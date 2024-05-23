Dilok Klaisataporn

After a range-bound movement and significant underperformance in the past year, the value category and related ETFs, such as Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV), are likely to experience a solid upside in 2024, as the growth-driven rally has broadened across the S&P 500 sectors. Furthermore, improving fundamentals for the key value-heavy sectors, such as financials, healthcare and industrials, are likely to back the share price uptrend. Moreover, healthy dividend returns will boost the value category's performance in 2024. Therefore, I believe a combination of low valuations, improving momentum and solid fundamentals provides a solid buying opportunity in top-rated value ETFs like Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares.

Growth-Driven Rally Broadened Across the S&P 500

VTV Vs S&P 500 and VOOG total returns (Seeking Alpha)

Although a stunning tech-growth driven rally played a key role in pushing the S&P 500 above 5300 points for the first time in history, a solid recovery from the value category also contributed to the uptrend recently. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF, which is composed of 345 value stocks, generated a total return of over 9% year-to-date, down slightly from the total returns of the S&P 500 and Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VOOG). Last year, the broader market index and growth ETFs significantly outshined the value category. VTV ended 2023 with a total return of 10% compared to the S&P 500 and VOOG's total returns of 24% and 31%. In fact, the value category traded in the red for most of the year before the year-end rally. However, the year-end rally and its extension into 2024 clearly reflect that investors are showing confidence in value stocks, which is a positive sign for the underperforming category.

Forward PE growth Vs value (Yardeni.com)

A huge gap between forward PE of growth and value category suggests that value stocks has significant room for the upside movement. The growth category is trading around 27x forward earnings, down slightly from its two decade high of nearly 30x forward earnings it experienced at the beginning of 2022. Meanwhile, the price underperformance in the last year, along with a solid forward earnings outlook, kept the value category's forward PE around 16.3x. The ETF is also fairly priced based on its net asset value of $163 per share.

The Uptrend is Backed by Fundamental Factors

VTV sector exposure (Seeking Alpha)

The uptrend in the value category is fully backed by improving fundamentals in the financials, healthcare, industrial, energy and utilities sectors. The recovery is crucial for a sustainable growth because stocks from these sectors represent the majority of wight in the value category. In the case of VTV, these sectors collectively made up nearly 70% of its portfolio weight. In particular, the financial sector is important due to its higher weight. The sector's share price performance and healthy dividends can make a considerable difference in total returns.

Q1 revenue surprises (FactSet)

On the positive side, the S&P 500 financial sector index rallied sharply in the last six months and year to date due to improving fundamentals. The sector began gaining investor confidence due to deteriorating credit risk, interest rate stability and potential rate cuts later this year. In fact, FactSet reported that big revenue surprises from companies in the financial sector were the largest contributor to the S&P 500's higher than expected revenue growth in the first quarter. Banks, which represent the majority of VTV's portfolio from the financial sector, continue to impress investors with record profits, low credit losses and growing loan and deposit values.

For instance, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the largest US bank by assets, topped expectations on revenue and earnings in the first quarter, with a better than expected full-year net investment income outlook of $91 billion compared to its prior outlook of $89 billion. Its first quarter provision for credit losses of $1.88 billion was significantly below Visible Alpha's consensus of $2.74 billion. Provision for credit losses also plunged, compared to $2.76 billion in the previous quarter and $2.28 billion in the year-ago period. Goldman Sachs' (GS) earnings per share of $11.58 substantially topped expectations for $8.73 per share, while Morgan Stanley's (MS) earnings came in at $2.02 compared to expectations for $1.67 per share.

