stanciuc

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) is a smaller technology company out of Norway, with 600 employees and an equity market cap of $1.15 billion at $13 per share. Each OPRA American Depository Share represents 2 ordinary shares, with the company acting as a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited (with the latter holding more than 50% voting control).

The outfit has developed its own web browsers and online software to compete with the big boys of Microsoft (MSFT) Edge/Explorer, Alphabet/Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) Chrome, Apple (AAPL) Safari, and not-for-profit Mozilla Firefox. Opera recently renewed its search agreement with Google, in place since 2001.

The good news is the European Union is promoting competition in the browser space, boosting Opera's long-term outlook. Business growth has been rock-solid since 2021, with strong Wall Street projections going forward.

Seeking Alpha Table - Opera Limited, Analyst Estimates for 2024-26, Made May 20th, 2024

The valuation is exceptionally low for a high-growth stock and sits at a level far below larger peers and competitors. In fact, buying a P/E multiple under 15x for EPS growth rates in the 20%+ range, while receiving a rough 6% dividend yield is a double-barreled bullish proposition few other equities offer today.

Let's review some background on the company, and try to understand if this name could fit in your portfolio. If you are willing to be a minority partner in Opera's future, well above-average investment returns could be your reward.

Online Browsers - Access Points to Monetize

The macroeconomic upside argument for ownership is the European Union is now encouraging competition against U.S. Big Tech winners (monopolies?) through the Digital Markets Act, passed in October 2022.

Initially after the DMA became law, Opera skyrocketed in price from a $5 price around tangible book value to $28 per share in the middle of 2023, and rightly so. Continuing operating income figures have jumped from breakeven in 2021 to $69 million over the trailing 12 months.

YCharts - Opera Limited, Share Price, Since Aug 2018 IPO

For sure, this company has the regulatory wind at its back helping to promote software products to 300+ million active browser users, with experience developing online software since 1995.

Opera Browser - Company Homepage, May 21st, 2024

Beginning March 6th, smartphone and computer sellers in the EU were required to give consumers a choice of which web browser to use, with the elimination of automatic defaults. According to the company in a press release last month,

Oslo, Norway – April 10th, 2024 – Norwegian browser innovator Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] reported 63% growth in monthly new users for Opera for iOS across Europe from February to March 2024. Furthermore, Opera is increasingly being chosen as the default browser on iOS, with 39% growth from March 3rd until April 4th. The news, which follows a significant spike of new users immediately after March 6th, underscores the positive impact of the Digital Markets Act – an EU regulation promoting fair competition and user choice – and is a testament to Europeans’ eagerness to express their preference and explore alternative browsers. “As a challenger browser, Opera has always had to work hard to stand out in an uneven marketplace,” said Jørgen Arnsen, EVP Mobile at Opera. “Now that the DMA regulation is working to even the playing field, we’re excited to see that it has become easier for users to express their browser choice and for that choice to be respected.” The number of monthly new users of Opera for iOS across Europe has increased a substantial 63% from February to March 2024: France recorded the most significant gain of 146%, with Germany next at 57%, followed by Spain with 50%, Poland with 45%, and Italy with 20%. Also, the number of Opera for iOS organic users who have selected Opera as their default browser has risen 39% across Europe between March 3rd and April 4th. The increase reflects how effective the DMA ballot has been in allowing users to opt out of pre-installed browsers, and instead select their favorite as the default.

The company advertises its browser as the best on the market vs. the four largest rivals. Here is its breakdown of differences and advantages vs. each, including quickly developing AI interface/functionality. In essence, Opera believes it is offering the most comprehensive browser for tools and the easiest to use vs. competitors. And, the March-April data after the DMA became effective seems to support customers prefer Opera, when given a choice.

