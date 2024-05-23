sefa ozel

Two months ago, in my article about Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:EDV), I outlined a bullish case for long-duration zero-coupon treasuries. Since then, treasury yields have increased considerably, pushing the EDV shares lower.

Nonetheless, the correction in EDV and similar long-duration treasury ETFs should be used as an opportunity to add more shares, as the U.S. economy is starting to show noticeable signs of a slowdown. More weak non-farm payroll data may cause a sharp decline in treasuries yields, leading to the recovery of the EDV ETF.

I reiterate my "Buy" rating and keep my positive outlook on long-duration zero-coupon treasuries in general.

EDV ETF Overview

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20–30 Year Equal Par Bond Index, which comprises zero-coupon U.S. Treasury securities with remaining maturities between 20 and 30 years.

Zero-coupon U.S. Treasuries, also known as STRIPS (Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities), do not make coupon payments like ordinary bonds. Instead, they are initially issued at a deep discount to their face value and appreciate to their full face value at maturity. Due to this feature, prices of zero-coupon bonds are highly sensitive to changes in interest rates, as the entire return is derived from the price appreciation.

It's important to note that even though zero-coupon treasury bonds do not make coupon payments, the EDV ETF pays dividends by liquidating a part of its assets.

Performance Recap

Since my last article, the EDV delivered a -6.32% total return vs. +3.82% of the S&P500 index. Despite that this may look like a disappointing outcome, in my opinion, it's totally fine that in the current volatile U.S. Treasuries market we may see a temporary negative return on investment.

Averaging down your position is the most sensible option in this regard. Even if treasury yields stabilize at the current levels for some time, that would provide a decent amount of time for investors to load up with long-duration treasuries when the market continues to stay cautious on bonds.

The US Economy Growth Seems To Weaken

US economic growth slowed to 1.6% in Q1 2024, below forecasts, while inflation jumped to concerning levels, dampening hopes for a soft landing. Core inflation accelerated to a higher-than-expected rate of 3.7%, effectively meaning that the US is currently balancing on the verge of stagflation.

Moreover, the U.S. non-farm payrolls showed the smallest job gain in six months, with an expected rise in the unemployment rate. Over 175,000 added jobs in April is still a solid gain that doesn't look especially concerning, though a few more job reports with a rapid decline in job growth will indicate a worrisome dynamic for the U.S. labor market.

It's still early to draw far-reaching conclusions, but it's becoming increasingly obvious that it's harder and harder for the U.S. economy to operate with relatively high interest rates.

Addressing Concerns

In this section, I'd like to address several concerns about zero-coupon treasury ETFs, as well as discuss some important macro considerations.

1. Which is better to buy: the EDV ETF, ZROZ ETF, or STRIPS treasuries directly? If you have direct access to the US treasury market, then direct purchasing of long-term zero-coupon treasuries is definitely better than buying the aforementioned zero-coupon ETFs. Between EDV and ZROZ, my pick is EDV, as I've discussed in one of my recent articles.

2. Both EDV and ZROZ pay dividends, does it make sense to buy such ETFs at all? The whole point of zero-coupon bonds relative to "ordinary" bonds is that zero-coupon bonds tend to react to rate moves more aggressively, making them a more attractive option for a rate cut trade. At the same time, both EDV and ZROZ ETFs pay dividends, which somewhat undermines the idea behind these ETFs. However, as I mentioned earlier, the EDV still demonstrated higher volatility relative to popular long-duration bond ETFs like the TLT.

Considering that the EDV is easy to access, liquid, and cheap to own, dividends aren't a dealbreaker to benefit from rate cuts in a more meaningful way compared to coupon bonds. Again, if you can buy long-duration zero-coupon bonds directly, it's a preferable option than zero-coupon ETFs.

3. The US bond market is overflown with supply, should we expect any meaningful bond rally against such a background? Indeed, the U.S. government borrowing has been extraordinarily high since the COVID-19 pandemic:

However, recent evidence suggests that rate cuts are a way more prevalent topic for the market than any of the existing headwinds like rapidly growing supply of treasury bonds or active selling of U.S. treasuries by China. As we can see from the chart below, the 20-year treasury yield has reversed rapidly during October-December of 2023. Back then, the Fed prematurely shifted its focus from inflation to borrowing costs, declaring the end of the hiking cycle.

Despite that inflation turned out to be stickier than expected, we got a vivid example of the market's readiness to price in rate cuts when there's the slightest prospect of that.

4. Will the Fed cut rates amid sticky inflation? The Fed's chair Jerome Powell clearly outlined that the Federal Reserve would support the U.S. labor market if unemployment edges up substantially enough. According to ING, the Fed will likely react with rate cuts if the unemployment rate rises to 5%.

It's quite logical for the Fed to react, in my opinion: when inflation remains sticky and barely reacts to high rates, central banks around the world will have to choose at some point whether they want to see stagflation or economic growth with inflation. Given that the U.S. is slowing down, the Fed will face the same dilemma relatively soon, in my view.

In a more positive scenario for the Fed, the economic slowdown in the U.S. may bring a more pronounced cooldown of inflation, providing a long-awaited relief to bond markets.

The Bottom Line: Navigating A Tricky Macro Landscape

Anyone discussing macro matters, including myself, should stay humble in an environment with so many moving parts. Nonetheless, you still need conviction to act even when things are so unpredictable, and in this article, I presented the basis of my conviction regarding the zero-coupon long-duration bonds trade.

As a zero-coupon treasuries ETF, the EDV is not ideal, but still a very solid option to consider, especially when you don't have access to buying U.S. treasuries directly.