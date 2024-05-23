JHVEPhoto

Prelude

I wrote recently on both the bull and bear cases of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), stating that I considered the bull case to simply be phenomenal growth. Driving this growth would be: 1) Nvidia's full-stack moat in AI and 2) Supply-Demand Equilibrium. The bull case strengthened while the bear case has weakened in Q1, and therefore I'm upgrading Nvidia to a Buy.

Let's discuss the Q1 report and its impact on my bull and bear cases on Nvidia.

Q1 Fiscal 2025: Flawless Execution

By now you've likely seen the headline results. A 10-1 stock split, 150% dividend hike, and a strong double beat and raise:

Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $6.12 beat by $0.54,

Revenue of $26.04b (+18% QoQ and +262.2% YoY) beat by $1.45b,

Q2 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be $28.0b plus or minus 2% vs. consensus of $26.84b. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 75%-76%. GAAP OpEx is expected to be $4b.

Data Center reached a record of $22.6 billion, up 23% QoQ and 427% YoY. Compute revenue grew 5x, while networking revenue grew 3x. Clearly, the Hopper platform, specifically the H100, remains the industry standard for AI compute in the data center.

Company Reports

Demand

Large cloud providers represented mid-40's percent of data center revenue, while demand remained resilient across enterprise and consumer internet verticals. The company specifically called out Tesla's (TSLA) 35,000 H100 GPU cluster as a key contributor to enterprise growth. Meta Platforms (META) also received a shoutout on the earnings call for its 24,000 H100 GPU cluster used to train Llama3.

Nvidia estimates that inference drove about 40% of data center revenue in the trailing twelve months, and expects demand to remain resilient as inference continues to scale. Model complexity, the number of users, and queries per user are all driving inference growth.

CFO Collette Kress referred to both Tesla and Meta's clusters as "AI factories... where data comes in and intelligence comes out." She noted that the company is currently working with 100+ customers to build AI factories ranging from a hundred to tens of thousands of GPUs, even up to 100,000 GPUs.

Further, Sovereign AI continues to be a driver of geographic revenue diversification as governments across the globe invest in either on-prem or cloud-based AI data center capacity. Japan, France, and Italy all got shout-outs.

While geographic revenue diversification is ongoing, sales are mostly concentrated in one product: the Hopper platform. According to management, CUDA innovations have driven a 3x improvement in H100's, which can represent up to 3x cost reduction for customers. The H200 also continues to ramp, with one of the first public uses being OpenAI's GPT-4o demo.

Jensen continued his rhetoric of "the next industrial revolution" on the call, saying "AI will bring significant productivity gains to nearly every industry and help companies be more cost and energy efficient." Jensen believes we are still in the first stage of a multi-year infrastructure build out that is being led by CSPs, followed by enterprises and nations demanding more compute and more AI.

Supply

With such incredibly strong demand, it should come as no surprise that the supply demand imbalance is persistent. The company expects demand for both H200 and Blackwell products to exceed supply, a story that rhymes with the 2023 narrative. Throughout calendar 2023, Nvidia was grappling with a supply shortage driven by TSMC's (TSM) CoWoS advanced packaging bottleneck.

This bottleneck has loosened since mid-last year but will persist into the next-generation Blackwell design because the increased interposer size compared to Hopper is straining CoWoS capacity. Nvidia is still unable to meet full demand, which suggests further strong sales growth throughout fiscal 2025.

In the Q&A, Jensen also noted that Blackwell revenue will be recognized before the end of the year, with Q3 expected to be spent ramping Blackwell shipments.

Updating My Bull and Bear Cases

In my previous article, linked above, I discuss my bull and bear case for Nvidia and the path forward for the stock. Let's update this following the report.

Bull

My bull case for Nvidia focuses on 1) Nvidia's full-stack moat in AI and 2) Supply-Demand Equilibrium. I believe that despite the meteoric growth in Data Center, Nvidia's sales growth has actually been hamstrung by supply constraints. This suggests that AI companies are constrained by compute capacity to deploy larger and better models, and ultimately that consumers have seen only a sliver of what AI is truly capable of.

There seems to be credence to this view with Collette's comment that the first public use of H200 was GPT-4o. GPT-4o is a multi-modal model, allowing for text generation, speech, and computer vision. OpenAI may have shelved the release of this model until they could operate it on an H200, as an H100 wasn't powerful enough to bring out the full effects of GPT-4o. I'd recommend watching the demo if you haven't, it's quite a breathtaking technology.

