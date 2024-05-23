Kutay Tanir

Dear readers,

Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) is the biggest apartment landlord in Germany, with about 500 ths. units. I'm deeply familiar with the company, as well as the market because back in my real estate private equity days, I worked on a number of deals in Germany and analyzed many of Vonovia's buildings directly. I believe this gives me an edge in estimating the value of Vonovia's portfolio of properties, and has led me to believe that the company has been mispriced by the stock market.

I loaded up on cheap shares in late-2022 and early-2023, when the share price of native shares (ticker VNA) crashed by 70% from EUR 50 per share to a low of EUR 15 per share. And, at one point, Vonovia became my largest position, reaching 7.5% of my portfolio.

The stock fell on fears that the company may not be able to refinance/repay its sizeable debt maturities as they came due. I addressed this fear in most of my previous articles, and most recently in January in an article called Vonovia: Still Has An Upside In 2024 where I explained why recent disposals have significantly decreased this risk. Despite the stock climbing up quite a bit from the lows, I issued a BUY rating at EUR 27 per share and set an (ambitious) price target of EUR 40 per share.

Since January, Vonovia has returned an RoR of 8.2%, basically in line with the return of the S&P 500 (SPX). The company has also released their Q1 2024 results. I continue to believe that the stock has more room to run from the current price and that the implied value of their properties is still incredibly low for what we're getting.

Here are five reasons why I'm staying invested and keeping my BUY rating here at EUR 29 per share for the native.

1. Operational performance remains strong

The rental segment, which accounts for the vast majority of Vonovia's earnings (97.5% in Q1) continued to perform flawlessly.

Vacancy has remained low at 2.2%, collections have been almost perfect at 99.6% and the company has managed to increase its rents by 3.8% YoY. This increase was driven by (1) an increase in the level of regulated rents (2.1%), (2) improvements that the company made to its existing units in a form of unit renovations (i.e. flooring, bathrooms etc.) and building modernization (i.e. insulation, heat pump etc.), and lastly (3) new construction.

Because of the nature of regulated rents, which are generally calculated as the average of market rents over the past 6 years, future rent growth is quite visible. For 2024 guidance calls for organic rent growth of 3.8-4%, which is a level that I expect Vonovia to maintain going into 2025 and 2026. In short, with Vonovia you're getting a fully leased residential portfolio which benefits from significant economies of scale, as evident from a very high (and still growing) EBITDA operating margin of 80.7%.

2. Debt repayment fears addressed

Vonovia has substantial leverage, with net debt to EBITDA of 15.3x. At first glance, this may seem scary compared to U.S. apartment REITs which average 5-6x, but to make a meaningful comparison, we have to accept the reality that properties in Germany yield much less than in the U.S. While an average apartment in the U.S. is likely to yield about 5% in annual net rent, in Germany this number is closer to 3%. In other words, properties are more expensive relative to rents. As a result, Vonovia's EBITDA yield is low, which skews the ND/EBITDA ratio upwards. Therefore, looking at leverage on an LTV basis makes for a better comparison. And here Vonovia's 45.9% LTV doesn't look quite as scary. Moreover, it's worth pointing out that the company has an incredibly low average cost of debt of 1.8%.

The market was never concerned about the level of leverage, however, but rather the ability to deal with debt maturities as they come due. This makes sense because an inability to repay debt or a breach of covenants could trigger a portfolio wide revaluation and start a down spiral which could be devastating for the company.

Thankfully, management has taken aggressive steps to address this via significant disposals. Vonovia managed to sell several Billion worth of properties last year near its book value and continued with an "at fair value" sale of 4,500 units in Berlin ("Prima" portfolio) for EUR 700 Million in Q1. This sale, along with EUR 350 Million of other disposals during the first quarter, puts Vonovia well on track to achieving its EUR 3 Billion disposal target for 2024. As a result, the company has a EUR 3.9 Billion pro forma cash position which is enough to cover all debt maturities until Q3 2025.

This, along with covenants that have significant headroom before any sort of breach occurs, puts Vonovia in a position, where the threat of a forced bankruptcy due to a failure to honor debt repayments is out of the picture. Moreover, it might put the company in a position to stop playing defense, especially if interest rate pressures ease.

3. Interest rates likely to head lower

Inflation in the Eurozone has been lower than in the U.S. and has recently reached a low of 2.4% in April. This has led the European Central Bank (ECB) to indicate their intent to cut rates soon - possibly in June and probably no longer than July, well ahead of the Fed's planned rate cuts. As a result, I see a distinct possibility that EUR interest rates and yields will decline in the second half of this year and into next year, which would create a string bullish catalyst for Vonovia to move higher. In particular, lower rates would help the company on two fronts. Firstly, they would ease refinancing pressures, as the cost of debt would no longer climb higher as a result of refinancing at a higher rate. And more importantly, lower rates would favorably affect valuation, which happens to be very sensitive to rates due to Vonovia's high leverage.

4. Valuation is still cheap

Vonovia's valuation remains cheap as the stock trades at an implied value of EUR 1,760/sqm of residential space, which is below the reported book value of EUR 2,250/sqm.

Historically, I have made the case that the lowest I'm willing to value Vonovia's properties is EUR 2,150/sqm. I view this as a conservative estimate, as it is deeply below (1) replacement costs which average at least EUR 2,500/sqm for construction costs alone (excl. the cost of land), (2) prices achieved on disposals of EUR 2,250/sqm, and (3) prices of similar individual apartments which average around EUR 3,000/sqm. Still, my estimate corresponds to a price target of EUR 40 per share, which many see as ambitious. Given Vonovia's good recent results, terrific progress on disposals and very favorable demand-supply dynamics (discussed below), I continue to view the current valuation as opportunistic and see no reason to move my price target.

5. Structural supply shortage

One of the main reasons why I was able to initiate a large position when most were fearful was that I understood the market dynamics at play in Germany. I discussed the structural problem that Germany faces in detail an article called Vonovia Is Likely to Benefit From Under Supply In Germany. I encourage you to check out that article. In short, the problem is that only 250-300 ths. units get build a year, while 500-700 ths. units are needed. This results in a disbalanced market which disproportionally benefits landlords. And since Vonovia is the largest landlord in the country I expect the housing shortage to have a major positive effect on operations as well as book value.

Risks

No investment is without risk. And while I am no longer concerned about Vonovia's liquidity position, the stock will continue to be very sensitive to interest rate movements. Therefore, if the ECB decides to hold interest rates higher for longer, or if inflation reignites causing an increase in interest rates, Vonovia is likely to feel the heat.

Bottom Line

Investing in Vonovia was risky at the bottom because we didn't know if the company would be able to come up with the cash needed to repay its maturing loans. But following the successful disposal of Billions of euros worth of real estate, the company is now in a position where it can start thinking about playing offense again. I continue to be bullish on Vonovia and reiterate my BUY rating here, as it continues to operate flawlessly, trades at a very reasonable valuation, and faces major tailwinds from low residential supply in Germany and potentially declining interest rates.

