Walmart: A Great Company With A Fair Price, But Look For Value Under $40

Taizen Mori profile picture
Taizen Mori
60 Followers

Summary

  • Walmart's ability to maintain profit margins amid inflationary pressures makes it a reliable investment to protect purchasing power in an inflationary environment.
  • Walmart plans to build or remodel over 150 stores in the next five years, enhancing customer experience and expanding its physical footprint while integrating advanced technologies.
  • While Walmart's current share price of around $60 reflects its strong market position, a more conservative valuation approach suggests an attractive buying opportunity under $40.

Prince Frederick, Maryland USA

Alexander Farnsworth

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is a powerhouse in the retail industry, recognized for its strong presence both in physical stores and online. In my view, the company's robust financial performance and resilience in challenging economic conditions are well-documented. The current share

This article was written by

Taizen Mori profile picture
Taizen Mori
60 Followers
Hi, I’m Taizen (a.k.a. Valuechaser and the owner of valuestocksblog.com). As a corporate banker, I have extensive experience in industry analysis, credit analysis and cash flow projections as well as treasury experience conducting FX and money market transactions. Such experience has helped me understand the financial market, devise investment strategies and make valuations on stocks.   I encountered value investing when I read the Intelligent Investor, written by Benjamin Graham. This book was instrumental in developing my investment strategies and I highly recommend reading the book yourself. What’s great about value investing is that it is the most logical style of investing as opposed to the popular speculative methods such as day trading. Value strategy has helped me cut through speculative biases and has given me confidence in my investments.  I started my blog, valuestocksblog.com, to share my knowledge in value investing so that more people will be aware of the strategy and become value investors themselves.You can start learning how to invest by reading the How to Start Value Investing series, or begin analyzing and investing in stocks through the Valuation Series. If you are simply curious of the power of value investing (and my aptitude at it), I’ve included the growth (or loss) of my portfolio in Portfolio Updates.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WMT
--
WMT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News