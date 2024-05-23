Robert Way

Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) offers a great risk-reward opportunity where a no-merger situation would land the value of the stock at $36 conservatively, while a green light will create a +58% upside. Additionally, since only conservative assumptions seem to be currently priced in, any future outperformance would place the stock favorably, further de-risking a position at its current price.

Company Overview

Capri Holdings owns three luxury brands, Michael Kors, Versace (acquired in 2018), and Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017). Looking at revenues, Michael Kors is the incumbent brand, struggling to recover from COVID-19, remaining below its pre-Covid sales levels. Jimmy Choo saw a short-lived growth post-acquisition but has been flat-lining since then. Leaving Versace as the single growth area that is finding success, but remains far from the revenue levels of MK.

Source: Author's graph of 10-K financials

Looking at profitability, the story is similar across brands where MK has dropped from its peak, Jimmy Choo struggles to break even with some early gains in 2022-23, and Versace has climbed up rapidly since its acquisition, but remains below MK's level.

Source: Author's graph of 10-K financials

Having a history in accessories, CPRI has been pushing to diversify out of it. MK expanded beyond handbags, while Versace and Jimmy Choo diversified beyond their legacy product lines. The idea to bring all brands across accessories, footwear, and apparel is great, leveraging learnings across brands, but the reality isn’t there yet. We can see that the accessories segment has been dwindling, meaning the drop in sales from MK was not completely offset by new product launches in other brands. Footwear and apparel have been growing overall, representing promising avenues of growth if accessories can't rebound in the near term.

Source: Author's graph of 10-K financials

CPRI's Strategy Analysis

CPRI operates within the highly attractive sector of personal luxury goods and is expected to grow at 5-7% according to Bain's report. My take is the overall luxury industry can grow faster than GDP given the fact that their buyers yield their income from sources that are also growing faster than GDP (e.g., businesses, stocks, etc.). This unique demand dynamic will affect the terminal growth rate of these businesses, along with ensuring higher-than-inflation growth if loyalty and differentiated products can be maintained. Additionally, a massive scale doesn't necessarily need to be reached, given many of these products draw on exclusivity. Optimizing within niches can lead to high growth and margin businesses, which seems to be CPRI's strategy.

Geographically, Asia seems to be the macro growth driver according to the earlier cited Bain report, where much of the effort of CPRI's store openings is expected to happen. There is a caveat here, being the hyper-competition in Asia due to the relatively low barriers to entry for fashion due to their proximity to manufacturing centers and cheap labor. We can see evidence of CPRI struggling to bring up their sales per store in Asia as well, discussed in more detail in the unit economics section, which poses as a risk despite favorable macro tailwinds.

Lastly, accessories (specifically leather) and apparel are the largest pools of revenues based on Bain's research. CPRI's product diversification for its brands seems sensible given the market potential outside of footwear and apparel. Additionally, margins for top luxury brands have been steady at around 20%. MK has already reached this level, but Versace and Jimmy Choo still have some work. Versace's portfolio optimization towards higher-end/higher-value products and women's wear seems promising, and Jimmy Choo's diversification is picking up some traction with higher per-store sales in the Americas.

Versace Unit Economics Analysis

Among its 3 brands, Versace holds the most promise, with a sound strategy around optimizing their product portfolio towards higher value/price items, with a strong push in owned retail channels based on their Q4 2023 earnings call. Evidence of recent growth and social media followers support a favorable outlook.

Brand Instagram Followers Chanel 59.9M Louis Vuitton 55.4M Gucci 52.4M Dior 46.0M Versace 30.0M Michael Kors 19.3M Jimmy Choo 13.3M Click to enlarge

Source: Instagram as of 2024-05-20

Additionally, the brand is the least advanced in Asia, one of the main growth drivers of future luxury market growth. We can see the success they have in increasing their per-store revenue in developed markets, which speaks to their ability to execute their strategy.

Regarding Asia, there is a clear opportunity to improve their results with relatively stable YoY store sales (although lesser volatility), which seems to be sending a message that growth is expected to come from store count increase which might require higher CAPEX, leading to less flexibility in their cost structure.

