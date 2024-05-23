Rixipix

Investment Thesis

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s stock price has increased by 37% since my last report in December, which I believe was caused by their improved dynamics with Amex consumers and appealing well to the preferences of younger generations, especially Gen Z. Comparing this generation to others, the one thing that stands out to me most is their valuation of unique experiences. With some of the features provided by Amex, I am confident the Amex card will be a crucial player in facilitating these experiences.

I believe Amex's future growth possibilities lie heavily on their ability to attract and retain Gen Z customers, offsetting my concerns (which I will expand upon later in this article) about rising credit card default risks. In fact, over 60% of new Amex accounts come from millennials and Gen Z. This demographic's preference for experience-driven services aligns well with the offerings of Amex. On top of this, younger generations tend to have higher spending habits as a percentage of income, and value loyalty. Based on this, I continue to recommend AXP as a strong buy.

Why Am I Doing Follow-Up Coverage

In December, I covered Amex, labeling them as a buy due to an upcoming potential partnership with Apple. While this partnership has yet to come to fruition (Apple is still deciding whom to shift the partnership to) my stance on Amex remains the same, but for another reason: GenZ. In the past roughly 6 months since I last published on them, Amex has greatly outperformed the market, with their stock up 37.67% including dividends, where the market is up only roughly 12.38%.

American Express Stock Performance

Amex has continued to report robust growth among their consumers, and charge offs have remained roughly in-line to slightly above Pre-Covid averages. I feel as if this updated coverage is necessary based on really powerful GenZ trends we are now starting to see.

Background On GenZ

As I mentioned above, what sets Generation Z apart from past generations is their preference for experiences over material possessions. Companies, especially in the travel and financial sector have begun to pick up on this, leading to changes within market dynamics and company behaviors. With these younger generations valuing experiences over possessions, these experiences are being shared on social media. This desire for new experiences makes sense, considering how this generation is the generation of social media. This focus on social media can be seen in their travel behaviors, with 87% of Gen Z and millennial travelers prioritizing the creation of social media-worthy content during their trips. Social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube are the main providers and distributors of the travel planning and sharing process. When looking at how these platforms influence travel decisions, 46% of Gen Z travelers indicate that Instagram content influences their booking decisions. Social media isn't the only source of travel inspiration, as 70% report being inspired by destinations showcased in TV shows, news sources, or movies​​​​.

In essence, GenZ likes to make content on their social media platforms. Content from experiences and travel does best vs. materialistic content (pictures of fancy cars, etc). With this, it means that travel is perfect. Amex is (arguably) one of the best financial franchises for travel cards.

When looking at how much of the overall credit card market share in the U.S. Amex currently holds, as of recent data, that number is 12.36% based on outstanding balances. As their market share grows, it is important to analyze who is creating these new accounts. Over 60% of new Amex accounts are from these younger consumers.

According to studies, when opening a new credit card, 64% of Americans value features such as rewards, interest rates, etc. over the trustworthiness of the credit card issuer. These statistics prove true especially for Gen Z due to their want for experiences over material possessions. The appeal of Amex to the younger generations is further reinforced by their premium benefits, such as lounge access, Uber credits, and other travel-related perks, which align with their desire for enriching experiences​​​​. Gen Z's willingness to pay for membership cards that offer benefits has increased the popularity of experience-based credit cards. This trend means that a large portion of their spending is directed towards cards that offer miles and points, making Amex cards a preferred choice.

On top of this, Amex targets Gen Z’s loyalty. Research shows that 45% state they would buy a brand again if they receive some kind of loyalty benefit. Amex’s membership loyalty rewards program perfectly appeals to this, as it allows consumers to earn points and have access to added benefits. With this program, Amex is able to capitalize on Gen Z’s loyalty and continue to capture a larger portion of this generation.

Despite my concerns about rising credit card default risks, Amex's strategic focus on premium benefits and their ability to attract a financially capable young customer base provide a strong buffer against these risks. As more members of this younger generation search for credit card companies, they will be drawn to those that help promote their experience focused lifestyle. Therefore, I see the future of Amex to be promising, thus making them a strong buy.

Earnings Call Review

The Q1 call for American Express added to my conviction.

Looking at Amex’s financials for this past quarter, Amex revenue increased by ~11% year-over-year, reaching $15.8 billion. Along with this, earnings per share (EPS) rose 39% to $3.33/share.

