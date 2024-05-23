Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.97K Followers

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 23, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alison Zhang - Director, Investor Relations
Wang Haijun - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wu Jianfeng - Co-Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sijie Lin - CICC
Dan Chee - Morgan Stanley
Xin Chen - UBS
Lydia Ling - Citi

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Atour Lifestyle Holdings First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Alison Zhang, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Alison Zhang

Thank you, operator. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

Today, we will hear from our Founder, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Wang Haijun, and our Co-CFO, Mr. Wu Jianfeng.

Before we continue, please be aware that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ significantly from what is stated or implied in our comments today. The company is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Additionally, during this call, our management will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures solely for comparison purposes. For a clear understanding of these measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please refer to the earnings release issued earlier today.

Furthermore, a webcast replay of this conference call will be accessible on our website at ir.yaduo.com, where a copy of the results presentation is also available.

Now, I will turn the call over to

Recommended For You

About ATAT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATAT

Trending Analysis

Trending News