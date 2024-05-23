American Water Works Will Benefit From Future Interest Rate Cuts

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
2.5K Followers

Summary

  • American Water Works Company presents an attractive entry as the price has been suppressed alongside the rest of the utility sector.
  • AWK has a history of growing its dividend on an annual basis and has transparent plans for capital investments, including infrastructure improvements and acquisitions.
  • While AWK's current dividend yield of 2.3% may not be high, its dividend growth prospects and potential for capital appreciation make it an attractive candidate for a dividend growth portfolio.
  • Revenue has increased by 7.7% YoY and EPS growth has a targeted range between 7 - 9%.
  • Based on my dividend discount calculation, I estimate a fair value of $150 per share. This presents a potential upside of nearly 12%.

Man sitting on edge of dock with feet in water

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

I really enjoy seeing the dividend income in my portfolio grow over time with the least amount of effort on my end. This enjoyment prompts me to spend a lot of time looking for

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
2.5K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AWK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AWK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AWK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AWK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News