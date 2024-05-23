robtek

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) has reported the company’s final quarter of 2023, and Q1 results, after my previous analysis on the stock. The company reported a year-over-year decline in revenues in Q1 after eleven sequential quarters of growth, turning future revenue prospects downwards.

In a previous analysis titled “Tootsie Roll Industries: Cost Inflation Spices Up Growth”, published on the 30th of November in 2023 with a hold rating, I wrote about the company’s growth in 2021-2023, relating the performance to increased pricing related to cost inflation. With the stock’s valuation at the time of the analysis, I noted the stock to have slight undervaluation that I accounted as reasonable due to potential margin pressure from further cost inflation. Since the analysis, the stock has had a negative total return of -4% compared to an S&P 500 appreciation of 16%.

My Rating History on TR (Seeking Alpha)

Q1 Financial Report: Revenues Turned Sour

Tootsie Roll released the Q1 financial report on the 24th of April. The first quarter’s results put a stop to Tootsie Roll’s stable revenue trajectory boosted by inflation – after a 2023 growth of 12.0%, Q1 revenues took a year-over-year hit of -5.5% into $153.2 million. The company relates the revenue weakness to increased resistance from customers in accepting increased pricing as cost inflation has continued. Also, one-off items such as seasonal sales timings and customer inventory adjustments were mentioned. The growth already slowed down in Q4. Revenues still grew in the quarter, though, making the more recent Q1 report a sour turn in Tootsie Roll’s financials.

In terms of profitability, Tootsie Roll reported increased year-over-year net income in Q1, but underneath, operative earnings took a hit. As explained in the Q1 10-Q, the company had $9.0 million in Q1 income from gains on investment income and on other non-operative sources compared to just $4.8 million in the prior year, resulting in an operating income of $4.3 million compared to $8.9 million in the previous Q1. The Q1 profitability seems to be a seasonally weak quarter in terms of profitability, though, making the low operating margin of 2.8% weak but not alarmingly low. Tootsie Roll still managed to increase the gross margin year-over-year slightly, but higher SG&A contributed more into lower operative earnings.

I’m Lowering Future Earnings Anticipation

With the worse reported revenues, I believe that a more critical look at Tootsie Roll’s longer-term revenues is reasonable. Prior to high inflation, the company’s growth was very mediocre with a CAGR of -0.6% from 2016 to 2019. To me, it seems that Tootsie Roll has lacked in product innovation for several years. The company’s most recent product news on the website go back to 2018. Tootsie Roll has reported weak revenue growth in recent years excluding effects from inflation, The Hershey Company (HSY) and Lindt (OTCPK:LDSVF) have continued healthier growth.

Tootsie Roll anticipates higher cocoa and chocolate costs to have a negative effect both on 2024 and 2025 margins, as told in the Q1 report – the earnings weakness looks to continue for several upcoming quarters, having a potentially dire effect on margins and revenues as pricing challenges continue. Cocoa futures have risen by 145% in the past year related to headwinds in production due to bad weather, and while the futures have come down from a peak on the 21st of April near the Q1 report, prices of cocoa continue to trade at a significantly elevated level.

Cocoa Futures (Seeking Alpha)

I still believe Tootsie Roll to be able to achieve generally stable earnings, but considering recent financials and outlook as well as long-term revenue trends, the financial outlook has been pushed down considerably in my eyes. Especially, upcoming quarters in 2024 are likely to see more turbulence due to the higher costs.

Updated DCF Valuation

Due to the newly reported financials, I have updated my previous discounted cash flow model. I now estimate revenues to fall by -2.5% in 2024 instead of a previous growth estimate of 6%, with the previous estimate being aided by anticipated inflation and great pricing power that Tootsie Roll has now struggled with. From forward years, I also estimate lower growth with only a constant growth of 1.5% compared to a previous estimate of 2%.

As costs continue to rise and pricing power hasn’t been as great, I now estimate lower long-term margins than previously, down from a 15.0% EBIT margin into 14.0% as a sustainable level. The 2024 and 2025 margins have been pushed down further due to high cocoa costs.

With the mentioned estimates, the DCF model estimates Tootsie Roll’s fair value at $23.92, around 22% below the stock price at the time of writing – the estimate is down very significantly from a previous estimate of $37.57. Despite a lower stock price, the investment case has worsened in my opinion with a more critical future outlook.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

A weighted average cost of capital of 6.38% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

Although Tootsie Roll does have some interest-bearing debt, I estimate the company’s long-term debt-to-equity ratio at 0% as the amount of current debt is insignificant in the company’s financing. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.42%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. I now update the beta from a previous estimate of 0.17 into Seeking Alpha’s estimate of 0.36, as the previous estimate seems extraordinarily low. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.3%, creating a cost of equity and WACC of 6.38%. The WACC is up from a previous estimate of 5.63% due to a higher estimated beta and risk-free rate.

Takeaway

Tootsie Roll reported weak Q1 results, posting falling revenues and lower profitability as the company’s pricing power hasn’t been very good in the quarter amid high cost inflation. The company expects lower margins to continue as cocoa prices have risen dramatically, and with Tootsie Roll’s quite low long-term growth trajectory prior to aid from high inflation, I now believe that more conservative financial estimates are justified. Despite a slightly lower stock price, I now estimate the stock to have an overvaluation, and I believe that the market offers more stable cash flows with a similar yield with other investment opportunities. Due to the weaker and more turbulent outlook and a seeming overvaluation, I downgrade my rating to sell.