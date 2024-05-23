3 Strong Income ETFs, With +8.0% Yields

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In my writing here at Seeking Alpha, I tend to focus on dividend ETFs. I lean towards higher-quality funds, but I do sometimes write about riskier, higher-yielding ETFs that seem particularly compelling. In this article, I'll be giving a quick overview of three such ETFs.

First, we have the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), a simple BDC index ETF. BIZD offers investors a strong, growing 10.5% yield. Risks are high too, and dividends might decrease somewhat as the Fed cuts rates.

Second, we have the Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS), which invests in a diversified portfolio of CEFs. CEFS currently yields a stable 8.4%. Returns have been quite strong since inception, due to successful active management and a few effective activist campaigns.

Third, we have Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ), which invests in BBB-BB rated CLOs, sports a 9.3% yield, and has significantly outperformed its peers since inception. Dividends will almost certainly decrease in the coming months, due to Fed cuts.

In my opinion, the three funds above are all strong investment opportunities, and buys. Risks are higher than average, and so these might only be appropriate investments for more aggressive investors and retirees.

BIZD - Simple BDC ETF

Strategy and Holdings

BIZD invests in business development companies, or BDCs. BDCs provide financing to corporations. Said financing generally takes the form of floating rate loans to smaller, riskier, companies with weak credit ratings. BDCs are generally leveraged. Details and percentages vary.

BIZD is a BDC index ETF, and so provides diversified exposure to these investments. BDCs are a niche sub-asset class, so diversification is quite low, with only 27 holdings. Concentration is quite high too, with the fund's top ten holdings accounting for 73.8% of its portfolio.

BIZD

Risk Analysis

BDCs focus on loans to smaller, riskier issuers with non-investment grade credit ratings. Due to this, credit risk is quite high. Expect significant, above-average losses during downturns and recessions, as was the case in early 2020.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, the losses above seem somewhat excessive, higher than expected for BDCs. BIZD performed much better in 2022, outperforming most asset classes during said year.

Data by YCharts

Considering the two bear markets above, it seems that BIZD is riskier than average. Results were somewhat worse than expected in 2020, better than expected in 2022, but the overall level of risk is (hopefully) clear.

Dividend Analysis

BDCs focus on loans to smaller, riskier issuers with non-investment grade credit ratings. As these are risky loans, interest rates are high, resulting in significant income for BDCs, and high dividend yields for BIZD. The fund itself currently sports a 10.5% yield. It is an incredibly strong yield on an absolute basis, and higher than that of most asset classes, including bonds, treasuries, corporate bonds, equities and REITs.

Data by YCharts

BIZD's yield is competitive with that of several niche income investments, including mREITs, CEFs (in general), and CLO debt tranches.

Data by YCharts

BIZD's dividends are dependent on several factors, including underlying BDC asset growth, credit spreads, and Fed rates. Higher Fed rates have led to significant dividend growth these past few years.

BIZD

Lower Fed rates should lead to dividend cuts in the coming years, but much will depend on their timing and magnitude. If the cuts are small, and slow, BDCs might see sufficient organic portfolio growth to maintain their dividends. Significant, swift cuts will almost certainly lead to cuts, however.

In my opinion, BIZD's current 10.5% yield is high enough to remain competitive for several years. More dovish investors might disagree.

Performance Track-Record

BIZD's performance track-record seems reasonably good, with some complications.

Long-term returns are quite weak, as dividend yields and rates were lower in the past, and the Covid pandemic and recent Fed hikes caused share prices to decline.

Data by YCharts

Returns have markedly improved these past three years, as interest rates have stabilized at a relatively high level.

Data by YCharts

I expect strong returns moving forward, although much will depend on future economic conditions, including Fed policy.

CEFS - Diversified Portfolio of CEFs

Strategy and Holdings

CEFS is an ETF investing in CEFs (confusing, I know). It currently focuses on equity CEFs, with sizable investments in bond, alternative, and multi-asset class funds. It is an incredibly well-diversified fund, with exposure to more than 100 CEFs, and indirect exposure to tens of thousands of securities.

CEFS

CEFS is an actively-managed ETF, sometimes quite aggressively so.

As an example, the fund has had a massive short treasury position for years. Extremely few funds have positions like these.

CEFS

As another example, CEFS's manager, Saba, sometimes engages in activist campaigns on its investment. This typically takes the form of amassing a significant position in a heavily discounted CEF, and then pressuring management to reduce said discount through buybacks or other initiatives. These campaigns are generally successful, at least from what I've seen.

