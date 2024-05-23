EOS: Strong Performance, Distribution Increase, And An Equity Portfolio

Adam Gault

The Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can employ as a method of achieving their goals. As the name of this fund suggests, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II does not require investors to sacrifice the upside potential that can be achieved by investing in common equities. This is something that should be rather appealing right now since, as I pointed out in a recent article, the yields available from most fixed-income investments are still too low to beat inflation after taxes. As such, investors who are seeking to both preserve the purchasing power of their assets and generate income will need to invest in a closed-end fund on the equity side of the capital markets. The Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II appears to fit the bill here, as it invests in common stocks and boasts an 8.71% yield at the current price.

The Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a very respectable yield, especially when we compare it to the yields currently available from the broad market indices:

The Wall Street Journal

As we can see here, the S&P 500 Index (SP500) yields 1.35% at its current level. The NASDAQ 100 Index (QQQ) is lower, at 0.81%, which is probably due to the dominance of very highly valued technology companies that offer little in the way of dividends. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), which we would expect to be a yield play, only offers 2.11% right now, so it is also nowhere near competitive with this fund.

The yield of the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II generally compares fairly well to the yield possessed by some of the fund's peers. This is shown in this chart:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Equity-Covered Call Funds 8.71% BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund (CII) Equity-Covered Call Funds 6.17% Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) Equity-Covered Call Funds 5.76% First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) Equity-Covered Call Funds 6.57% Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) Equity-Covered Call Funds 9.85% Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) Equity-Covered Call Funds 11.45% Click to enlarge

As we can see here, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a yield that is higher than most of its peers, although both the Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and the Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund boast higher yields right now. However, both of these funds use somewhat different strategies and have vastly different portfolios. It is still something that investors may wish to keep in mind, though, especially if their goal is to achieve the maximum possible level of income.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in early December 2023. The stock market has been pretty strong since that time, so we can expect that the fund will have delivered a respectable performance over the intervening period. This is certainly the case, as the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has delivered share price appreciation of 14.76% since the previous article was published:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see here, the fund's share price did not increase as much as the S&P 500 Index over the period. As the chart shows, the index is up 16.45% over the same period. While this may be a slight turn-off for some investors, most individuals who are seeking income are willing to sacrifice a certain amount of price appreciation in exchange for a higher yield. As the difference between the fund's performance and the index is not very great, it might still be an acceptable performance over a six-month period.

However, as I stated in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund's price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

Naturally, the distributions that this fund has paid out over the past six months resulted in investors realizing a higher return than the share price appreciation indicates. When we include the distributions in the chart above, we get this performance chart:

Seeking Alpha

As we can immediately see here, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II managed to beat the S&P 500 Index when including the effects of its distributions. The fund provided its investors with an 18.46% total return over the period, beating the 16.45% return of large-cap stocks. Thus, in this case, it appears that income-focused investors have not had to give up anything in order to realize a higher yield than the market. We can all appreciate this.

Naturally, though, the past performance of a fund is no guarantee of future results. Thus, let us have a look at the fund's assets and positioning today in order to determine whether or not purchasing it still makes sense. We have a new financial report available that we can use for this purpose, so this article will make sure to pay particular attention to that document as we conduct our analysis.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. However, as is the case with most Eaton Vance funds, the website says nothing about the strategy that the fund intends to employ in order to achieve this objective. Fortunately, the fact sheet is somewhat more descriptive. That document describes the fund's strategy thus:

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily large- and midcap securities that the investment adviser believes have above-average growth and financial strength and writes call options on individual securities to generate current earnings from the option premium.

Thus, the fund is basically a covered call fund, which is a fairly common type of fund used by investors who are seeking a high level of current income and equity exposure. Basically, the fund is buying common equities and then selling call options against them. The hope is that the written options will expire worthlessly, and the fund will be able to keep the premium as a source of income. This is a fairly common and safe strategy that has achieved a great deal of popularity in recent years as high valuations and low yields have made it difficult for investors in need of income to achieve their goals.

The Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II uses a somewhat different strategy than many other option-income funds. As noted in my recent article on another option-income fund, a common strategy is to hold a portfolio of common stocks but write call options against various stock indices. For example, the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) states this in its strategy description:

The Fund's option strategy is designed to seek gains and lower volatility of total returns over a market cycle by primarily selling call options on selected indices and/or on individual securities and/or exchange traded funds. The Fund's call option writing is determined based on stock outlook, market opportunities and option price volatility. The Fund seeks to sell call options that are generally short-term (between 10 days and three months until expiration) and at-the-money, out-of-the-money, or near-the-money. The underlying value of such calls will generally represent 35% to 75% of the value of the Fund's portfolio. The Fund typically maintains its call positions until expiration, but it retains the option to buy back the call options and sell new call options. Call options can be written both in exchange-listed option markets and over-the-counter markets with major international banks, broker dealers, and financial institutions.

Note how that fund specifically states that it will write call options against indices and exchange-traded funds. This is a strategy that technically results in the fund writing naked calls that could expose it to very high losses in certain situations. Most of the Eaton Vance option-income funds also employ this strategy.

However, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II actually writes call options against the individual stocks that it holds in its portfolio. We can see this by looking at the fund's outstanding options positions. The annual report lists the following short call positions as of December 31, 2023:

Fund Annual Report

This section of the Schedule of Investments has a second page:

Fund Annual Report

As we can see, the fund has written options against the individual stocks that it holds in its portfolio. This is a much safer strategy than writing call options against an index because the worst that can happen is that the fund will have to sell some stock that it already owns. The losses are not unlimited, although the fund is forced to sacrifice some of the potential upside from the stock in order to receive the upfront premium. The payoff chart looks like this:

Investopedia

Investopedia has a great description of how this strategy works, so those of you who are curious can consult that site. The basic description is as follows (from Investopedia):

The term covered call refers to a financial transaction in which the investor selling call options owns an equivalent amount of the underlying securities. To execute this, an investor who holds a long position in an asset then writes (sells) call options on that same asset to generate an income stream. The investor's long position in the asset is the cover because it means the seller can deliver the shares if the buyer of the call option chooses to exercise.

The premium that the fund receives from the option sale acts as a synthetic dividend. As we discussed in the previous article, the effective yield from this can be quite high on an annualized basis. Thus, it works pretty well as a safe strategy for income generation while retaining a common equity portfolio.

One thing that we notice in the list of the fund's written options is that it only has call options written against 53 companies. That is the same number of companies that the fund had in its portfolio as of the same date. Thus, it appears that the fund is writing call options against every position that it holds. However, it does not fully cover the portfolio with call options. The fund currently has 49% of its assets overwritten, and while the percentage varies from time to time, it is usually pretty close to 50%. This means that at any given time, roughly half of the fund's assets are unencumbered by call options and the fund is able to fully benefit from any capital appreciation. This works well with the statement that I provided in the introduction. Overall, this fund's strategy provides the upside potential of common stocks with a much higher yield. The strategy might, admittedly, result in lower capital gains during a raging bull market, but it does pretty well as long as the market is either range-bound or declining. Indeed, as most of the written options are short-term options (most appear to be one-month or two-month options) then as long as the market does not appreciate very quickly in a given month, this strategy should provide a very competitive return with most index funds.

The fund's competitive return to the large-cap index can be very clearly seen by looking at its total return over the past five years:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see here, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II provided its investors with an 81.70% total return over the past five years. The S&P 500 Index only delivered an 85.78% total return over the same period. Thus, the difference between the total return of the two funds is 408 basis points over a five-year period. That seems close enough to be acceptable for an income hunter.

