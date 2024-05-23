Teen Jobs Dip In April 2024

Summary

  • The employment situation for U.S. teenagers dipped slightly in April 2024.
  • The seasonally adjusted number of 16-19 year olds counted as having jobs decreased from the previous month's total by 23,000 to 5,839,000.
  • Although it dipped, the jobs trend for older teens (Age 18-19) remains positive.

The employment situation for U.S. teenagers dipped slightly in April 2024. The seasonally adjusted number of 16-19 year olds counted as having jobs decreased from the previous month's total by 23,000 (or 0.4%) to 5,839,000. That's just under a third of