Risk Analysis

CEFS is an incredibly risky fund, for several reasons.

First, is the fact that the fund is aggressively actively managed, so returns are strongly dependent on the fund's investment decisions, their effectiveness and success.

Second, is the fact that CEFs are generally quite risky, due to their discounts/premiums constantly changing, leverage, and focusing on relatively risky assets.

Due to the above, expect significant, above-average losses during downturns and recessions, as was the case in early 2020.

Data by YCharts

On a more positive note, discounts do tend to narrow as bear markets recede, so at least some of these losses should prove temporary.

Dividend Analysis

CEFs tend to sport strong distribution yields. CEFS is no exception, with the fund sporting an 8.4% dividend yield. It is a strong yield on an absolute basis, and higher than that of most asset classes.

Data by YCharts

It is, however, lower than that of BIZD, and of some niche income securities like mREITs. Investors should be able to construct a higher-yielding CEF portfolio themselves too.

Data by YCharts

CEFS's 8.4% dividend yield is higher than most of the competition, but not all.

Performance Track-Record

CEFS's performance track-record is reasonably good, with the fund consistently outperforming its closest benchmark, the Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF). PCEF is an index fund investing in a diversified portfolio of CEFs, making it a suitable benchmark for CEFS.

Data by YCharts

On a more negative note, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 since inception. CEFS holds significant positions in bonds and other alternative assets, so this is to be expected.

Data by YCharts

Moving forward, CEFS's returns are strongly dependent on the continued effectiveness of the fund's investment strategy and activist campaigns. I'm bullish, but there is no guarantee that these will continue to be effective in the future.

CLOZ - BBB-BB CLO ETF

Strategy and Holdings

CLOZ is an actively-managed ETF investing in BBB-BB CLO debt tranches. Simplifying things a lot, we can say that the fund invests in bundles of corporate (senior) loans and receives income from doing so.

CLOZ

Risk Analysis

CLOZ's credit risk seems about moderate, although the situation is a bit complicated.

Default rates for the fund's CLO debt tranches are extremely low, averaging 0.01%-0.02% annually. Cumulative default rates do increase through time, but remain low.

CLOZ

In my opinion, although the figures above are accurate, I feel they understate the actual risk of these investments. CLOs are paid based on seniority, with BB-rated tranches being quite junior, only above equity. Due to this, default rates should spike during particularly severe recessions. As per the figures above, none of the most recent recessions have led to a significant increase in default rates for these tranches. Future recessions could always be worse.

CLOs are variable rate investments, so interest rate risk and duration is effectively zero.

CLOs experience higher-than-expected volatility and drawdowns, likely due to liquidity issues and perceptions of risk. CLOZ itself has not experienced this, with volatility being extremely low since inception in early 2023. Drawdowns have been low too, although the fund has yet to experience a meaningful down market.

Data by YCharts

Older CLO ETFs have experienced higher-than-expected volatility though, including the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB). JBBB's share price declined by 11.1% during 2022, even though the fund has negligible rate risk. CLOZ is similar to JBBB and should have seen similar losses at the time.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, CLOZ's risk is moderate to somewhat high, although that has definitely not been the case in the past.

Dividend Analysis

CLOZ's underlying CLOs are income-generating investments, resulting in a 9.3% dividend yield for the fund. As is the case with its peers, it is a strong dividend yield on an absolute basis, and higher than that of most asset classes.

Data by YCharts

CLOs are variable rate investments, so fund dividends will almost certainly decrease as the Fed cuts rates. Dividend cuts should be swift, and of similar magnitude to Fed cuts: if rates go down 1.0%, dividend yields should decline by 1.0%. Although this is undoubtedly a negative, the fund trades with a sufficiently wide spread relative to peers that its dividends should remain competitive for several years. Much will depend on future Fed policy, however.

Performance Track-Record

CLOZ's performance track-record is beyond stellar, with the fund significantly outperforming most other bonds and bond sub-asset classes since inception. It has underperformed the S&P 500, but at significantly lower volatility. Overall risk-adjusted returns are outstanding.

Data by YCharts

CLOZ's outstanding performance is partly due to its high dividend yield, partly due to favorable timing. JBBB is similar to CLOZ, but a bit older, with inception in early 2022. It has also performed extremely well. In my opinion, JBBB's track-record is a better indication of the expected performance of these CLO funds.

Data by YCharts

In any case, CLOZ's performance track-record is incredibly strong.

Conclusion

BIZD, CEFS, and CLOZ all offer investors high dividend yields, are strong investment opportunities, and buys.