What If I told you there was a stock out there that could give you exposure to electrification and AI megatrends, debt-free, with a fast-growing dividend and less geopolitical risks than AMD (AMD) or Nvidia (NVDA)?

In this article, I will take you through why I believe Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is a solid play for investors looking for exposure to the AI and electrification megatrends.

I have been a shareholder of MPS since 2018, and I haven't sold any shares since. I believe MPS thesis is getting stronger and stronger thanks to their ability to address new market opportunities and relentlessly expand margins.

My recommendation is to add on any weakness, as I believe the company could be worth up to $90 billions by the end of this decade, therefore a 3x increase from current prices.

Background

Monolithic Power Systems is a fabless designer of semiconductor-based power solutions (and more). Power management chips are critical components which allow optimizing energy usage and control performance.

Monolithic plays in the niche but critical area of analog and mixed-signal Integrated Circuits. These circuits are a critical part of any modern system, from computer GPUs to car electronics. Here's a quote from MPS annual report to give you an idea of the market in which MPS plays:

ICs can be further divided into three primary categories: digital, analog, and mixed-signal. Digital ICs, such as memory devices and microprocessors, can store or perform arithmetic functions on data that is represented by a series of ones and zeroes. Analog ICs, in contrast, handle real world signals such as temperature, pressure, light, sound, or speed. In addition, analog ICs also perform power management functions, such as regulating or converting voltages, for electronic devices. Mixed-signal ICs combine digital and analog functions onto a single chip and play an important role in bridging real world to digital systems. We focus on the market for high performance analog and mixed-signal ICs.

Hence, MPS does not play in the same digital IC category as Nvidia, AMD or Intel (INTC) but actually supports all of them in delivering cutting-edge solutions for their customers thanks to their leading-edge power solutions.

Competitive Advantage

MPS has been able to create high-efficiency power management solutions which minimize power consumption and hence maximize battery life or reduce energy consumption.

Moreover, MPS has been leading in miniaturization by integrating multiple functions in a single chip. Miniaturization also helps with reducing heat and noise.

Just these two factors on its own have created an immense demand for MPS products in a world where efficiency is everything. Think about your mobile device or your electric car. Without efficiency, batteries wouldn't last. Without miniaturization, product manufacturers would need to cut on other components in their product, hence reducing device capabilities.

MPS uses a proprietary bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) process technology that is also used by other competitors but, in MPS case, it's the core of their business and has been improved over decades. Furthermore, MPS has achieved a 55nm process for its BCD, whereas other players are still sitting at 90nm. In this game of efficiency, being able to design chips of smaller size is just about everything.

Finally, MPS products are extremely low cost ($10-$100) when compared to processing units that cost in the thousands of dollars. Hence, selecting MPS products becomes a no-brainer as they only represent a very small portion of the total bill for chip or car manufacturers, whilst providing incredible efficiency gains.

Automotive Applications (Monolithic Power Systems investor deck)

MPS competitive advantage can be summarized in the following points:

Chip efficiency and miniaturization Scale of patents in their portfolio >1700 (filed or registered) Fabless production Ability to play in diverse end markets and demonstrated ability to expand into new end markets Outstanding cost to performance ratio

As you can see in the image below, MPS plays in 6 key end markets and 2 of them were started in 2010. This shows how MPS can continue to grow by opportunistically expanding into new end markets.

Sectors as % of revenue (MPS website - November 9th, 2023 event deck)

Performance and key metrics

MPS has been able to consistently expand its revenue, at a staggering pace.

In 2015 MPS revenue was $300M and, in 2023, revenue increased to over $1800M. At the same time, the company has been diligent at expanding net income at an even faster pace.

Revenue and EPS (MPS website - November 9th, 2023 event deck)

Looking at past 5 year performance, MPS has delivered an impressive +380%, well ahead of competitors Analog Devices (ADI), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), Texas Instruments (TXN) and STMicroelectronics (STM).

For perspective, the best performing competitor in this group, NXP Semiconductors, performed +138%.

MPS stock performance past five years (Seeking Alpha)

Margin expansion

If we look at net margin expansion, the company has successfully expanded net income margin from 17.5%, 5 years ago, to 22.5%. This is a meaningful performance that shows how focused MPS is on operational efficiency.

What is even more surprising is that net margin was 11.5% 10 years ago, which means that the company has almost doubled net income margin in 10 years.

Net margin progress past five years (Seeking Alpha)

Competitors

If we look at key ratios, MPS does better than competition on average, but Analog Devices does even better on Gross profit margin and Levered FCF margin. For reference, levered free cash flow is the amount of cash a business has after paying debts and other obligations.

MPS, together with Analog Devices, shines in terms of Levered FCF Margin. This means that both companies manage capital and operations more effectively versus competitors.

This begs the question. Why has MPS been outperforming Analog Devices so significantly?

MPWR ADI NXPI TXN STM Gross Profit Margin 55.52% 62.47% 57.09% 61.01% 44.88% Net Income Margin 22.44% 24.34% 21.24% 35.16% 20.93% Levered FCF Margin 20.13% 25.85% 16.28% -9.47% -2.33% Return on Equity 21.09% 7.81% 32.68% 36.66% 22.30% Asset Turnover 0.76 0.23 0.56 0.52 0.71 Click to enlarge

Growth

Growth is where MPS steals the scene. MPS has been growing at a staggering 25% compounded in the past 5 years, almost double Analog Devices. What's even more impressive is how MPS has been growing levered free cash flow faster than the competition. This means that the company is becoming more and more efficient at managing resources, as they are growing EPS and LFCF faster than revenue.

