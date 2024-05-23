Monolithic Power Systems: A Lesser-Known Semiconductor Play To Ride Electrification And AI Megatrends

Rex Investing profile picture
Rex Investing
62 Followers

Summary

  • Monolithic Power Systems is a solid investment for exposure to AI and electrification megatrends, which should generate 3x returns by 2030.
  • MPS has a competitive advantage in efficiency and miniaturization, with a large patent portfolio and ability to play in diverse markets.
  • The Company has consistently expanded revenue and net income, outperforming competitors and doubling net income margin in 10 years. Furthermore, MPS is debt-free.
  • MPS is a great play for growth and dividend growth investors, having grown its dividend at a 26% CAGR in the past 5 years.

Modern Data Technology Center Server Racks Working in Well-Lighted Room. Concept of Internet of Things, Big Data Protection, Storage, Cryptocurrency Farm, Cloud Computing. Mining Facility Warehouse.

gorodenkoff

What If I told you there was a stock out there that could give you exposure to electrification and AI megatrends, debt-free, with a fast-growing dividend and less geopolitical risks than AMD (AMD) or Nvidia (NVDA)?

In this

This article was written by

Rex Investing profile picture
Rex Investing
62 Followers
With a decade of experience in stock market trading, I specialize in equities and options, particularly in the Tech and Healthcare sectors. Armed with a Master's degree in Economics, I leverage research and technical analysis to inform my strategy. I maintain a diverse long portfolio and opportunistically trade options, focusing on leaps

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPWR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MPWR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MPWR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPWR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News