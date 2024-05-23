Should You Sell In May And Go Away?

Summary

  • Selling in May is not a guaranteed strategy, as May to October historically shows gains, just not as big as November to April.
  • Defensive sectors like Health care, Consumer Staples, and Financials have performed better than the S&P 500 average from May through October.
  • Sector rotation becomes more important in the May to October period, with Tech and Discretionary taking a breather and Health, Staples, and Financials rising.
  • There is another trend neglected by those who advocate "Sell in May and Go Away."  This is a presidential election year.  Just take a look at those years' performance!
Historically, the period from November to April has shown the best returns. But that doesn't mean that May to October has been down in these 6 months!

In fact, looking back over the past 25 years, the S&P 500 has gained

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSCDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Unless you are a client of Stanford Wealth Mgmt, my portfolio management firm,  I do not know your personal financial situation. Therefore, I offer my opinions above for your due diligence, not as advice to buy or sell specific securities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