Company Website - Opera vs. Microsoft Edge Browser

Company Website - Opera vs. Google Chrome Browser

Company Website - Opera vs. Apple Safari Browser

Company Website - Opera vs. Mozilla Firefox Browser

A summary of growth rates and Opera's business model can be found in the April 2024 Investor Presentation. Below are some highlights. Organic download growth from word of mouth and customer-initiated queries (74% of new users in Q1) is a standout idea, as is the monetization of eyeballs into rapidly growing revenue. The most interesting catalyst is the GX browser focused on gamers, released in 2019, with 30 million active users to date. Targeting this group of web users could give the company a real moat and niche in the browser market over time. Gaming benefits include lower RAM and CPU usage, free built-in VPN security, alongside standardized ad blockers.

April 2024 Investor Presentation

April 2024 Investor Presentation

April 2024 Investor Presentation

April 2024 Investor Presentation

Low Valuation on High Earnings Growth

The most attractive part of the investment logic to own Opera is the stock valuation appears to be quite disconnected from improving operating results. Below is a graph of basic fundamental ratios of price to trailing sales (2.9x), cash flow (13.8x) and tangible book value (3.2x). You will notice each ratio is on the lower end of the spectrum historically, measured since the stock began trading in the U.S. during 2018. Honestly, the stock had a more expensive valuation on these metrics when it was generating operating losses before 2021.

YCharts - Opera Limited, Basic Fundamental Ratios, Since 2018

With substantial cash holdings of $91 million and no debt, enterprise value calculations are an intelligent way to measure company worth to software peers. Using either the 6x trailing EBITDA multiple on one-time gains in 2023 or the forward operating ratio of 10x, Opera is a unique bargain today.

YCharts - Opera Limited, Enterprise Value to EBITDA, Since 2018

On a review of forward 2024 estimates, Opera is clearly too cheap vs. Big Tech companies with similar business models in the operating system, browser, and online content/advertising fields. My sort group includes Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple, Adobe (ADBE), Intuit (INTU), Roblox (RBLX), Roku (ROKU), Meta Platforms Facebook (META), and Snap (SNAP). My point is future Opera success has not been discounted in the least by the stock quote.

YCharts - Opera Limited vs. Major Online Software & Content Leaders, EV to Forward 2024 EBITDA, YTD

Why do I think Opera deserves placement in this select group of winners? When we look at gross profit margins, Opera's profit on each unit of sales fits very comfortably inside the range of other leading Big Tech operations. 75% gross margins are actually down from 2023, but remain near the top of peer comparisons. In my view, all the company needs for a substantial ramp in overall profitability is higher revenues. Running a scalable software/cloud business model, with declining fixed-cost margins per unit of sales, means final after-tax income growth should be quite robust over the next 3-5 years, on revenue growth of 15% to 20% annually.

YCharts - Opera Limited vs. Major Online Software & Content Leaders, Gross Profit Margins, 1 Year

Here's my bottom-line valuation analysis to ponder. With a current P/E around 15x, and EPS growth rates forecast above 20% into 2026, the all-important PEG Ratio (price to earnings divided by growth rate) of 0.75x is well worth the share price of admission. The old-school, Peter Lynch definition of PEG buy territory is a reading under 1.0x. Under normal circumstances, if projections for growth are hit in coming years, Opera's share price should double or triple to reach a more realistic 1.5x PEG number on dramatically higher EPS. In contrast, my Big Tech sort peers already maintain fully-valued PEG ratios of 1.5x to 3x today.

YCharts - Opera Limited, Price to Earnings, 1 Year

Lastly, Seeking Alpha's computer-sorting formula puts an "A+" Quant Valuation Grade on Opera. When you go through the various fundamental metrics available to investors, comparing this name to its 5-year history and current sector medians, OPRA sits in a position of strong underlying value.

Seeking Alpha Table - Opera Limited, Quant Valuation Grade, May 21st, 2024

Dividend Story

The second part of the Opera investment setup to seriously contemplate is it has decided to pay a larger-than-normal cash dividend to shareholders, on top of a continuing effort to buy back shares. Since 2021, 15% of outstanding shares have been retired.

Growth stocks typically keep the majority of cash flow and earnings to reinvest in the business. However, Opera management believes it can still expand operations at above rates, WHILE also paying out most of its free cash flow as dividends to loyal owners. This situation is quite rare and should bring extra interest from income investors looking for immediate yield.