In the previous article on this fund, we saw that the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has significant exposure to the mega-cap American technology companies as well as the information technology sector in general. This continues to be the case, as we can clearly see by looking at the largest positions in the fund's portfolio. Here they are:

Eaton Vance

We can see here six of the so-called "Magnificent 7" stocks: Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), Apple (AAPL), and Meta Platforms (META). We also have Adobe (ADBE), Intuit (INTU), and Lam Research (LRCX) which are all arguably technology companies. In fact, the only thing on this list that is not a technology company is Eli Lilly (LLY), which has also been a market darling over the past several months due to high expectations surrounding GLP-1 drugs as a "miracle diet pill." Whether the market's expectations about GLP-1 analogs will be met is anyone's guess, but that has not stopped Eli Lilly's stock price from appreciating 85.07% in the past year:

Seeking Alpha

There have been surprisingly few changes to the fund's largest positions list over the past six months. In fact, the only change that we see in the top ten list is that Visa (V) was removed and replaced with Lam Research. There were a few weighting changes as well, but that is not necessarily a sign that the fund engaged in stock trading activity. The fact that there were so few changes despite six months passing is largely expected due to the fund's incredibly low 27.00% annual turnover. This is reasonably in line with the fund's peers:

Fund Name Annual Turnover Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II 27.00% BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund 28.00% Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund 25.00% First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund 26.00% Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund 106.00% Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund 69.00% Click to enlarge

(All figures are from each fund's most recent annual report)

The Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and the Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund had a substantially higher turnover ratio in the past year than the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II. However, the other funds here are relatively in line with it. This suggests that the fund should not have excessive performance drag due to trading expenses relative to its peers, which could allow it to pass more money through to the investors. The annual report lists the fund's expense ratio at a very reasonable 1.09% so we have confirmation of this. Obviously, we can appreciate this as income investors.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. To this end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1523 per share ($1.8276 per share annually). This gives the fund a very attractive 8.71% yield at the current share price. The fund has, unfortunately, not been especially consistent with respect to its distribution over the years:

CEF Connect

As we can see, the fund's distribution has been rather volatile over the years, certainly so when compared to Eaton Vance's other option-income funds. As I explained in the previous article on this fund:

The reason for this volatility is probably due to the fund's heavy exposure to the mega-cap technology stocks and growth stocks in general. These stocks tend to be somewhat more sensitive to interest rate changes than short-duration energy or materials companies, so they declined quite a lot when the Federal Reserve started monetary tightening. That certainly caused the fund to take some losses in 2022 and it is only natural that it would have to reduce its payout as a result since we do not want the fund's distribution to be destructive to its portfolio valuation.

We do see that the fund increased its distribution in April to its highest level ever. This is almost certainly due to the very strong run-up in stock prices that we have seen since October of last year.

The most important thing for our purposes today is determining how well the fund can sustain its current distribution. As of the time of writing, the fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023. This is a newer report than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, so it should work reasonably well to provide an update.

For the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II received dividends totaling $7,596,926 from the assets in its portfolio. The fund had no other investment income, so its total investment income is the same amount. This was not enough to cover the fund's expenses, and it reported a net investment loss of $2,539,294. That was obviously not enough to cover the $72,302,542 that the fund paid out in distributions during the period.

The fund was able to make up the difference with capital gains. For the full-year period, it reported net realized gains of $62,973,067 along with another $219,114,128 in net unrealized capital gains. Overall, the fund's net asset value increased by $211,063,282 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period.

As the fund's net asset value increased during the period, the distribution looks to be fully covered. This fund should be fine unless the stock market corrects severely in the near future.

Valuation

Shares of the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II are currently trading at a 4.03% discount on net asset value. This is slightly more attractive than the 3.61% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has delivered a remarkably strong performance over the past few months, as it has managed to increase its distribution to its highest level ever and beat the S&P 500 Index overall. It does not appear that the fund is having any difficulty covering its distribution either, which should appeal to anyone who is seeking a source of income and capital preservation to help them through today's inflationary economy. The fund's valuation is also reasonably attractive right now.

The only real downside here is that the fund has substantial exposure to a handful of large domestic technology stocks that already occupy significant weightings in many portfolios. As such, the fund may not help much if you need to diversify away from these companies.