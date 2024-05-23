PeopleImages

Intro

We wrote about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in February of this year when we stood pat on our 'Hold' rating in the Senior Living Community player. Operating conditions (as we will learn from the company's recent first-quarter numbers) continue to improve in Brookdale concerning RevPar growth, resulting in almost a 26% up move in the stock over the past 16 weeks. This is a sizable gain in the stock considering that we had hinted at a false technical breakout in February which never materialized. On the contrary, investors who held their positions over the past 16 weeks easily beat the performance of the S&P500 (9% gain) by a significant margin.

Whether there is more room in this rally remains to be seen. Brookdale reported 6.3% RevPar growth in Q1, which aided in spiking EBIT margin to almost the 28% level in the quarter. The rate increase at the start of the year drove margins higher, but here we see that Brookdale's forward-looking fundamentals may be constrained somewhat compared to its peers.

Difficult To Keep Associates, Residents & Shareholders Happy With So Much Leverage

What we mean by this is the following. In the business world, a popular saying is that 'Opportunity In The Main Shies Away From Need'. What this means is that Brookdale's opportunity obviously lies in its capability to service far more seniors as the quarters roll on. However, Brookdale's 'need' stems from the fact that the company must keep its residents happy, plus associates & shareholders must certainly also fit into this paradigm in some share or fashion.

Now, all things remaining equal, when a company's balance sheet is in check, one would believe that achieving harmony between Brookdale's residents, associates & shareholders is always a plausible solution. However, with almost $3.7 billion of long-term debt reported on the balance sheet at the end of Q1, one would have to question whether management will have the wherewithal to keep all parties happy over time.

To put that leverage in context, despite the encouraging growth both in RevPar & EBIT margin in Q1, operating profit ($21.3 million) trailed net interest expense ($56 million) by some margin. Suffice it to say that this trend led to negative net profit ($29.6 million) in the quarter and negative free cash flow of approximately -$45 million.

So here is the dilemma we continue to see in Brookdale from a long-term perspective. From a shareholder standpoint, although growth trends have been aiding the stock in recent quarters, Brookdale's shareholder equity continues to fall. Quoted EBITDA numbers by management look well and good, but they do not take into account the company's significant necessary capex spend ($44+ million in the most recent quarter).

Now in an up-market, the 'cracks' concerning a company's balance sheet can at many times be painted over. The market's (investors) main priority is earnings growth, which continues to trend in the right direction. What would happen, however, if trading conditions were to change? The answer to this key question for any long-term investor should be the primary basis for any investing decision.

Is A 70% Retention Associate Rate Sustainable?

For example, how much would the room rate have to be reduced to maintain a healthy occupancy rate among residents? How much would associate remuneration have to be reduced to ensure a mass staff exodus would not take place? Again, given the sizable leverage, Brookdale continues to carry on its books, we do not envisage management being able to keep residents, associates & shareholders on an even keel in an adverse trading environment.

To this point, the continuous quest to add as much value as possible (through personalized care from associates & HealthPlus growth strategy, etc) is crucial to Brookdale's business from a profitability standpoint. Brookdale has been progressing here since the pandemic by minimizing contract staff and giving more recognition to the company's top associates. Through the 'Executive Director's role and adjoining leadership training, associate retention hit almost 70% in the first quarter. This is encouraging over the near term, as there is a clear link between higher retention ratios and higher profitability.

I dispute though that management's internal changes regarding its staff are entirely responsible for the growth in sales and corresponding RevPar in recent quarters. At the end of the day, associates look out for themselves so when push comes to shove, we will see once more how associate bottom-line financial conditions will trump any other alternative.

Short Interest On The Rise

Therefore, with short interest on the rise and no real discount in the valuation of a stock, we maintain Brookdale is a 'Hold' at this juncture. The short-interest ratio now comes in at almost 11% which is noteworthy because of the following. Short-sellers are sophisticated opportunists who take far more risk compared to traditional buy-and-hold investors. A rising short-interest ratio invariably means higher profit potential for interested parties. We do not like being long stocks with a short interest ratio above 8%.

On the valuation front, due to the company's high leverage, Brookdale's trailing price-to-book ratio comes in at 3.56 which is lofty compared to the stock's 5-year average comparable of 1.52. Therefore, when one ponders the long-term trend below, it must be stated that the stock's valuation (despite the stock's upward trend) is not cheap from a historical basis. Furthermore, shares now look like they have to surmount overhead technical resistance in this present up-move.

BKD Long-Term Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, we are standing pat on our 'Hold' position in Brookdale Senior Living despite the strong rally the stock has enjoyed year to date. The company's high debt load and difficulty in generating cash means Brookdale's book value has been declining and not rising. Let's see what Q2 brings. We look forward to continued coverage.