Topline Summary

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) is a cell therapy-focused biotech working on a next-generation engineered T cell treatment approach designed to be an off the shelf, potentially curative therapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. While they're on track to move through the clinical development of their gamma-delta T cell therapies, it's still such early days that would-be buyers might be in for a very long wait, with the risk of dilution potentially undermining an investment. But it's worth a look, at least, so today I want to provide an overview of where they stand and where they might be going.

Pipeline Overview

ACET is positioning itself as a company with a platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of different diseases. In particular, they want to exploit a population of cells called gamma delta T-cells, which can display both adaptive and innate immune properties, with particular activity against cancer cells and infected cells. This attack comes independent of MHC presentation, which in simple terms means that if used as an engineered cell therapy, the immune activity would not depend on the patient's ability to "present" antigens of interest. This MHC independence also eliminates alloreactivity, which is the primary driver of graft-versus-host disease in patients undergoing a donor stem cell transplant.

In essence, gamma delta T cells are thought to be useful as "allogeneic" (i.e., non-self) cell therapies, allowing them to be used on demand.

ACET has a variety of cell therapy approaches in development. Today, I want to focus on the one that has reached clinical trials.

ADI-001

ADI-001 is ACET's pilot cell therapy, directing the gamma delta cells against CD20, a marker of B cells that is ubiquitously expressed in various non-Hodgkin's lymphomas and some forms of leukemia. Currently, anti-CD20 therapy is a part of the backbone of care for patients with a wide range of these cancers, most often through the use of naked monoclonal antibodies like rituximab and obinutuzumab.

ADI-001 is currently being explored in a phase 1 trial enrolling patients with relapsed/refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphomas. At ASH 2023, we got a look at the early data from this study, showing first that the cells were able to expand and persist in the peripheral blood. Furthermore, they showed that proliferation of the cells was associated with increases in serum levels of functional cytokines. Importantly, the company has not identified a particular risk of cytokine release syndrome or neurotoxicity that is a substantial challenge associated with approved CAR T-cell therapies.

ACET has guided that they expect more findings from this study, particularly with respect to the expanded enrollment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma, in the second half of the year.

ACET believes that the gamma delta approach also has relevance in autoimmune diseases associated with B cell activation, and they are on track to initiate a phase 1 clinical trial in lupus nephritis later this year.

Financial Overview

As of their latest quarterly financial filing, ACET held $250.4 million in current assets, including $247.6 million in cash and equivalents. Meanwhile, the operating expenses for the quarter reached $30.9 million, and after interest income, the net loss for the quarter was $28.0 million.

At this cash burn rate, ACET has between 8 and 9 quarters of cash on hand to fund operations. Of course, this does take into account the cash raise back in January, which yielded gross proceedings of $98 million. All to point out that the appetite for further dilution in the near future is quite low, and ACET is unlikely to have another cash raise any time soon.

It is also worth noting that ACET has an ongoing partnership with Regeneron (REGN) in the development of a GPC3 program in liver cancer, for which the company has recognized $45 million in upfront and milestone payments. They are eligible for up to $80 million in exercise payments, but this is at the discretion of REGN.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - An orthogonal approach to cell therapy has homerun potential

ACET is far from the only company trying to develop allogeneic engineered T cell therapies. This includes the gamma delta space, which is also being pursued by the likes of Immatics NV (IMTX), so ACET has to try and mature their platform quickly if they're going to seek a first mover advantage.

The gamma delta approach has a lot of promise if they can keep showing substantial efficacy (with response rates currently being in the 70% range for relapsed/refractory NHL) and very favorable safety. There's a lot of potential in this platform at some point.

Risk - There's so little we can tell from phase 1 results

I want to emphasize very heavily just how early along ACET is in their development. Consider the lag time from the first publication of phase 1 results for CAR T-cell therapies themselves in late 2014 (with outstanding, unprecedented response rates) and the first approval in 2017. Three years was moving at light speed, and it still took that long to get it.

In this era of increased options and competition, not to mention the potential administrative pitfalls that could delay starts of trials, it's extremely hard to give a solid timeline on when we'll learn something definitive about these allogeneic CAR T-cell products.

Meanwhile, you should always be skeptical of promising results from early studies, since these patients and results rarely represent what will be found in more robust, well-powered studies. At most, I would give these findings some cautious optimism, but avoid falling into the trap of thinking that ACET has the cure for cancer here.

Bottom-Line Summary

Count ACET as a promising contender in the burgeoning cell therapy space. I like their early data so far, though there's nothing definitive by far, and I don't think we'll get clear answers from the data updates. Initiating the lupus nephritis trial and providing updates in patients with mantle cell lymphoma may be needle-moving catalysts, but I am not confident that they will be transformative events for the company.

Still, I struggle to see ACET as particularly overvalued, as they trade (at the time of writing) at a market capitalization of around half of their cash on hand. The market clearly does not see the potential in their pipeline. So given the favorable results we've seen so far, the potential of the future studies, I do not come away with a "Sell" sentiment. At the same time, I don't anticipate that the guided catalysts are going to be vaulting ACET upward in 2024. Therefore, for me, I would rather watch and wait on the sidelines to see how they continue to develop, since there is still room for languishing at a microcap valuation, and the risk of needing to raise funds from a position of weakness.