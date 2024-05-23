SVOL: Looks Interesting Because Of The VIX Curve And Upcoming Elections

Selling volatility can be very quiet but it's still like carrying a stick of dynamite around. J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) sells volatility (through S&P VIX Index (VIX) futures) to generate an attractive income relative to what other income producing asset classes generate. The majority of the assets are actually invested in income producing securities like high-yield bonds and government bonds. This strategy of selling VIX futures generates a very high-income relative to the amount required to sell.

Selling volatility requires a lot of capital, and selling puts is a well-known example. Most investors realize that selling puts or calls puts you at risk of losing much larger amounts compared to the value of that initial short position. That dynamic is true for selling VIX futures selling as well. After all, the VIX is derived from the market prices of puts and calls that expire in from 23 to 37 days out.

This buffer capital could be put in government securities, but Simplify invests it in a diversified basket of fixed-income investments, ranging from government and mortgage securities to high-yield bonds. Currently, they are also engaging in some selling of options on fixed income. Something I've argued is relatively attractive vs historical norms here; IEF's Implied Volatility.

The volatility on fixed income has subsided some, but currently the implied volatility on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is slightly higher than that of the S&P 500 (SP500). That's while it is actually coming down, and it hasn't traded this "cheap" for quite a long time.

Finally, the ETF also buys out of the money VIX calls to hedge tail risks. Volatility can really explode higher in a very short time, and having these calls caps the losses under these circumstances. It makes a lot of sense for the sponsor as well. If the fund blew up and losses exceeded capital (which is theoretically possible with an ETF that is short an asset), that would be on them.

One thing to be aware of with this product is that the return is likely heavily correlated with equity returns. It isn't a great diversifier to an equity portfolio. Least of all a U.S. focused large cap equity portfolio.

Simplify charges 0.50% in management fees. That's steep for fixed income investing, but much more reasonable given the volatility management strategies they're engaging in and combining these into one product. Other expenses take the annual expense ratio to 1.16%.

The top 5 positions, see table below, are a short position in the July 24 VIX future and 4 other Simplify fixed-income funds. The fund doesn't pay fees to these sub-funds. So investors aren't double-charged on their investment into this ETF.

SIMPLIFY AGGREGATE BOND ETF (AGGH) 4896741 10.81% SIMPLIFY STABLE INCOME ETF (BUCK) 3216098 8.37% SIMPLIFY HIGH YIELD PL CREDIT HEDGE (CDX) 3949956 9.58% SIMPLIFY MBS ETF (MTBA) 884453 4.71% CBOE VIX FUTURE Jul24 -8789 -13.20% Click to enlarge

As a general principle, I'm quite uneasy about volatility selling products. The spikes are so rare that we can't be sure how high they can be. Which means we also don't really know how large a drawdown could be.

Last time I wrote this fund up, I suspected volatility selling would be extra risky. The Seeking Alpha graph below shows my VIX write-up as the green dot:

In the short term, some volatility did materialize, but this quickly subsided afterward, and we're now at even lower levels.

The CBOE Skew index has also come down slightly. Indicating investors are slightly less inclined to pay for protection.

Volatility of volatility is also slightly lower, for what it is worth:

Most importantly, the expiry of the BTFP, a Federal Reserve program to ensure banks could meet depositor withdrawals, is now in the rearview mirror. Regional banks are recovering from their lows:

The facility expiring didn't result in new bank bailouts or required the Fed to do an emergency rate cut. Even though volatility is now lower, I'm more inclined to buy into this ETF at this point.

Although the VIX is currently quite low, this isn't necessarily indicative of an environment where this strategy doesn't work. What matters as well is what the forward VIX futures curve looks like. The manager is focused on selling futures 1-month out. Assuming vol doesn't change, and the curve remains constant (which isn't realistic, of course), that contract loses 6.2% of its value.

The weird bump in October is because of the U.S. election. That event could also keep future volatility relatively bid.

As long as volatility doesn't spike due to an unforeseen event, this could work out quite well. I intend to hold a small position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF for now while keeping tabs on the VIX curve as well as current events.