Source: Author's calculations based on 10-K financials and investor presentations

Jimmy Choo Unit Economics Analysis

For Jimmy Choo, breaking the footwear-oriented focus is unlocking various new growth avenues. Store count has been increasing in Americas, along with revenue per store, which points to not only a growth in brand penetration but a higher spend per store due to wider product offerings. This phenomenon isn't the same in EMEA, where store count decreases, which might be the cause behind sales shifting to other nearby stores and lifting per store revenue. The story isn't clear here, leaving more uncertainty for the brand's future.

Source: Author's calculations based on 10-K financials and investor presentations

Michael Kors Unit Economics Analysis

Michael Kors seems to have reached a peak in terms of market penetration, acting as the cash cow supporting the other acquired brands' growth. The work being done in this segment is mainly focused on optimization, which you can see in terms of store closure in the Americas and EMEA, offset by higher revenue/store. Asia remains an underpenetrated market, but revenue isn't growing. My take is the competition for bags in their price range is enormous in the region, leading to little value in terms of purchasing their product for their brand. They had a blip around 2016-17 when their ambassador Yang Mi helped grow adoption, but very little innovation in design came afterward. I reckon this will be an uphill battle for them in a region where accessible luxury has many options.

Source: Author's calculations based on 10-K financials and investor presentations

Valuation

In terms of valuation, I’ve organized my assumptions into three sections (1) wholesale to retail split of revenue, (2) store count by brand at the region level, and (3) average revenue per store at the region level.

I’ve forecasted management’s targets of wholesale vs retail split over the next 5 years and sanity-checked against historical trends to see if the shift was plausible. The largest changes are seen in Versace, which I believe can be achieved given their dedication to the vision. This also means there is a risk on execution if management doesn’t materialize their target towards a higher margin channel. My opinion is this is a relatively feasible lever for management to pull on given they choose where they want to sell their products. The only risk is tied to whether the consumer wants to meet them in the channel of their choice, which I believe has a higher possibility of happening supported my macro trends seen earlier.

Wholesale vs. retail MK March 2020 March 2021 April 2022 April 2023 Target 5-year steps Retail 62% 70% 66% 68% 72% 0.80% Wholesale 35% 27% 31% 29% 25% -0.80% Licensing 3% 3% 3% 3% 3% 0.00% Jimmy Choo March 2020 March 2021 April 2022 April 2023 Target 5-year steps Retail 74% 75% 77% 79% 81% 0.40% Wholesale 22% 21% 19% 18% 16% -0.40% Licensing 4% 4% 4% 3% 3% 0.00% Versace March 2020 March 2021 April 2022 April 2023 Target 5-year steps Retail 64% 68% 64% 66% 83% 3.40% Wholesale 27% 22% 26% 26% 13% -2.60% Licensing 9% 10% 10% 8% 4% -0.80% Click to enlarge

For store count by brand by region, I am also following management guidance on these given that they are relatively controllable and their targets seem to be realistic given historical figures.

Retail stores by region MK March 2020 March 2021 April 2022 April 2023 Target CAGR 14-23 5-yr implied target CAGR Open/close per year Americas 380 353 334 319 250 1.14% -4.76% -13.8 EMEA 180 176 176 173 175 8.95% 0.23% 0.4 Asia 279 291 315 320 375 27.09% 3.22% 11 Jimmy Choo March 2020 March 2021 April 2022 April 2023 Target CAGR 18-23 5-yr implied target CAGR Open/close per year Americas 45 44 45 43 60 2.50% 6.89% 3.4 EMEA 76 74 73 70 80 2.46% 2.71% 2 Asia 105 109 119 124 160 8.62% 5.23% 7.2 Versace March 2020 March 2021 April 2022 April 2023 Target CAGR 19-23 5-yr implied target CAGR Open/close per year Americas 30 34 39 42 60 10.67% 7.39% 3.6 EMEA 60 57 55 58 75 2.28% 5.28% 3.4 Asia 116 119 115 123 165 3.55% 6.05% 8.4 Click to enlarge

Lastly, I apply reasonable assumptions around per-store revenue based on the following reasons.

