold and it looks like this will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future not only due to the recent balance sheet's deterioration, but also as store expansion is currently the top priority.

Data by YCharts

This shows that the company has remained profitable over the years as the recent balance sheet's deterioration has been caused by these three exceptional expenses (strong share repurchases, high special dividends, and expansion efforts). It is also important to understand that the recent higher special dividends and share repurchases have been a way to use all the cash accumulated throughout the 2021-2022 boost, and that's why both items are shrinking to make way for expanding investments.

A perfect fit for conservative dividend investors

The company has paid dividends year after year without interruption since 1935, and its historically high profit margins and its robust balance sheet offer a lot of security to the most conservative dividend investors. Additionally, the management makes extensive use of share buybacks and special dividends as a way to reward shareholders, which offers much more flexibility in turbulent times as they are more easily skipped (compared to regular dividends) without overly disappointing investors.

These four components (special dividends, share buybacks, a robust balance sheet, and a strong profitability profile) make Haverty Furniture a perfect fit for those conservative dividend investors interested in acquiring shares in essential businesses with a long history behind them and with a low-risk profile.

Furthermore, apart from special dividends and share buybacks, the company pays a quarterly dividend, which has increased by a whopping 300% from $0.08 per share and quarter in 2014 to $0.32, with the last increase announced in May 2024 with a 6.7% raise.

Data by YCharts

Apart from this, the company usually distributes excess cash in the form of special dividends when no expansion opportunities exist in the market, and as a way to distribute exceptional cash flows generated during the reopening of the economy after the coronavirus pandemic crisis, the company paid $2 per share in special dividends in 2020 and 2021, but the pace was cut in half in 2022 and 2023 as the special dividend was $1 per share in both years.

Over the years, neither regular nor special dividends have exceeded the cash generated through operations, which has left plenty of room for share repurchases in recent years and expansionary efforts more recently. In the following table, I calculated the cash payout ratio by calculating which percentage of cash from operations has been allocated to dividends.

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Cash from operations (in millions) $52.2 $60.1 $52.5 $70.4 $63.4 $130.2 $97.2 $51.0 $97.2 Dividends paid (in millions) $8.1 $30.4 $11.4 $35.5 $15.1 $50.5 $52.5 $33.9 $35.2 Cash payout ratio 16% 51% 22% 50% 24% 39% 54% 66% 36% Click to enlarge

As can be seen, the company has largely covered the dividends paid in recent years with great ease, and the cash payout ratio was as low as 36% in 2023 as it generated $56.3 million of positive net income (compared to $89.4 million in 2022 and $90.8 million in 2021) and converted $24.3 million worth of inventories into cash.

But despite this relatively low cash payout ratio, the situation has worsened significantly in Q1 2024 as cash from operations was just $3.1 million while inventories decreased by $1.9 million and accounts payable by $1.8 million, and the company reported a $2.4 million net income (vs. $15.0 million in Q4 2023 and $12.4 million in the same quarter of 2023) and a negative $3.3 million free cash flow, which reflects that despite maintaining the composure given the complexity of the current macroeconomic landscape, operations are essentially unsustainable at their current state.

Data by YCharts

But even though investors should expect anemic share buybacks and more limited special dividends in the foreseeable future, this is the short-term price they must pay for an ordinary dividend yield of 4.27% (and a forward dividend yield of ~4.56%) compared to an average of 2.86% in the last 10 years, which is, in my opinion, exceptionally generous considering that its cost barely $20 million annually, which is significantly lower than what the company usually generates in cash from operations.

Share buybacks will likely slow down for a while

In addition to distributing part of its profits in the form of dividends, the company also repurchases its own shares regularly. This benefits shareholders in the long run because profits are distributed among fewer shares, which should improve per-share metrics in the long run. Furthermore, this reduces the total cost of the dividend, which opens the door to ever-growing dividends as long as share repurchases continue to take place.

Data by YCharts

As for more recent times, the company expanded the authorization of its share repurchase program by $25 million in August 2022 but has not repurchased any share so far in 2024 despite still having a $13.1 million authorization. In this sense, the deterioration of operations (in terms of revenues and profit margins) and of the balance sheet, together with the opportunities that current headwinds are making flourish, suggest that share buybacks will remain on hold at least until the situation is reversed.

Risks worth mentioning

Although in the long term, I consider Haverty Furniture to be a low-risk investment and that the regular dividend is widely covered, there are certain risks in the short and medium term that I would like to highlight.

The market is anticipating some recovery in the coming quarters, so there is a significant risk of share price volatility if this does not materialize. To reduce this risk, potential investors could choose to start a relatively small position if the price seems reasonable and average down if it keeps declining.

The recovery in revenues expected for 2025 is directly linked to expectations of potential cuts in interest and mortgage rates, as part of the demand depends on housing activity. The expected increase in revenues could not materialize if interest rates remain high for longer than expected.

Current high inflation rates are weakening the purchasing power of a wide range of the population, which could have a lasting negative effect on the company's revenues, as customers could extend the use of their furniture before replacing it. In this sense, it is important to keep in mind that the lifespan of the products sold by Haverty is very susceptible to being extended in difficult times.

There is a significant risk that the company will reduce the pace and/or amount of special dividends even further, as high dividends have led to a deterioration in the balance sheet since 2021. This is the price that dividend investors will have to pay in exchange for the current decreased share price. In the long term, investors can expect special dividends to remain generous (or the common dividend to continue increasing) as expansionary efforts bear fruit, and also if the number of shares outstanding continues to decline. In this regard, a regular dividend yield of over 4.5% is, in my opinion, a good opportunity if we take into account the ease with which it can be covered with cash from operations in a typical year.

The pace of share repurchases could remain slow in the foreseeable future, as the management is currently choosing to preserve as much cash as possible to continue navigating the current headwinds and taking advantage of current opportunities to expand. This is especially true should new expansion opportunities continue to emerge.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Haverty Furniture is a company worth owning from a dividend perspective as it has paid dividends consistently for almost a century and it operates in an essential market. So far, the company has relied on opening new stores to drive growth, and the potential for the future is significant as it only operates in 16 states. The company is currently generating revenues similar to those before the coronavirus pandemic with a ~25% staff reduction, with which it seems that the management has made a great effort to mitigate the impact of current headwinds.

Taking into account that the current revenue contraction is, in my opinion, a problem specific to the housing industry due to the current high-interest environment and changes in consumer habits, and not so much on the company's side, I consider that these headwinds should be temporary, and Haverty is being able to take advantage to negotiate the acquisition of stores belonging to businesses of highly indebted companies (or with less robust balance sheets), which in the long term should translate into record revenues. In this regard, the current headwinds, being industry-wide, could represent a good opportunity for companies with robust balance sheets and comfortable profit margins as in the case of Haverty, since both smaller and indebted competitors could be forced to cease (or reduce) operations due to the current panorama, which is why management is actively seeking expansion opportunities.

Meanwhile, those dividend investors interested in taking advantage of the recent share price decline will enjoy a dividend yield on cost of ~4.5% which, current operational pressures aside, is amply covered in any typical year for the company. In the long term, furthermore, special dividends should continue to give positive surprises to investors from time to time, and share buybacks should give way to new increases in dividends, making Haverty Furniture a perfect fit for any conservative long-term dividend investor.