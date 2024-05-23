VPU: Only Fools Rush In (Rating Downgrade)

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The article evaluates the Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares as an investment option at its current market price.
  • I see Utilities as being a momentum play right now, and I question how long that will last. I think the AI-hype for this sector is a bit overblown.
  • Elevated debt levels are also a concern for the sector, with credit ratings agencies issuing more downgrades than upgrades for the underlying companies.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »
Complacency

biffspandex

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund's stated objective is "to track the performance of

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.77K Followers

I am a macro-focused investor with 15 years experience in financial services. I enjoy sharing my knowledge and research - but I don't pump tickers for clicks or discuss ideas that I don't actually follow or invest in. I believe my followers appreciate this approach.

I began my career in New York, before relocating to North Carolina for graduate school and later employment - where I remain today. I have a Bachelors and MBA in Finance and I am a competitive tennis player (former Division I athlete).

I am a also contributing author for the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory where I specialize in macro analysis. Features of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory include: managed income portfolios (targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields) making use of high-yield opportunities in the CEF and ETF fund space. These are geared toward both active and passive investors of all experience levels. The vast majority of holdings are also monthly-payers, for faster compounding and steady income streams. Other features include 24/7 chat, and trade alerts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VPU, BUI, WM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VPU ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VPU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VPU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News