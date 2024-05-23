peepo

In February 2023, I published my first buy rating on Eve Air Mobility (NYSE:EVEX). The stock then surged ~45% until I published my second article on the stock in August of 2023 due to new supplier partnerships, extended collaborations, increased backlog, and positive market conditions. Since my second article, the stock has fallen ~30% without any change in the fundamentals (i.e., expectations to commercialization haven’t changed, cash burn hasn’t changed significantly, backlog has increased slightly, etc.).

Below, I provide an update on Eve’s progress, my updated investment thesis, and my updated valuation.

Eve’s Progress Since Last Summer

Eve ended 4Q23 with a cash position of $241mm and net debt of $215mm. Current liquidity is expected to support the company through 2025, despite an anticipated increase in cash burn to $130-170mm in 2024, up from $95mm in 2023.

Eve’s eVTOL development and certification are progressing on schedule, with the first prototype airframe assembly expected to conclude in the first half of 2024. Eve plans to raise $100-150mm to achieve type certification and entry into service by 2026. Certification will primarily be with ANAC, followed by FAA and EASA. Since Eve will need a financing bridge of ~$100mm+ by the end of 2025, I think Embraer’s stake may be diluted to ~70% to increase share liquidity, which is a notable catalyst for public investors.

Eve 1Q24 Presentation

Eve also began assembling its first full-scale prototype and plans to build five prototypes by late 2024 and 2025. They will spend ~$80mm this year to configure its plant in Taubate, Brazil, with funding likely from BNDES.

Eve 1Q24 Presentation

Additionally, Eve has selected 90% of its components, including flight controls, avionics, and sensors. Stock warrants could increase shares outstanding from 270mm to 330mm, dependent on certification milestones. Eve’s eVTOL will have a range of ~100km, powered by lithium-ion batteries, with discussions ongoing to standardize recharging infrastructure.

In 1Q24, Eve ended with $223mm in cash and -$183mm in net debt. Importantly, they noted that the average price per unit for the current backlog is ~$5mm, up from $3mm last year. These negotiations happen alongside customers because it’s an ongoing learning process with all stakeholders, since the goal is to build a safe vehicle. A higher average price shouldn’t be an issue for clients. The focus is not just on making lots of money, but primarily on having a vehicle that is profitable for the clients.

My Updated Thesis On Eve

1.0 Largest Order Back Log

Author's Data

Eve’s order pipeline totals 2.9k units with a total backlog value of $14.5bn (up from 2.85k units and $8.6bn value last year), with airlines still representing the bulk of orders (940/2,900, or 33% of book) followed by helicopter operators at 705 (25%) and other ride platforms (525 or 18%).

Eve 1Q24 Presentation

Note that the backlog is filled with non-binding LOIs and is of course subject to changes. In terms of market share, given the industry’s total potential orders of 15.5k eVTOLs, this gives Eve a ~18% market share. Additionally, this backlog also holds $935mm in potential services revenue (up from $660mm last quarter).

2.0 Support from Embraer (ERJ)

Eve spun off from Embraer in May 2022 through a SPAC, with Embraer holding a ~90% stake. For context, Embraer is one of the top aircraft manufacturers boasting 50+ years of experience, based in Brazil. Eve can use Embraer’s experience and facilities, which helps cut a lot of costs and reduces the need for heavy capex investments.

Also, I believe investing in Eve is a cost-effective way to invest in Embraer, as Embraer owns ~89% of Eve now, valued at ~$1.5bn, which is ~27% of Embraer’s market value of $5.6bn. Embraer also seems undervalued, with a current EV/EBITDA of 13.1x, compared to its 5-year average of 54x. The gap between Eve’s and Embraer’s value is partly due to Eve’s lower trading volume and different investor priorities. Embraer investors focus on de-leveraging and increasing profitability, while Eve investors focus on high growth in a disruptive market.

Finally, with Embraer holding such a big stake, this also comes with limited share dilution. For example, Joby Aviation (JOBY)’s weighted average fully diluted share count has increased from 110mm to 667mm (6x!) in three years, while Eve’s has only increased from 220mm to 276mm in three years. On the other hand, since Embraer holds nearly 90% of the equity value, this also means that Eve has less liquidity, which is a big reason why its valuation trades lower than some peers. Now, this is also a big catalyst for investors if Embraer reduces its share in Eve, as it will give investors more liquidity.

