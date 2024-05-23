Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) specializes in subscription management and billing solutions. It has seen its stock become a laggard in the past several years. It just reported its first quarter results.

However, as investors have for the most part thrown in the towel on this stock, this has coincided with management's effort to dramatically improve this business' underlying profitability.

More concretely, I declare that ZUO stock is cheaper than it appears. And that paying around 13x forward free cash flow is a very compelling risk-reward.

Rapid Recap

Back in October, in my previous analysis I said,

There's a lot to like about its business model plus its very strong balance sheet. However, I believe that having to pay 30x next year's free cash flow is a rich price tag for this business.

Author's work on ZUO

Since my previous analysis, ZUO stock has been very volatile. However, recently, the stock has caught a bid. And now, on the back of these results, I believe that this stock is ready to move higher, rather quickly.

Zuora's Near-Term Prospects

Zuora provides software that helps companies manage and monetize subscription-based services.

They offer tools for billing, revenue recognition, and payment processing, allowing businesses to easily handle various pricing models, including subscriptions and usage-based charges. By supporting these operations, Zuora enables companies to focus on growing their customer base and expanding their services without getting bogged down by the complexities of recurring billing and revenue management.

Zuora's near-term prospects look encouraging due to its subscription revenue growing 10% y/y.

Next, according to the earnings call, Zuora’s strategic focus on expanding its install base and driving customer satisfaction has yielded positive outcomes. The company's innovations have been well-received, as evidenced by the increase in cross-selling opportunities and new product adoptions. Examples include The Economist and a major automaker expanding its use of Zuora's solutions to manage connected services and telematics.

However, Zuora faces several headwinds too. More specifically, Zuora acknowledges a slight decline in its dollar-based retention rate, which could affect its subscription revenue growth if not managed effectively. More specifically, its DBRR moved from 108% in the prior year quarter to 104% in this most recent quarter.

Given this context, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Zuora Still Has Some Juice in the Tank

ZUO revenue growth rates

Zuora's outlook for fiscal 2025 revenue line was reaffirmed compared with what was guided towards at the end of fiscal 2024. So, what's different now that wasn't being given enough credence before?

Investors have for the most part capitulated and left this stock for dead. If you think of it, Zuora's share price has been such a disappointment in the past couple of years, that sellers have for the most part given up on this name and moved on.

So, the fact that there isn't any further bad news to surface here, investors are more than willing to give this company a chance.

What's more, fiscal Q1 2025 is the toughest hurdle to compare against this fiscal year. Hence, if fiscal Q1 2025 already delivered 6% y/y revenue growth rates, it stands to reason that there may be some acceleration to this story in the back half of fiscal 2025.

Given that its valuation isn't too onerous, ZUO stock is well-placed to move higher.

ZUO Stock Valuation -- 13x Forward Free Cash Flow

Zuora's free cash flow jumped 138% y/y, driven by significant improvements in profitability.

Or put differently, its non-GAAP operating margins jumped 1,100 basis points y/y, lending further weight to the thesis that this year, Zuora's non-GAAP operating margins will reach at least 17% non-GAAP operating margins, see below.

ZUO Q1 2025

Looking ahead, let's presume that in fiscal 2026, there's still some more top-line growth. At that point, Zuora's free cash flows could get to approximately $110 million.

After all, this recently reported quarter alone brought in $31 million in 90 days. Give Zuora a bit more time for it to continue maximizing its free cash flows, and all of a sudden, $110 million of free cash flows shows up on the cards.

Moreover, approximately 10% of Zuora's market cap is made up of cash (once the debt is accounted for and subtracted). This adds a lot of flexibility to a business that is very attractively priced.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Zuora's recent shift towards profitability has caught my attention, especially considering its strong revenue growth and improved free cash flow. Despite facing challenges like a slight decline in retention rates, the company's financial performance in Q1 2025, with a 138% jump in free cash flow and a significant increase in operating margins, indicates a positive trajectory.

With a forward free cash flow multiple of around 13x and the potential for further revenue growth, Zuora, Inc. stock appears undervalued.