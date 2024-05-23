Disney: Still A Long-Term Idea, But Its Business Model Is Evolving

Summary

  • Disney stock sold off after the Q2 earnings reveal, but the punishment was overdone.
  • The focus now is on cost-cutting and cash flow, as linear TV declines and box-office potential contracts.
  • Disney's parks division offers flexibility and excellent ROI, and CEO Bob Iger is prioritizing capital allocation in that area.
  • The company's overall strategy for streaming and other divisions will evolve... I offer my thoughts on this.
  • The stock remains a long-term buy, even though valuation in some respects is expensive; therefore, buy preferably when the stock is under pressure.

Person holds an Apple TV remote using the new Disney+ app on a Vizio TV. Disney+ video streaming service will exclusively show Star Wars: Jedi Template Challenge.

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda

I bought more Disney (NYSE:DIS) on May 7, when it sold off post its Q2 earnings reveal. By the time this is published, the stock will be up and down, I'm sure, but I thought at the time that

This article was written by

I have previously written articles for The Motley Fool, TheStreet, and AOLs BloggingStocks.I also write fiction. I have stories published at Nikki Finke's Hollywood Dementia site, including "The Streaming Service," "The Screenwriterman," "Mygalomorph" and "Spielberg's Last Film."Here is a link to my YA book, "Abner Wilcox Thornberry and The Witch of Wall Street."This is a collection of short horror stories: Tales From Salem, Mass.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, CMCSA, DIS, LGF.A, LGF.B, NFLX, PARA, WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I swing-trade some of these names in a short-term account in addition to owning them as long-term positions in a separate account.