Today's 6% dividend yield is 5x the equivalent S&P 500 level and 10x the NASDAQ 100 rate. Compared to the leading Big Tech names with related operations to Opera, not one pays a cash yield to shareholders above 1%.

YCharts - Opera Limited vs. Major Online Software & Content Leaders, Dividend Yield, 1 Year

Over the last 12 months, cash flow of $88 million and free cash flow of around $61 million have initially supported the dividend payout of $0.80 annually (semi-annual distributions) per ADS share traded in the U.S. For 2023-24, around $21 million per year in cash has actually been used to fund the dividend as a receivables account from an asset sale to majority owner Kunlun Tech Limited is whittled down on a non-cash basis. After this situation runs its course, approximately $70 million in cash per annum will be needed to fund the dividend.

YCharts - Opera Limited, Cash Flow Numbers vs. Dividends Paid, 3 Years

In terms of excess liquidity, the company held $91 million in cash vs. just $96 million in total liabilities at the end of March. So, if cash flow numbers continue to rise in 2024-25, management should be able to maintain the $0.80 annual distribution. I will say there is not a lot of room for error, meaning any lull in business results would likely translate into a dividend reduction at some point.

Technical Trading Positives

Numerous technical indicators have been turning positive in May. Price is trying to hold on to its 200-day moving average. The 14-day Average Directional Index is pointing to a balance of buyers and sellers over the last three weeks of trading. Previous instances of ADX scores under 13 have proved smart times to buy shares over the two years, circled in green below.

When we combine the low-volatility ADX readings with decent On Balance Volume trends since February and a 20-day Chaikin Money Flow indicator above zero this week, the possibility of a serious turn higher in price comes into focus. You have to go back to October-November 2022 to find a similarly bullish momentum setup. I would view any price jump above the 50-day moving average ($14.64 today) as confirmation a new advance could be starting.

StockCharts.com - Opera Limited, 21 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

Another factor that could support price on any good news announcement is the very high short interest position vs. a constrained float of shares in daily trading. An extreme 15% of float has already been presold with borrowed shares, in hopes of (or a hedge against) a price decline. Therefore, short covering could create an imbalance of demand vs. limited share supply. In this circumstance, price must rise to bring new supply to market to execute transactions.

YCharts - Opera Limited, Short Interest vs. Stock Price, Since 2018

Final Thoughts

Opera's browser market share penetration is only 2.5%. So, there still exists a huge opportunity to expand in the future. Already, with the passage of Europe's Digital Markets Act, Opera has morphed into a total return winner for shareholders. Its +263% advance has trounced the peer/competitor group of Big Tech giants since October 2022. Only the rebound in Meta has kept pace.

YCharts - Opera Limited vs. Major Online Software & Content Leaders, Total Returns, Since Oct 2022

An incredibly low PEG Ratio under 0.8x and ultra-attractive dividend yield of 6% are noteworthy in combination. In the software and online content industries, I am not aware of another high-growth, high-margin pick with a similar yield component.

What are the investment risks? The company just invested $20 million in AI technologies for its browsers. Staying ahead of the technology invention game and consumer preferences for change will be key. For Opera to reach its growth targets, new user acquisitions and organic downloads will have to continue on pace.

If its innovative gaming browser reaches a peak in usage (the main incremental profit-center today), the stock quote may remain depressed for a valuation, and zigzag between $10 and $15 the rest of 2024 and all of 2025.

In addition, Big Tech companies like to sue each other and smaller competitors for patent infringement and/or the illegal use of intellectual rights. So, any breaking news on this front would be a risk that could bite shareholders.

Otherwise, if business growth plays out as projected, I believe Opera shares are worth $20-25 today, rising to $25-30 by the end of next year (18 months from now). For example, a $20 quote would give this stock a PEG Ratio of 1.2x and dividend yield of 4%. Both would still be great values vs. peers. Then, 40% EPS growth from today to the end of 2025, with a normalized 1.5x PEG gets you to $30 for a "fair value" target. If this is our future, investors buying around $13 could achieve total returns as great as +135%, including dividends, over a relatively short period of time.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.