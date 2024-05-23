Why REIT's Didn't Grow In 2023

PM Images

As a matter of standard practice, I like to periodically play devil's advocate with myself. Since I am presently bullish on REITs, I want to ensure that I put equal mental energy into the negative forces affecting REITs. There is already plenty of discussion about interest rates and how they impact cost of capital, so I see little point in rehashing that. Instead, I want to discuss the two lesser known forces which I believe stalled REIT FFO/share growth in 2023, insurance premiums and property taxes.

2023 was a confusing year for REITs as it featured phenomenal leasing activity yet FFO/share growth was tepid at best. Specifically, here is the data to which I am referring:

Rental rates on retail leases rolled up 20%-40%

Industrial rents rolled up 40%-50%

Towers had ~6% organic billings growth

Apartments, despite oversupply, had roughly flat rental rates

Manufactured housing same store NOI growth reaccelerated to 6%-15%

These are some of the largest REIT sectors, collectively comprising a majority of the index, and yet FFO/share was only fractionally up in 2023.

What gives?

Revenue growth offset by expense growth

REITs have at least some control over certain operating expenses. They can improve efficiency by concentrating assets such that the same property managers can spread their services over multiple properties. Some REITs have achieved excellent efficiency, while others still have some low-hanging fruit to pick.

There are, however, two categories of expense that are largely uncontrollable.

Property taxes

Insurance costs

Both of these soared in 2023.

Inflation was taken as a green light for property tax assessors to jack up the value of real estate. With a higher assessed value, property taxes owed rose materially.

FRED

Property taxes jumped from $170B at the start of 2023 to almost $200B by the end of the year.

Insurance premiums also look at the value of buildings, as higher replacement cost demands a higher premium. At the residential level, insurance cost was roughly flat in the preceding 4 years, but spiked up in 2023.

FRED

For commercial real estate, insurance costs have been rising for the last 5 years but spiked higher in 2023. According to MSCI data, insurance costs went from 1% of revenues in 2018 to 2.3% of revenues by the end of 2023.

MSCI

Insurance costs more than doubled as a percentage of revenue and revenues rose over those 5 years so in absolute dollars insurance costs rose even more.

There is significant variance by location, with California and Florida having the highest insurance costs.

MSCI

Impact to FFO

Higher insurance premiums functioned as a haircut to margins. Since cost to insure rose nearly a full percentage point of revenues in the last year, it reduced FFO margin by nearly 100 basis points.

What impact does 100 basis points of margin have on FFO/share?

Well, FFO margins in 2023 were 40% so a 1 percent hit to margin equals about a 2.5% hit to FFO/share.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Note above that overall FFO margins dropped 130 basis points year over year. Insurance was the bulk of that.

The rest, I believe, was property taxes.

Property taxes are a flat percentage of assessed value that varies by state, so the impact of taxes on FFO margins will depend on how high revenue a property type is. Property types with low revenue relative to property value would have a relatively greater burden with respect to taxes.

As such, it is difficult to determine how many basis points of margin were lost to property tax increases for REITs in general. I suspect it was quite significant, however, as it was a subject of conversation in many conference calls.

So that is why FFO/share came in rather tepid, despite the strong leasing of 2023.

Going forward

There is a bit of a timing effect in that rental rate increases impact revenues over however long the lease terms are. For most REITs it will take an average of 7 years for higher rental rates to fully flow through revenue.

Taxes and insurance hit in the first year, as each expense is calculated and paid annually. So while rental rates and expenses were both up materially in 2023, the expense side hit fully while the revenue increase trickles in over many years.

Thus, the longer-term margin situation looks better than the 2023 margins. The mark-to-market already baked in will continue to increase revenues, while taxes and insurance will not go up more unless there are further increases to assessed property values or natural disasters, respectively.

Early indications are that both property taxes and insurance expense are starting to moderate in 2024. Some of the REITs are successfully pushing back on assessed values and getting their tax base reduced.

Camden's (CPT) CEO Ric Campo discussed taxes and insurance on the Q1'24 conference call:

"We have revised our 2024 outlook for property operating expense growth downward from 4.50% to 3.25% at the midpoint of our guidance range as a result of favorable real estate tax valuations, lower core insurance claims, and the successful renewal of our insurance policies on May 1st ."

Expenses are still up, but less than expected.

Wrapping it up

I think REIT margins will expand in 2024 and FFO/share growth will resume. However, REIT investors would be wise to keep an eye on expense growth.

Property tax and insurance often fly under the radar and are usually lumped into broader line items in reports such as property operating expenses. However, they are very real expenses and in years like 2023, they can have material impacts on margins.