Lab Instrument Industry Update - New Commercial Entrants

Introduction

I believe one of the best sectors of the healthcare industry is the Lab Instrument and Services providers who can generate high recurring revenues from small amounts of instrument sales. Examples include research focused Thermo Fisher (TMO) and Danaher (DHR), along with diagnostics providers such as Qiagen (QGEN) and Revvity (RVTY). I have discussed the opportunity in these names recently as the healthcare industry is facing immense headwinds not seen since major recessions.

As such, there is an opportunity to invest while times are tough, but the key is to choose assets that can survive in the current market. That is why I am now discussing a wide range of loss-making instrument makers to determine whether they have any chance to provide meaningful returns as an alternative to the profitable, essential, and inorganically growing giants addressed above.

In short: Unless you are a gambler, it is best to avoid most of these speculative companies I have listed below. Losses are extreme and the current environment is not conducive to fundraising or cash generation, leading to the risk of excessive dilution or bankruptcy for companies with less than two years of operational runway.

Company Cash / STI ($M) Debt ($M) Avg FCF (Loss) (TTM/4) Est Runway (quarters) P/S (TTM) 10x Genomics (TXG) 418 102 (64) 6 6.8 908 Devices (MASS) 146 6.0 (6.7) 21 4.2 Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) 60 75 (16) 3 2.3 BICO Group (OTCPK:CLLKF) 85.4 194 (1) 85 1.3 Bionano Genomics (BNGO) 66.7 79 (32) 2 1.8 Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) 299 17 (3.0) 100 4.8 Quantum-Si (QSI) 258 15 (24) 10 245 Olink Holding (OLK) 121 27 (12) 10 17 Seer (SEER) 316 28 (17) 18 6.9 Singular Genomics (OMIC) 175 75 (19) 9 11.1 Standard BioTools (LAB) 155 102 (19) 8 1.9 Click to enlarge

Table 1: Compiled by Author with company, Seeking Alpha, and Koyfin data. Data valid as of 5/21/24.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics is the darling of the novel lab instruments sector, but has struggled for over three years. As a leader in single cell visualization techniques, 10x Genomics earns over $140 million in revenues per quarter. Despite the high sales, profits are few and far between, a major reason for the poor stock performance of late. While current cash on hand is well over $350 million, the operational runway is only 21 quarters, or five years. While that is plenty of time to find profitability, the current P/S of 4.7 and debt of $92 million continue to weigh on the opportunity.

While the high revenue growth of TXG is likely to continue boosting the share price, I see the decline in both EBITDA and Net Income margins, rather than quarterly improvement, to be a major red flag. At -35 and -45% respectively, excessive investments in growth may come back to hurt the company, and I am unsure if or when EBITDA margins will be positive again. If a more conservative growth path was taken, I believe the company would have far better success. As the overall sector’s health improves in the coming years, I would say 10x Genomics is not the most likely to fail, but is also not worth the risk for investors at the moment.

908 Devices

I have discussed the opportunity present in 908 Devices in a recent article. However, in the quarter since, there has been a decline in cash to $134 million. This is mostly due to a high expense quarter, with FCF losses reaching $10.3 million, up from the more tolerable $2.2 million of last quarter. Despite this, revenues remained positive at 5.3% while the rest of the bioprocess industry fell. While I will continue to watch profit generation closely over the next few years, I believe that picking up shares at below a 4.0x or so valuation can pan out well for investors in the long-term. In fact, in terms of this group of assets, I see 908 Devices as the best opportunity aside from the far larger and nearly profitable Cytek.

Akoya

Akoya Biosciences is a spatial biology instrument maker, with a focus on discovering phenotype data on a cellular level. The company is taking a dual clinical and research approach, with some revenues already being sourced from partnerships with drug developers. Although a spatial sector leader, Akoya just clouded their opportunity after posting their worst quarter on record in Q1. In the quarter, revenues fell 14%, the first negative quarter since IPO and the lowest revenues since 2022. While the primary issue is the lack of sales due to the operational impact of opening a new reagent manufacturing facility, it also signals the weak market is continuing.

Prior to this quarter, the company’s relatively low valuation was tantalizing even when considering the relatively short operational runway. However, the opportunity is now riskier as the company has only one year of cash left, and debt is already exceeding these slim funds. So, investors should remain cautious and a gamble on a turnaround next quarter seems to be a low probability. If sales return to normalized levels, in the event that the facilities issues were the main culprit, it may be okay to purchase shares at the next report. But, dilution will remain an issue and a failure to drive profit generation over the next year will be a significant hindrance to investors. Therefore, I will avoid Akoya for now and wait for developments.

BICO Group

BICO is a Swedish firm with a portfolio of instruments and platforms for bioprinting, visualization, and automation. The company has taken an intense M&A focus and primarily operates as a holding company. As such, revenues have increased from less than $10 million per quarter to a high of over $60 million in just a few years. This has come at the expense of dilution, with shares increasing from 20 million to 70 million outstanding, and debt, with leverage now 3.2x Net Debt to trailing EBITDA. With the company acquiring a wide range of early stage products, profitability has yet to establish a clear pattern, although a few quarters have been profitable on an EBITDA basis around 10-15%.

If profitability becomes the norm, BICO stands out as the best opportunity in the sector, despite high leverage and a history of losses. As such, when I compared the operational viability of BICO, they came out in second place after Cytek. Benefits compared to peers include a low valuation and losses, but are offset by high leverage after a string of asset purchases. Essentially, an investment in BICO relies on maintained loss control of less than $1 million annualized, then the market capitalization will likely grow. Expectations for the company are scarce, but one analyst expects continued losses and another sees profitability in the next two years.

I believe that it is too early for the company to drive meaningful profit margins, particularly in this weak industry market. Therefore, I expect that shares will remain weak for the foreseeable future. In the intermediate term, there is also risk that no profitability will be made and investors will face too many risks from dilution and leverage. One factor for this is the significant amount of goodwill impairment, indicating that many of the assets were purchased at far too high prices, and so returns on capital and other investments will take time to become worthwhile. At a 1.3x P/S a lot of this risk is priced in, but I am a believer that the downside risk is not worth the wait.

Bionano

Bionano is a niche instrument maker developing a platform for optical genomic mapping (OGM) via structural variant detection, primarily for cancer detection. The company believes their technology is more advanced than traditional cytogenetic or NGS approaches. However, revenues are yet to break higher than $15 million in a quarter, despite growing at ~35% YoY on average since IPO in 2017. Losses have also increased significantly over the past three years, with the once large cash pile of over $350 million falling to only $28 million as of last quarter. A profitable foot hold has yet to be found, and I am unsure whether there is an economy of scale for the company to find at this point without a significant uptick in researchers using the OGM platform.

Bionano is clearly set for bankruptcy at this point, and this quarter is likely to either have increased debt, an acquisition, excessive dilution, or a bankruptcy. This would continue industry pessimism as the second major life science tool maker to go bankrupt, alongside the bailed out NanoString (BRKR). Perhaps BNGO will be bailed out, but the meager revenues and extreme losses do not allow for a valuation that will entice new investors to gamble. If you are more familiar with use examples, and see a future in OGM, please let me know. For now, I will continue to see this stock as a clear one to avoid.

Cytek

I believe Cytek is best-in-class amongst this group of innovators in the life sciences research tools market. I have discussed their opportunity recently, and in comparison with another entrant on this list, and remain positive. In particular, growth is remaining strong at above 20% per quarter (YoY), and losses have remained manageable (-20% EBITDA and Net Income margins). Compare this to the ~5% revenue growth and -35-45% margins of 10x Genomics. Not all is risk-free, as investments in the reagents pipeline have created short-term weakness and a decline in value. Despite that, it is clear that economies of scale are becoming influential and I will look to see every quarter becoming EBITDA positive in the coming year or two. At 3.9x sales, it is clear this name is the only true opportunity to take advantage of in a bear market, as I am an investor not a gambler (and companies like Bio-Techne or Bruker exist).

Olink

Olink is an interesting example of the one benefit investors may get out of a current investment in any of these names: salvation through M&A. Essentially, Olink is an assay play, with their benchtop analyzer a small portion of sales. This is where understanding companies beyond their financials can be beneficial: a higher proportion of instrument sales compared to consumables is a bad sign, as consumables generate nearly all profits and provide downside protection. However, Olink continues to invest in their pipeline and cash on hand is depleting rapidly at the expense of debt and dilution.

And, despite a short operational runway and high losses, Olink is due to be acquired by Thermo Fisher so that the giant gains access to a relatively fast growing proteomics instrument play. At over 20x sales at the time of announcement, investors essentially got bailed out at double the valuation. I imagine that Olink would be trading closer to a 5x valuation if this did not occur, so investors lucked out. For many companies on this list, this may be the only option available to avoid bankruptcy. I am sure other companies on this list are likely being considered for acquisition, but the quality of an investment on its own should always be considered first, not just the acquisition odds.

Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si is a proteomics company focused on sequencing proteins, rather than DNA or RNA. It is a niche role, but we are still years away from determining the true opportunity. As a very young company with only five quarters of recorded revenues, all less than $1 mil, it is no surprise to see losses whittling away the company’s cash store. However, the commercial launch is set for 2024 and early 2025, so a ramp up in revenues is coming. The issue is that in a bear market, the expectation of future revenues is extremely discounted and will not reflect in the valuation.

After the IPO in 2021 QSI had over $500 million and as of last quarter this is now only $235 million. There are some positives, as debt has not been issued to a high degree ($14 mil) and post-IPO dilution has yet to occur. Still, the current runway is worryingly short at 10 quarters long and this will require some form of funding by that time as losses are expected to continue. This means that it is best to avoid for now and let the valuation fall and the pieces fall in place. If you have patience, then I would suggest comparing other pre-commercial companies, rather than this list of post-commercial ones. Close competitors include Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT), and the valuations will rely on survivability and not profit generation.

Seer

Seer, like Akoya, is another company that has taken a beating financially in this bear market, with the last quarter seeing a 24% decline in revenues YoY. This proteomics specialist has almost three years of commercial experience under their belt, but losses remain. With $310 million in cash on hand, Seer now has 21 quarters left before the risk of running out of money. While bankruptcy is off the books at the moment, the company ranks poorly compared to peers based on valuation. At 8.6x sales, there is little room for error and the last quarter’s revenue decline may unfortunately signal a long-term growth risk.

The positives I see for the Seer investment case is the improving FCF losses, and if this continues, next quarter will mark a full year of improvement. This is perhaps why the share price has held up the past nine months despite the poor reports. This suggests a momentum case is available for the company and if the bear market has reached its bottom, then Seer may be one of the first companies to show meaningful share price gains. Unfortunately there is no sign of improvement with rates unlikely to go down this summer, so I will not be taking the gamble.

Singular Genomics

Singular Genomics is a NGS and spatial multinomics instrument developer. The company remains at an early stage of development, although they are taking a broader approach than other one instrument peers. Revenues have only exceeded $1 million in one quarter so losses are not expected to subside soon. In fact, losses have accelerated over the past three quarters, and have shortened the operational runway to only 7.5 quarters. Therefore, singular is quite at risk of running out of cash, and high debt levels ($75 mil) may lead to sharks circling in the water. Despite these risks, the company still trades fairly expensively at 12.7x, although there are still expectations for rapid revenue growth in the coming quarters. At this point, all indicators point to avoiding this name until funds are replenished, whether through dilution, an outside investment, or some form of profitability.

Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools is a diversified instrument maker who has been around for many years, but has failed to earn profits. A big quarter led to many financial changes after merging with SomaLogic, including an influx of cash that more than doubled the operation runway. However, this came at the expense of a 4.5x increase in shares outstanding. Also, the valuation has jumped from ~2.0x P/S to 7.5x while the share price is essentially flat over the past year. Although with the new integration, higher growth should be possible above the pre-merger rate of less than 5%. The issue is that there is no evidence of improving margins and that is the key to longevity for a company with over $100 million in revenues per year. I believe LAB will continue to underperform, and the new merger is unlikely to provide meaningful catalysts for some time.