This would beg the question of what is in store once Blackwell machines are operational in Q4 of Nvidia's fiscal year. If we can truly expect leaps and bounds better performance from AI models run on next-generation machines, then it's reasonable to believe we are at just the beginning of a multi-year expansion in CSP, enterprise, and consumer internet CapEx directed toward AI. Nvidia's early lead is strengthening its network effect of developer expertise specifically in CUDA programming.

Nvidia's moat can be compared to Apple's (AAPL) "Walled Garden" analogy. Users are utterly locked into the ecosystem, but do they really care? If the Walled Garden products offer superior performance to any alternative, it's doubtful whether competitors can gain significant share.

A key threat in the bear narrative leading up to this report was the Osborne Effect, or that the announcement of the Blackwell generation would erode demand for the Hopper generation. It seems that's not the case given the strong performance and guide. AI is moving extremely fast right now, and companies are already strapped for compute. Can they sacrifice waiting for Blackwell shipments? Or would they be left behind? If they were temporarily left behind, could they leapfrog again with next gen compute? Is it worth the risk?

These are questions executives are grappling with, and the answer seems to favor getting all the compute they can as fast as possible. They will need to continue buying current gen machines as they are released because the risk of being left behind is too severe.

Finally, Nvidia's stock split and dividend hike. The stock split itself is not fundamentally bullish but could lead to some positive price action as liquidity increases and retail buys the "cheaper" shares. The real story is the dividend hike - and whether that can be expected to continue. If Nvidia becomes a serial dividend raiser, the compounding potential is massive.

Overall, this report strengthened my bull case and weakened my bear case. Let's discuss the threats to Nvidia's dominance.

Bear

My bear case was centered on three topics: 1) the inverse scaling law, 2) wariness of vendor lock in, and 3) supply shock. This bear case has weakened significantly since my article in March.

By inverse scaling law, I am referring to the concept that AI models tend to work better as the compute available for training and inference increases. The alternative is also true; AI model performance will be hamstrung by a lack of compute. Since Nvidia has been grappling with supply shortages, customers haven't been able to maximize compute used in training and running models.

I posited that this could lead to some short-term headwinds, as end users wouldn't spend as much for a model that seemed to have limited functionality. While I was right about the concept of a compute bottleneck in model performance, it didn't have the impact I predicted. Now with Blackwell shipping through Q2 and Q3 of Nvidia's fiscal 2025, I believe we will see significant steps forward in model performance. This bear case has crumbled.

Second, the bear case of vendor lock-in wariness holds true, but I no longer believe it will impact the stock. In a world that supply equals demand, this wariness could impact Nvidia. As long as demand exceeds supply, Nvidia's customers will be buying all they can. The risk of being left behind by a company that simply bought more compute is too high. While the industry is broadly wary of being locked into an Nvidia-only ecosystem, they don't have the convenience of choice right now. While this may impact Nvidia long-term, it's not likely to impact the stock short term.

Finally, the last piece of the bear case and the one which remains resolutely true is the risk of a supply shock. The most obvious risk is a China-Taiwan conflict, a situation that is unlikely to ease soon. Meanwhile, both TSMC and ASML (ASML) said they can disable machines in the event of an invasion. Any conflict in Taiwan would certainly impact global semiconductor supply and would have a correspondingly severe impact on stock valuations. This remains the most precarious risk to an Nvidia investment right now.

Investor Takeaway

Quality and momentum investors alike can find opportunity in Nvidia stock. For one, the company announced a major dividend increase and a double beat and raise. I estimate Nvidia could post next twelve months sales of $120b, meaning the stock currently trades at a forward P/S of about 20. For a company that just posted YoY sales growth well exceeding 200% and a company with a near monopoly on the current hottest growth trend, this is a reasonable price to pay.

In my recent article on ARM Holdings (ARM), I commented on ARM's overvaluation. Nvidia is growing faster with better net margins than ARM, yet trades at a lower forward P/S. Despite the insane yearly stock graph, Nvidia still presents a reasonable valuation for the growth it is experiencing.

Stock FWD P/S FWD Sales Growth Estimate NVDA 20 74.26 ARM 28 26.88% ADBE 10 10.80% CRM 7 10.19% PLTR 17 19.37% SHOP 9 22.29% AMD 10 11.42% AVGO 13 19.93% QCOM 6 -1.45% Click to enlarge

It looks like fiscal 2025 will be a year of continued momentum for Nvidia. Therefore, I rate it a Buy after Q1 earnings.