Michael Kors

Revenue per store March 2020 March 2021 April 2022 April 2023 CAGR Norm CAGR Americas 4,604,316 3,706,232 5,191,078 5,576,426 6.59% 5.00% above industry because closing stores EMEA 2,827,889 2,414,205 3,131,250 3,219,191 4.41% 4.41% Flat like industry Asia 1,133,333 1,077,663 1,028,762 945,625 -5.86% 2.00% With inflation due to hyper competition in China Click to enlarge

Jimmy Choo

Revenue per store March 2020 March 2021 April 2022 April 2023 CAGR Norm CAGR Americas 1,759,556 1,738,636 2,994,444 3,600,930 26.96% 4.00% Continue to grow product lines EMEA 2,745,789 1,479,730 2,415,479 2,877,857 1.58% 1.58% Continue to grow product lines with lesser success Asia 1,169,905 1,169,725 1,352,353 1,159,516 -0.30% 2.00% With inflation due to hyper competition in China Click to enlarge

Versace

Revenue per store March 2020 March 2021 April 2022 April 2023 CAGR Norm CAGR Americas 3,968,000 4,020,000 6,695,385 6,411,429 17.34% 5.00% Continue to optimize channel mix and pricing EMEA 4,480,000 3,292,632 4,945,455 5,325,517 5.93% 5.00% Continue to optimize channel mix and pricing Asia 1,307,586 1,377,143 1,419,130 1,234,146 -1.91% 2.00% With inflation due to hyper competition in China Click to enlarge

These growth drivers together lead to the retail revenues by brand, which then help forecast the wholesale revenues based on the proportions targeted by management.

REVENUE Wholesale & licensing April 2024 April 2025 April 2026 April 2027 April 2028 CAGR Versace 360 354 358 371 390 1.63% Jimmy Choo 140 151 166 188 218 9.28% Michael Kors 1219 1250 1336 1489 1732 7.26% Retail April 2024 April 2025 April 2026 April 2027 April 2028 Versace 816 948 1,146 1,446 1,904 18.48% Jimmy Choo 539 595 673 780 930 11.51% Michael Kors 2,689 2,861 3,177 3,682 4,452 10.61% Click to enlarge

I then take my revenues by brand and apply normalized EBIT margins. Michael Kors has proven margins within the 20s and follows industry standards which gives me confidence that they can sustain them in the future. Versace is still in their turnaround and slightly below industry standard which I believe will take a few years before being fully optimized, making me forecast mid-teen margins. Jimmy Choo only just began breaking even; therefore, I forecasted a relatively conservative margin in the low single-digits, given Covid years aren’t expected in the future.

EBIT margins March 2020 March 2021 April 2022 April 2023 Norm EBIT margins Versace -0.9% 2.9% 17.0% 13.7% 15% Jimmy Choo -2.3% -13.2% 2.1% 6.0% 3% Michael Kors 20.5% 20.3% 25.4% 22.4% 20% Total EBIT margins -3.5% 0.5% 16.0% 12.1% Click to enlarge

CAPEX is stated at 300m per year, and working capital and D&A are relatively stable, leading to the following FCFF forecast.

April 2024 April 2025 April 2026 April 2027 April 2028 Terminal value FCFF 674 591 613 664 749 8,074 Discount FCFF 599 466 430 414 414 4,470 EV 6,795 Terminal growth Cash 249 3% Debt + Cap Lease 2,842 Market Cap 4,202 Shares out. 116.57 Share price 36.04 Discount rate 13% Click to enlarge

Risks

The thesis has 3 main risks (1) short-term underperformance of brand strategies (2) no merger scenario, (3) Asia bet not finding similar success as other regions. To tackle the first one, I believe the product portfolio strategy of CPRI is sound, but good design is highly subjective. The fact that they are spending more on marketing with good ambassadors (see Versace) points to promising execution with social media followers, indicating early success. Secondly, in terms of no merger, I believe the current price bakes in conservative assumptions, meaning little downside is expected if the merger doesn't come through. Lastly, Asia is a challenge and needs to be followed closely. I think the expansion will be in bite-size and quarterly progress updates should be followed to ensure management is hedging or pivoting in a timely manner.

Conclusion

CPRI’s intrinsic valuation sits at 36$ on conservative growth assumptions, leading to an attractive investment opportunity given the growth opportunities on the upside (57$ acquisition price from TPR). Their current work optimizing their acquired brands could lift the stock even more as they grow their footprint into high-end luxury, leveraging MK's brand as a cash cow for investment capital for other brands. Industry tailwinds are also favorable for all segments. With a relatively low downside and extremely high upside, CPRI is a certain buy for me in the short run with the catalyst being the FTC decision in September.