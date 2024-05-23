mphillips007/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Moderna's Share Price Buoyant On Avian Flu Fears - Reminiscent Of Pandemic Gains

One of the favorite mantras of Moderna, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel is that "we are much more than just a COVID vaccine company." Despite this, nothing lifts Moderna's stock price more than the threat of a new infectious disease outbreak.

Moderna earned close to $45bn between 2020 and 2023 from its Spikevax messenger-RNA based COVID vaccine - the company began life as a research-focused messenger-RNA specialist, completing a record-breaking >$600m Initial Public Offering ("IPO") in 2018 - and at its peak, in September 2021, its stock price traded at nearly $400 per share, valuing the company at close to $150bn.

As the pandemic period drew to a close, Moderna's stock began to decline rapidly in value, despite the company boasting >$10bn in cash, and progressing new medicines across a range of indications - RSV, CMV, EBV, and flu vaccines, a cancer "vaccine" designed to target melanoma, a cystic fibrosis drug candidate, glycogen storage disease candidate, and more besides.

The technology that helped create the second-biggest selling vaccine of the COVID era, behind only Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) Comirnaty - delivering mRNA instructions to cells to help manufacture the "spike" protein unique to the COVID vaccine, to help the immune system recognize and destroy it - was harder to reproduce in other fields of medicine than Moderna anticipated. The company is yet to release a second commercial product.

Across the past six months, however, Moderna stock has risen in value by >105%, and across the past month, by nearly 60%, and in the past week, by >25%. The gains are being driven by a familiar source - fears around a new strain of infectious disease.

It has been revealed this week that both Moderna and Pfizer have been holding talks with the Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS"), after the Center for Disease Control ("CDC") reported it had identified a second "human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5) (“H5 bird flu”) virus infection," at a dairy farm in Michigan.

This is the second such case reported, the previous one being in a dairy farmworker in Texas where the H5N1 had been identified in cattle, earlier in the week. According to the CDC:

While a nasal swab from the person tested negative for influenza in Michigan, an eye swab from the patient was shipped to CDC and tested positive for influenza A(H5) virus, indicating an eye infection. Similar to the Texas case, the patient only reported eye symptoms. CDC has been watching influenza surveillance systems closely, particularly in affected states, and there has been no sign of unusual influenza activity in people, including in syndromic surveillance. Based on the information available, this infection does not change CDC’s current H5N1 bird flu human health risk assessment for the U.S. general public, which the agency considers to be low. However, this development underscores the importance of recommended precautions in people with exposure to infected or potentially infected animals.

Vaccine Stocks To The Fore Again In Response To Perceived Threat

It is not just Moderna stock that has been rising this week - the share price gains of CureVac (CVAC), a messenger-RNA pioneer based in Germany whose COVID vaccine never quite made it to market, has also risen by >50% this month, while the share prices of BioNTech and Pfizer have risen by 16% and 13%, respectively.

CureVac has arguably the most advanced avian flu vaccine in development, which it has been working on in collaboration with the UK-based Pharma giant GSK. In late April, CureVac announced that it had initiated the Phase 1 part of a Phase 1/2 study of "an investigational influenza A (H5N1) pre-pandemic vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with GSK," assessing five dose levels of its vaccine.

Meanwhile, according to Scientific American:

Biotech company Moderna is conducting a phase 2 trial of an mRNA vaccine that targets the same evolutionary group as the avian influenza virus that is causing outbreaks in the U.S. The company believes it could be adapted easily to new mutations.

In an emailed response to Scientific American, a Moderna spokesperson commented,

"As we’ve seen with our COVID-19 vaccines, one feature of our mRNA platform is that vaccines can be quickly updated to address the latest strains."

Besides this, however, Moderna has not (to the best of my knowledge) made any comment on the unfolding situation.

According to clinicaltrials.gov, the company's candidate mRNA-1018 is in a Phase 1/2 study which began in July 2023, and is expected to complete in July this year. >1,500 healthy adults are expected to be enrolled, although the study does not directly address the strain H5N1, while CureVac's study does.

The advantage Moderna has is that it was able to deliver a safe and effective COVID vaccine, which won emergency use authorization in December 2020 when CureVac was unable to. Plus, Moderna has been working on a flu vaccine that is at the Phase 3 stage - the company hopes to file for approval pending positive data, later this year. There is also a COVID / flu combo vaccine in development, MRNA-1083, which is expected to present Phase 3 data this year.