Stephen Squeri, Chairman and CEO of American Express, emphasized the company's success in attracting high-spending, high-credit quality customers, noting that:

Millennial and Gen Z consumers, who accounted for over 60% of the new consumer account acquisitions globally - Q1 2024 earnings call.

Christophe Le Caillec, Chief Financial Officer, provided additional insights into the spending behaviors of younger customers, stating:

Millennial and Gen Z customers grew their spending 15% and continued to drive our highest billed business growth within this segment - Q1 earnings call.

Squeri further emphasized this younger generation's effect on the company's performance:

The ongoing momentum in our business is a result of the great work of our colleagues across the company and the loyalty and engagement of our premium [some of these are Gen Z] customers around the world. Based on our performance and the trends we've seen through the first quarter - Q1 earnings call.

The call also highlighted the effectiveness of Amex's product refreshes in stimulating demand and engagement. Squeri mentioned:

We had the Delta product refreshes... and we're on our way to those 40 product refreshes that we talked about. - Q1 earnings call.

These product enhancements are designed to add value and appeal to younger customers, ensuring that Amex remains competitive and attractive to Gen Z.

Valuation

In my last piece of research, I argued that American Express stock had about 10% upside given the Apple Card opportunity (that I still think they could win).

Since then, the stock has blown past my expectations, up 37%. However, I am upgrading them to a strong buy on the basis that GenZ’s appetite for experiences has become super apparent to me. I think Amex is a top way to play this.

I think the best way to compare this is Apples to Apples against the other two major card carriers (Visa and Mastercard).

American Express has a forward P/E ratio of 18.80. This compares to a forward P/E ratio of 28.36 for Visa and 32.24 for Mastercard. While both of these credit card companies do not have a lending/underwriting arm like American Express has, I think their significantly higher P/E ratio shows that there could be more room to run for American Express, especially if they can see their market share expand.

I think a forward P/E ratio of 22 would be more reasonable here. This reflects the upside the company has for capturing more GenZ consumers while also recognizing that they have a lending arm that has credit risks of consumers. If we see the stock converge on this forward P/E we could see the stock move up another 17% from the current spot.

Risks

While American Express continues to show strong growth and benefits from alignment with Gen Z, as mentioned previously, there are some risks.

My primary concern is related to increasing net charge-offs and rising credit card debt defaults. The overall financial world has seen a rise in credit card delinquencies, with the New York Federal Reserve reporting a more than 50% increase in credit card delinquencies in 2023, indicating financial stress among consumers. This financial stress can be seen when analyzing consumer debt, which has grown to $17.5 trillion. Narrowing in on specifically credit cards, debt has hit $1.13 trillion. Adding on to this, serious delinquencies (90 days or more past due) jumped to 6.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023​​.

For American Express specifically, the net write-off rate for U.S. consumer credit cards rose to 2.50% in April 2024, passing pre-pandemic levels. This increased from 2.30% in March and 1.50% in April 2023 highlights the growing risk of defaults among cardholders​​. On the bright side, the company's U.S. consumer card delinquency rate held steady at 1.40%. While this number may have held steady, it is up from 1.10% a year ago​​.

Despite these concerns, I believe Amex is still a strong buy, as my concerns are nullified due to their consumer base, which I think will limit much of any future jump in credit card default rates.

American Express typically caters to a higher-end consumer base, which tends to be more resilient during economic downturns. With the current conditions I described above, I believe their consumer base will prove to be more resilient than the average. On this note, based on the most recent earnings call, Amex continues to attract high-credit-quality customers, with a significant portion of new accounts coming from affluent Gen Z and millennial consumers who value the premium benefits offered by Amex cards. This demographic's preference for travel rewards, exclusive access, and other premium services helps mitigate some of the risks associated with rising defaults​​​​.

Takeaway

As GenZ is a generation that focuses so heavily on experiences over material possession, likely caused by social media, I believe American Express has a strong future with Gen Z. As they continue to align themselves with this generation's lifestyle and spending habits, I predict they will continue to attract new customers in this key demographic. Since Gen Z consists of anyone born from 1997 to 2012, a good portion of this group is not even eligible to open an Amex credit card. Despite this, a majority of their new customers are coming from this generation. I find that to be impressive.

In the next few years, as more Gen Z members gain eligibility for credit cards, I feel confident we will see these numbers rise.

With this all in mind, I believe American Express' focus on Gen Z's preferences and their ability to attract high-spending customers sets them up well for continued growth. Therefore, I value Amex as a strong buy.