Finally, MPS is the only company among the ones cited that is debt free. There are not too many companies that can display such a pristine track record.

MPWR ADI NXPI TXN STM Revenue Growth (YoY) -2.12% -8.03% 0.69% -13.85% -1.93% Revenue Growth (FWD) 11.48% -4.74% 2.61% -3.62% 1.56% Revenue 5 Years (CAGR) 25.18% 13.29% 7.54% 1.51% 11.65% EPS Growth Diluted (YoY) -13.13% -15.25% 3.83% -27.93% -24.96% EPS Growth Diluted (FWD) 9.94% -7.05% 3.58% -12.28% -8.16% EPS Diluted 3 Years (CAGR) 31.62% 14.10% 93.14% -0.94% 40.15% Levered FCF 3 Years (CAGR) 33.28% 21.11% -3.80% NM NM Click to enlarge

Growth prospects and Valuation

I believe future growth prospects for MPS are understated.

If we consider the megatrends of AI and electric vehicles, the demand for power semiconductors is set to expand in the next 5 years by 25% per year or more. I believe MPS will be able to grow at least as much as market.

The electric car market growth rate is expected to be lower at approximately 20%, still MPS should be able to capture an above-market growth thanks to its focus on efficient solutions, which are critical to extend car battery life.

Furthermore, MPS has begun winning in advanced driver assist system. If Tesla (TSLA) continues successful roll-out of autonomous driving software FSD 12 and competitors license it, this market could start growing very fast.

Sales assumption

MPS market cap could rise to $70B by 2030, if we take into account sales growth of 25%. For this assumption, I've used a P/S ratio of 10 (similar to Analog Devices)

Year Revenue $M 2024 1821 2025 2276 2026 2845 2027 3557 2028 4446 2029 5557 2030 6947 Click to enlarge

EPS assumption

MPS market cap could rise to $90B by 2030 if we take into account EPS growth of 30% and assume MPS can continue on its margin expansion journey. For this assumption, I've used a P/E ratio of 30 (similar to Analog Devices)

Year EPS 2024 13 2025 17 2026 22 2027 29 2028 38 2029 49 2030 63 Click to enlarge

Quant Rating

SeekingAlpha rating (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha quant rating sees MPS as a hold, mainly due to valuation concerns. I tend to agree with this valuation, which confirms that the company should be bought opportunistically during price corrections.

Valuation summary

Even if current price is not very appealing, I believe firmly that MPS has an upside of 3x from here, placing its valuation in 2030 between $70B and $90B.

Dividend

MPS has a low dividend yield at 0.70%. The quarterly dividend has steadily increased since 2015 and has grown 26% CAGR in the past 5 years. This makes Monolithic a compelling stock to own for a dividend growth portfolio.

Dividend represents 50% of free cash flow, leaving MPS with a lot of room to invest on its growth. Furthermore, I recall again that MPS is debt-free, which is a valuable trait to have for investors seeking for safe dividend plays.

Risks

Geopolitical risks

China is the second-largest market where MPS plays in, which begs the question. Could the US government prevent MPS from selling its products to China? I think this is a very unlikely scenario, as US agencies are focused on preventing China from obtaining the most advanced digital chips that play in the 2-5nm spectrum. MPS semiconductors are produced at much higher nm scale, so they are unlikely to be restricted from being sold to China.

MPS sales by market (MPS investor presentation)

Secondly, MPS has significant business operations in Taiwan, and many of its manufacturing partners and suppliers are located in Taiwan. I believe MPS faces the same risks as other big players in this area and that this risk cannot be avoided by choosing other players in the semiconductors industry.

Competitors

The risk that competitors could catch up and rival MPS in power-efficient solutions is medium-low. Whilst many players are competing in this niche of semiconductors, none of them have it as their core focus. It is highly likely that MPS will continue to maintain its leadership in power management, whilst competitors play catch-up.

Chips Act

CHIPS Act passed in August 2022 in the U.S., aiming to bolster domestic semiconductor production and R&D. As Monolithic Power operates on a fabless business model, it is not eligible for such investments. Consequently, competitors who received these investments could improve their position versus MPS, thanks to shorter lead-times and increased capacity. I believe this risk to be low as MPS will have flexibility to increase capacity via third-party manufacturers and will be able to maintain flexibility/higher-margins by not having fully owned plants, which is part of their competitive advantage.

Sector exposure

MPS will be sensitive to the overall behaviour of the sectors it is exposed to. For example, the automotive sector is forecast to grow marginally in 2024, which will affect MPS revenues. My belief is that MPS can mitigate the under-performance of one or more of its sectors thanks to its broad sector-diversification.

Technical Analysis

After two years spent consolidating below the $570 range, MPS was able to break out and establish new highs in 2024.

I believe the long consolidation range and the RSI being in neutral territory indicate that further upside will materialize in 2024.

Monolithic Power Systems weekly technical analysis (Tradingview)

Conclusion

I believe MPS is a compelling choice for any investors looking for a strong semiconductor play with a solid balance sheet. Furthermore, I believe MPS could be a great addition to any dividend portfolios for its outstanding dividend growth record. I recommend adding shares on any weakness and my target is for a $70-90B valuation by 2030, representing a 3x upside from current prices.