3.0 Simpler Path to Certification

Eve plans to certify its eVTOLs with Brazil’s ANAC first, which offers a differentiated advantage. This is because Eve is the only player getting ANAC’s attention, while peers such as Joby (JOBY), Archer (ACHR), Lilium (LILM), and Blade (BLDE) are competing for attention from the FAA and EASA. Once certified by ANAC, Eve’s eVTOL will also have a much easier path to certification from the FAA and EASA.

Also, from my own experience and research, ANAC is historically less stringent than the FAA and EASA for a few reasons: (1) ANAC has a more flexible approach to innovation and new technologies to promote local industry growth and development (i.e., Brazilians value their innovation more than the regulatory framework behind it); (2) Brazil has different economic priorities to foster competitiveness and innovation; and (3) ANAC has fewer resources compared to the FAA and EASA, which can affect the extent and rigor of regulatory oversight. If this plays out, then Eve should be able to commercialize its eVTOLs earlier than competitors and earlier than the street expects.

Country Profile Comparison (GlobeSmart)

Finally, Embraer has certified over 35 aircraft models in the last 25 years with ANAC, which not only provides Eve with Embraer’s guidance and expertise but also provides proof of Embraer’s strong relationships with ANAC. In comparison to the EU and the US, Brazil is known to have a relationship-oriented culture, which could significantly help Eve going forward.

4.0 Exciting Catalysts

In the next 12–18 months, Eve has four pivotal catalysts:

Conclusion of the first prototype airframe assembly by 2Q24 Initiation and progression of test campaigns in 2H24 Definition of certification basis in mid-2025 Definition of configuration of eVTOL factory, and securing manufacturing financing by 2026

These are the next four steps Eve needs to succeed in before they can commercialize. In other words, four reasons I believe investors will want to stay invested in Eve.

5.0 A Trillion-Dollar Market Opportunity by 2040

The eVTOL market, projected by Morgan Stanley, is expected to reach $1 trillion in TAM by 2040, including medical, cargo, defense, and autonomous applications. This is because eVTOLs, in comparison to helicopters, have much lower noise, zero emissions, enhanced safety, and future autonomous capabilities. Thus, the eVTOL market is expected to triple the size of the helicopter market within the next decade or two. If these wilds projections play out, and Eve continues to hold the largest market share in the space, one could only imagine what the valuation of the stock will be in the next decade.

Updated Valuation

In a recent article with a Hold rating on Joby Aviation, I showed the following comparable companies' analysis:

Author's Data

Not much to say here – Eve is clearly undervalued in comparison to its public eVTOL peers and other tech-based vehicle companies such as Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), and Tesla (TSLY). Thus, I use the mean EV/EBITDA of 15.0x from the well-established tech-based vehicle companies and the mean 2.5x EV/Revenue multiple to reach a blended average price target of $9.0 for Eve, as shown below:

Author's Data

Since my previous article, a few things have changed in this valuation. First, Eve’s market share decreased to 18% vs 23%, I decreased the discount rate to 24% from 25% due to more certainty from recent developments, and I reduced the multiples from 3x sales to 2.5x and 20x EBITDA to 15x, overall reducing my price target from $11.9 to $9.0. This price target represents a ~60% premium to the current share price of $5.65 as of writing.

Risks to Ratings

Eve has limited visibility on its TAM due to the nascent stage of the business and reliance on the concurrent development of the entire eVTOL infrastructure ecosystem. Certification delays with ANAC and potential validation issues with the FAA/EASA could lead to order cancellations, payment delays, and a negative impact on future cash flows. Uncertainty in capital requirements for Eve’s eVTOL development could necessitate additional equity or debt financing, potentially at dilutive costs to shareholders. Increased competition from 15+ companies could result in lower market share and returns for Eve than initially expected.

Bottom Line

Eve’s stock price has fallen over 30% since August for no good reason in my view, as its eVTOL development is progressing better than anticipated. They will need additional funding sometime in the coming year, so additional share dilution is expected, but minimal given Embraer’s support. Eve’s market share has decreased from 23% to 18% from the beginning of 2023 to today, despite Eve’s order backlog increasing from $8.3bn to $14.5bn at those same times. All in all, I continue to believe Eve is the most attractive pick for investors seeking exposure to the eVTOL industry due to Eve’s largest order back-log, largest market share in a potential trillion-dollar market, easier path to commercialization through ANAC, and Embraer’s invaluable support in financing and cutting operational costs.