Moderna's ability to develop effective vaccines in double-quick time is evidenced by its targeting of an emerging private COVID vaccine market. Each year, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee ("VRBPAC") will now announce the strain of COVID it expects new vaccines to target, and within a few months, Moderna can produce such a vaccine. The VRBPAC was supposed to announce this year's strain target on May 16th, but has postponed it until June 5th.

Is There A New Revenue Opportunity In Play For Moderna - Or Are Fears / Hype Overblown?

Announcing its Q1 2024 earnings earlier this month, Moderna reported revenues of just $0.2bn, net income of $(1.2bn), and $12.2bn of cash and investments, earned from Spikevax. The company says it is expecting first half 2024 revenues to be ~$267m, but continues to forecast for ~$4bn in total 2024 revenues, based on, presumably, a successful COVID vaccine season which it believes can be comparable in value to the flu vaccine market - ~44% of Americans receive a flu shot - and a successful launch of its RSV vaccine.

With R&D expenses forecast to be ~$4.5bn, SG&A ~$1.3bn, and capital expenditures ~$0.9bn, however, another loss-making year is likely, which makes it difficult to justify the company's current market cap valuation of $63bn - 16x forecast sales.

According to some sources, the HHS is looking to stockpile ~4.8m doses of an avian flu vaccine for "pandemic preparedness," and a statement is expected soon around the kind of role that Moderna and Pfizer may play in the management of this newly emergent threat.

It is in many ways a difficult situation to interpret. Two cases of eye infection - designated influenza virus neuraminidase - which are apparently non-life threatening - and a further case observed in Australia in a child - now fully recovered - who likely picked up the infection while spending time in India, clearly does not amount to a pandemic, but, of course, the rate of infection can grow exponentially and become a global concern in months, as happened with COVID / SARS-Cov-2.

4.8m stockpiled vaccines is simultaneously a large amount, yet not nearly enough when we consider the billions of doses of COVID vaccines administered during the pandemic. It seems inconceivable that the HHS will hand mega-money contracts to Moderna or Pfizer under current circumstances, and seemingly, Wall Street analysts are agreed that Moderna / CureVac / Pfizer's recent gains are an "overreaction" to the news of a handful of cases of avian flu.

The corollary to that argument is that the market knows that were another program of mass vaccination to be required, Pfizer and Moderna would be called upon to design, manufacture, and distribute the necessary doses, as both companies have proven capabilities in this regard.

Concluding Thoughts - Betting On A "Black Swan" Event Is A Trading Strategy For The Few, Not The Many - This Rally May Be Best Avoided

Naturally, nobody - not even Moderna's most ardent bulls - wants to see another pandemic, but if one were to occur, traders will undoubtedly be hitting the "buy" button for stocks such as Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech, and CureVac, as mRNA vaccines can be developed at great speed, and are proven to work.

The rapid run up in the share prices of all four of these companies is evidence that the market always has its ear to the ground and is prepared to make speculative buys in case the unthinkable happens, but for the average value investor, this is not an approach that is likely to increase the value of your portfolio.

By most metrics - falling revenues, uncertain revenue streams, slow pace of development (outside of COVID vaccines), lack of profitability - it is slightly fanciful to value Moderna's business at >$60bn, as in markets such as RSV, CMV, oncology, Moderna is the laggard, not the trailblazer. Its ability to take market share away from traditional vaccine powerhouses such as GSK, AstraZeneca (AZN), Sanofi (SNY) and Merck (MRK) is in some doubt.

The argument can be made that every flood starts with a raindrop, or every avalanche with a snowflake, and that therefore, two isolated cases of a new type of avian flu ought to translate to a buying frenzy in Moderna stock, but the flaws in such a strategy are hopefully obvious.

With that said, there will be more information shared by HHS, CDC, VRBPAC in the not too distant future, and, markets being markets, these announcements will influence Moderna's share price and create price volatility.

The likelihood is that such information will have little relevance to Moderna's long-term growth as a company, which will be based on the success of its other vaccine programs, plus oncology, and its earlier stage projects in e.g. cardiovascular, cystic fibrosis, and diabetes.

With that said, a contract award to Moderna, Inc. to design and produce vaccine product against this latest strain of avian flu, and future strains, may be worth a triple-digit-million sum per annum, I'd speculate. This certainly would be beneficial to the company. Any speculation above and beyond such a figure at this time would be just that - speculation.