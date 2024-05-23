Home Sales Whacked By Mortgage Rates; Active Listings And Price Reductions Jump To Highest In Years

May 23, 2024 6:00 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.57K Followers

Summary

  • Sales of existing homes of all types were still dogged by the 7% mortgage rates, but a shift has been taking place that took amplitude in April.
  • The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales late last year had been the lowest since the depth of the Housing Bust in 2010.
  • The median price of condos whose sales closed in April rose to $365,300, a new record, amid similar shifts in sales to the higher end.

Drone view of a new housing development

Justin Paget

The surge in sales of high-end homes changed the mix and thereby skewed the median price.

Sales of existing homes of all types were still dogged by the 7% mortgage rates, but a shift has been taking place that took

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.57K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ITB--
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF
XHB--
SPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF
NAIL--
Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares ETF
HOMZ--
The Hoya Capital Housing ETF
PKB--
Invesco Building & Construction ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News