Insurance stocks performance (Seeking Alpha)

Besides the robust banking industry performance, other industries within the financial sector generated robust revenue and earnings growth. For instance, insurance companies impressed investors with strong revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024, along with a better than expected outlook. Consequently, their shares significantly outshined the broader market performance in the last twelve months. Prudential Financial (PRU) reported $21 billion in revenue in the first quarter, representing a whopping 43% increase from the year-ago period. Similarly, Progressive Corporation (PGR), a property and casualty insurance company, experienced a 19% increase in net premium earned while its net income increased by 421% from the year-ago period. Life and health insurance company Aflac (AFL) generated $5.44 billion in revenue compared to expectations for $4.14 billion, up 13% year over year. Asset management companies also started thriving, with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) leading the growth trend. Its first quarter revenue came in at $89.89 billion, beating expectations by $9.46 billion.

The healthcare sector was among the biggest losers in 2023 based on earnings and share price performance. However, the trend changed in 2024 as the majority of healthcare companies are likely to return to a profitable growth. The sector is expected to experience a high mid-single-digit revenue and earnings growth in 2024. VTV's top holdings in the healthcare sector includes UnitedHealth (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Merck & Co. (MRK). UnitedHealth's first quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share topped expectations. Its revenue grew 8.6% year over year to $99.8 billion, and adjusted earnings per share jumped to $6.91 from $6.26 per share in the year-ago period. Wall Street anticipates JNJ to generate steady revenue and earnings growth in 2024 and 2025. Merck is likely to experience solid top and bottom-line growth, thanks to continued strong growth in the oncology and vaccines categories.

The industrial sector performed well in the past year, with expectations for continued momentum throughout 2024. The sector is expected to experience 7% earnings growth in 2024, which appears robust given slowing economic growth and higher rates. On the other hand, energy stocks are expected to contribute to the value category in the coming quarters. This is because oil prices are likely to trade in the range of $75 to $85 per barrel in the coming quarter, a price which enables oil producers to generate healthy profits considering an average breakeven level around $62 a barrel for new wells and $38 per barrel for existing wells. Year-to-date, oil giant Exxon (XOM) outperformed the broader market index with a share price gain of 15%.

A small exposure to the tech sector would also help the value category extend the uptrend. VTV's top tech stock holdings include Broadcom (AVGO), Oracle (ORCL), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Cisco (CSCO). According to FactSet Data, the tech sector is likely to experience a high double-digit growth in 2024. Overall, improving revenue and earnings trends for the value-heavy sectors are likely to back the price and dividend performance of ETFs like VTV.

Peer and Quant Analysis

VTV Vs peers share price return (Seeking Alpha)

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares appears like a solid option among its peers, including Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV), iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) and Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (PWV). VTV seems attractive due to various reasons, such as a well-diversified portfolio of 345 stocks, the highest liquidity, an above-average yield of 2.36% and a low expense ratio of 0.04%.

Its peer PWV generated a higher price return than VTV in the last twelve months. Despite that, its high expense ratio of 0.55% and low dividend yield make it less attractive than VTV. Moreover, PWV has only $933 million in assets under management and $2.82 million in an average trading volume compared to VTV's $163 billion and $344 million, respectively. Furthermore, PWV has a concentrated portfolio of 53 stocks, which could increase the risk of losses during volatility. SCHV and ILCV also appear like solid, value-focused ETFs with a low expense ratio. However, their portfolios are significantly diversified with nearly 500 stock positions, including a large number of non-profitable mild and small caps.

Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

VTV also appears to be a solid ETF to buy based on quant rating. It earned a quant score of 3.63 with a buy rating. Its high score is attributed to factors mentioned above, including expense ratio, high yield and solid liquidity. The negative A score on the risk factor vindicates my stance about its ability to generate a high risk-adjusted return. On the other hand, PWV's low quant grades on expense, risk, liquidity and dividends make it less attractive than VTV. The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF™ and iShares Morningstar Value ETF quant scores are 3.01 and 3.57.

In Conclusion

Investing in value-focused ETFs like Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares could be a smart strategy given low valuations and strong fundamentals. The bolstering financial sector outlook and the healthcare sector's return to profitable growth would play a key role in optimizing investor confidence in the value category. VTV's recent share price upside movement suggests that the category has begun gaining investor confidence, which, I believe, will boost in the coming quarters due to expectations for earnings growth, economic stability and potential rate cuts.