Nvidia (NVDA) gains as Q1 results, guidance top expectations; announces 10-1 split. (00:31) Live Nation (LYV) sinks 7% on report DOJ antitrust action is ready. (02:07) Moderna (MRNA), BioNTech (BNTX) close with double-digit percentage gains amid bird flu fears. (03:02)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is up nearly 7% premarket and shares have topped the $1,000 mark.

The semiconductor giant reported quarterly results and guidance that topped Wall Street's expectations and announced a 10-1 stock split.

Looking to the second-quarter of fiscal 2025, Nvidia expects to generate $28B in revenue, plus or minus 2%. Analysts were forecasting $26.8B in revenue.

Adjusted gross margin is forecast to be around 75.5%, plus or minus 50 basis points, while adjusted operating expenses are expected to be around $2.8B.

For the first-quarter, Nvidia earned an adjusted $6.12 per share on $26B in revenue. Data center revenue flew past expectations, coming in at $22.6B, compared to estimates of $21.13B. Total revenue for the period rose 427% year-over-year.

Analysts expected Nvidia to post earnings of $5.58 per share on revenues of $24.59B for the quarter.

The 10-1 stock split is effective June 7.

Seeking Alpha analyst Michael Del Monte said it allows management to make Nvidia "more accessible to retail investors."

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is down 7% premarket on reports that the Justice Dept. plans to announce an antitrust lawsuit against the company as soon as today.

According to multiple media reports, the DOJ and a group of states will pursue the suit in the Southern District of New York, and they could aim for remedies including splitting up the company.

Such an action would be the latest in a ramp-up of pressure from the Biden administration on anticompetitive behavior.

Live Nation is the parent company of Ticketmaster and was reported to have met with senior leadership at the Justice Dept. earlier this month to persuade the department not to file suit.

"We're looking forward to our upcoming meetings with the division leadership and remain hopeful that we can amicably resolve any remaining disputes," Live Nation CFO Joe Berchtold said on the company's Q1 earnings call earlier this month. "But if not, we're prepared to defend ourselves in court."

Several vaccine makers closed Wednesday up with double-digit percentage gains amid a report of the first avian flu case in a human in Australia and a second case in the U.S.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was a top performer of the day, closing up ~18%. It has an avian influenza (H5N1) vaccine in phase 1 in partnership with GSK (GSK).

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) ended the day up ~13%, its biggest one-day gain since 2022. The company told Barron's it has a vaccine in phase 2 development that targets an avian influenza virus in the same family as the one involved with the present outbreak.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) closed up ~11%. Although the German company doesn't have a bird flu vaccine in development, its experience with mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 means it could potentially develop a bird flu vaccine quickly.

Novavax (NVAX), which is focused on vaccines, closed up ~5%, and even Pfizer (PFE), which partnered with BioNTech on COVID vaccines, closed ~3% higher.

Although the CDC has stated the risk of bird flu to humans is still low, it says it has two existing H5N1 candidate vaccine viruses -- viruses used to make vaccine -- "already available to manufacturers, and which could be used to make vaccine if needed."

Catalyst watch:

Michael Whitaker with the Federal Aviation Administration will appear at a House hearing on the FAA.

Raymond James Financial (RJF) will hold its annual Analyst & Investor Day.

Online retailer Wayfair (W) will open its first ever brick-and-mortar store in Wilmette, Illinois.

The 2024 Sohn Investment Conference will be held in Hong Kong. The conference has led to share price jumps for some stocks in the past after hedge funds made pitches.

U.S. stocks on Wednesday ended lower, after the latest Federal Reserve minutes showed some cautious signals among policymakers and Goldman Sachs top boss David Solomon said he sees no rate cuts this year.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) slipped 0.18%. The S&P 500 (SP500) shed 0.27%. The Dow (DJI) fell 0.51%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight ended in the red.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 0.4% at less than $78 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.3% at less than $70,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is flat and the DAX is up 0.3%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares lost nearly 11% on missing estimates in Q1 results, with sales decreasing 13% Y/Y and posting a loss compared to a profit the previous year.

On today’s economic calendar: