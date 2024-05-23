Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Shares of LifeStance Health (NASDAQ:LFST) plunged more than 20% overnight after the company announced a secondary public offering of 20 million shares, priced at $6.25 apiece.

At the start of the week, the stock was selling at the c.$7.40 mark. However, news of the secondary offering yesterday wiped more than $650 million in capitalisation from the company's market value in a single session. LFST now trades around its November 2023 lows, having struggled immensely since it's listing in June 2021.

Figure 1.

Source: Seeking Alpha/TradingView

I covered LST in June last year, rating it a hold. My judgement was that the company needed to demonstrate better capital productivity and profitability growth in line with its asset base.

But in my opinion, the latest sell-off in LFST has created a medium-term buying opportunity on valuation grounds:

Nothing has changed fundamentally for the company. For instance, there has been no change to estimated revenue growth for 2024, and consensus has made no change to its growth estimates either. Moreover, the mental health care services market is still expected to grow at a compounding rate of 3.5% per year over the coming five years, according to Mordor Intelligence. Point being, the price action was not a result of a change in the fundamentals of the company, this month is abundantly clear. Its Q1 2024 earnings were reasonably strong, with sales up double digits, and consensus projects double-digit top-line growth for the next three years straight.

The dislocation in the price/value mix is now evident in my estimation. With the company selling at 2.5x trailing sales, revenue growth of 15%-16% in 2024 implies a valuation of $8.31/share as I write, meaning a 43% dislocation in price to value potentially exists after the selloff.

Here I will parse out all of the moving parts to this thesis, to illustrate the buying opportunity. Net-net, I revise my rating on LFST to a buy on grounds of valuation.

Secondary offering

Management announced the secondary offering on Monday, as part of a shelf registration filed on the same day. Specifically, a group of LFST shareholders tendered an offer of 20 million shares of the company's common stock. The offering was made at a price of $6.25 per share via the registration.

Critically, the company does not receive any proceeds from the offering - only the selling stockholders will. The company has also agreed to pay various expenses related to the offering that would otherwise be borne by the respective shareholders.

It is the market's reaction to the offering that is most interesting. Shares sold off violently into post-market trading and will open the day more than 20% down. The reason, perhaps, is that the supply of shares came onto the market when the stock was trading at above $7.40 apiece. The offering price of $6.25 per share represented an immediate discount to the market.

We had a "double-dip" effect - first the large increase in supply, equal to around 5.2% of the company's shares outstanding. Second, we had this supply come onto the market at an offer around 16% below the bid at the time. Based on my judgement, this is the major catalyst.

The question is: What exactly does this mean for investors moving forward? We can gain some insight to this by linking to the company's Q1 results, which we'll discuss briefly below.

LifeStance Health Q1 Earnings

LFST posted its Q1 2024 earnings on May 9, beating consensus estimates at the top and bottom lines. The CFO noted that his "conviction is stronger than ever regarding the ability of LifeStance's unique business model" following the quarter.

The company did $300 million of business during the period, up 19% year-on-year, underlined by gains in patient volumes and revenue per visit. It pulled this to adjusted EBITDA of $28 million, up 174% year-on-year, from a low base.

The net loss was $21.2 million for the quarter, "driven by stock-based compensation" according to the release. More on this later.

In terms of the unit economics, the following facts pattern is relevant:

Overall patient volumes were up 15% from last year, with the company booking 1.9 million visits for the quarter.

It also added 221 clinicians (after accounting for disengaged clinicians) bringing the total clinician base to 6866.

Notably, this is also up 15% year-on-year, as good evidence of the company's revenue ramp.

Management now projects full-year revenue of $1.24 billion at the upper end of the range, and looks to pull this to adjusted EBITDA of $88 million-$98 million, an increase of ~$8 million.

The cyber attack on Change Healthcare also led to a delay in the company's cash collections, tallying around $18 million. It therefore left the quarter with negative free cash flow of $27 million. Days sales outstanding were impacted by 9 days, meeting the company will turn $1 of booked sales into cash in around 53 days, whereas beforehand it was around 44 days.

Finally, the company's "centre margin" increased by 400 basis points year-on-year to 31.5%, or $94.7 million. The company defines centre margin as follows: The company formed as follows:

"[L]oss from operations, excluding depreciation and amortization and general and administrative expenses. Therefore, Center Margin is computed by removing from loss from operations the costs that do not directly relate to the delivery of care and only including center costs, excluding depreciation and amortization…[it] is useful to investors to measure whether we are sufficiently controlling the direct costs of delivering care."

Management grow the Centre margin by adding new clinicians and patients, whilst also "leveraging on [its] fixed cost base at each center".

The company's calculation of centre margin is certainly interesting. Those with sharp eyes will have already noted that, when (i) depreciation & amortization ("D&A") expense increases, and (ii) the G&A line increases, so too does centre margin. In around 90% of corporations, maintenance capital expenditures of tangible and intangible assets are approximated at the level of D&A each period. To ignore the capital investment required to maintain operations in profitability is quite the ask. More so if, when the required maintenance capital charge on assets - i.e., D&A - increases, so too does the "profitability" of the company's delivery of care. What doesn't increase is the free cash flow, however.

Nevertheless, as management continue growing sales, the loss produced on operations continues to narrow. This is beneficial for the centre margin as shown below, having increased from $30 million in December 2021, to 2-year highs of c.$95 million last quarter. Consequently, I continue to see LFST's centre margin improving with projected sales growth in the coming 3 years.

Figure 2.

BIG Investments

Linking back to secondary offering

Despite the strong centre margin, the net loss of $21.1 million for the quarter was underscored by a stock-based compensation expense of $20.58 million. Notably, this comprises 97.5% of the entire loss for the quarter. The company also paid $23.86 million in stock-based compensation in Q1, 2023. Given it produced $300 million in quarterly sales, this is also 8% of total quarterly revenue booked.

But it is more nuanced than this. A deeper look under the hood is needed.

Figure 3.

Source: Mauboussin & Callahan (2023)

Research conducted by

notes that stock-based compensation has been on the rise since the 1980s. It's suggested that nearly all the increase in stock-based compensation over the past decade has "

". The paper also defines stock-based compensation as a finance cost for growth, and an economic incentive for workers. In essence, the pair argue to treat stock-based compensation as a financing cost rather than solely as an operating cost. In this way, you are treating the expense as a financing transaction, and the employee as a source of equity capital. Contrast to a finance lease, for example, that has fixed capital and typically uses debt.

replaced cash wages

Why is this relevant for LFST? Even more, why would a company complete a secondary offering of its shares without realising any of the proceeds?

Unsurprisingly, companies that pay high amounts of stock-based compensation may be more likely to conduct a secondary offering of their common stock. The reasons are threefold.

One, through the offering, the company can allow respective shareholders, who otherwise may hold restricted units, to sell their shares and provide liquidity to fulfil obligations under its stock-based compensation system.

Two, it can help replenish the company's share reserve which may have been depleted or somewhat diminished, thanks to the extensive stock awarded previously. In effect, this ensures that it has enough "inventory" to continue granting the equity awards in the future.

Three, there is the argument that it can increase the marketability of the company's float, and increase its attractiveness to a wider range of investors who may be mandated to buy as a percentage of daily volumes (think mutual funds and pension funds).

Therefore, whilst the company has not realised any proceeds from the offering, it can 1) continue awarding sock-based compensation to his employees, 2) potentially increase the marketability of its stock, and 3) allow current shareholders to allocate their capital to more attractive opportunities.

LFST stock valuation

Following the selloff, the stock now trades at 2x book value, and 2.5x trailing sales. Consensus projects top-line growth of 15.3% this year to $1.22 billion, and there have been 6 revisions upward to this estimate over the last three months. It also sees another 13% growth in 2025 to $1.38 billion. In my view, the market is under-reflecting this growth at current prices.

If LFST does hit these growth percentages, it could print $1.27 billion at the top line in FY 2024 in my view.

Here is where the valuation dislocation exists on analysis. If the P/E multiple does not change from 2.5x, the company is worth $8.31 per share, or around 43% upside from today. Prior to the sell-off, it was selling at 2.7x trailing sales, indicating that the change in valuation was largely due to multiple contraction, rather than a change in fundamentals. This supports a buy rating on valuation grounds in my view.

Figure 4.

BIG Estimates

Conclusion

The sell-off in LFST's stock price following the announcement of its secondary offering has opened up a buying opportunity in my view. Nothing changed in the fundamental economics of the company after the offering, and there is potentially more liquidity available in its float. This could open up its float to larger investors.

Further, as I've shown just before, the 15% growth in revenues looks to be under reflected at the company's current stock price and sales multiple. Adjusting for the expected growth for 2024, a 2.5x multiple justifies an $8.31 per share valuation, a 43% value gap from the current market value as I write. This supports a buy rating, in my view, on grounds of valuation.