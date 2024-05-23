borealisgallery

Software is eating the world. But AI is going to eat software." -Jensen Huang.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) beats again and reaches an all-time high! It must be Tulip mania, and the fools who bought such a stock must be just on the verge of financial ruin! This attitude is, unfortunately, far too common. Human psychology possesses several limitations that bump up against understanding the stock market and money, and many of us get resentful when we hear of our fellow primates making so many more coconuts than ourselves. However, resentment is not an analysis, and people's fear of buying the market or stocks at all-time highs is misplaced; it is totally wrong and potentially expensive. All-time highs are wonderful.

Finom Group

One of my best calls of this year has been Nvidia. I told people to get in before an earnings report last August, and the stock has had prolific gains since then. After such a call, the natural question is whether to take the money and run or hold on to a winner. Based on the last report, I strongly suggest letting your Nvidia position continue to ride. If you don't own the firm's stock, you should consider buying some.

Seeking Alpha

The firm has had prolific price gains, which have been matched by startling earnings and revenue growth. The rareness of the gains matches the rareness of growth that is this high for a large company. The company has had three straight quarters of 200% plus revenue growth. Nvidia's profits were up 628% compared to last year's period. This drives the price gains, not some irrational exuberance on artificial intelligence. Frankly, the firm's core computing competency transcends any one technological theme; it is inherently economically useful to humanity. Look at their data center growth below.

Seeking Alpha Analyst Beth Kindig

There are legitimate questions about artificial intelligence's commercial potential and limitations. Large language models ("LLMs") are massively inefficient statistical undertakings reliant on proprietary human-generated content that gives the illusion of intelligence through pattern recognition. In some ways, they are a giant, highly expensive Clever Hans trick, but that doesn't mean they aren't commercially useful.

And it certainly doesn't mean people won't refrain from spending money on them or using them frequently. But I also understand original content creators' hesitation; I certainly don't want Big Tech taking all my coconuts! But CEO Jensen Huang has spoken clearly: the fourth industrial revolution has begun, and Nvidia is at the vanguard of it. He is not lying.

While LLMs have clear commercial utility, they may eventually be less than we currently imagine. However, this isn't so critical for Nvidia's fortunes, surprisingly. Artificial Intelligence is a significant force that will make its limitations known. It will also likely exceed our wildest expectations in some ways. Still, the companies that can discover these profound questions need Nvidia's chips to answer them, regardless of the eventual outcome. Nvidia is selling gunpowder in an arms race, which is why Wall Street analysts continue to be unable to catch up to the rampant demand for its products.

Seeking Alpha Analyst Beth Kindig

Nvidia handily beat earnings expectations significantly in a highly anticipated earnings report. The firm had one of its most jaw-dropping quarters yet, and expectations were about as high as they can be for a stock. Still, the expectations were handily beaten. The stock broke to record highs in the after-hours and reached an unbelievable market cap of around 2.5 trillion.

Nvidia's revenue tripled on a YoY basis.

Nvidia's data center quadrupled on a YoY basis.

Importantly, cloud providers are becoming major customers for the company's chips and experiencing a significant return on investment, leading to a virtuous cycle in demand underestimated by many analysts.

The rest of the Magnificent Seven stocks have been buying Nvidia's wares handover first. Tesla (TSLA), for instance, spent a significant portion of its total earnings on GPUs.

However, the CAPEX race for Artificial Intelligence and the proof that investment is earning thoughtful users of Nvidia's crucial wares will likely only increase demand for the chips already booked up well into 2025.

As Jensen Huang responded to a question on the call, the company's Blackwell chip should produce "a lot of revenue" this year, and the firm's value proposition is increasingly lucrative for various companies.

The firm announced a 10 for 1 stock split and a significant increase in its dividend.

The adjusted gross margin came in at 78.9% for the quarter. Wowzers.

Aside from these impressive feats and an impressive earnings beat, Jensen Huang proclaimed the start of the fourth industrial revolution, and I believe him. He is vertically integrated into the computing world the way Henry Ford was in the physical world at the dawn of the automobile and the mechanized economy it ushered in. Again, I will reiterate that Nvidia's position in the value chain and self-sharpening competitive advantages is akin to having a gunpowder monopoly in August 1914. Of course, competition is increasing, but this statement isn't hyperbolic given the firm's financial performance.

Schwab

Nvidia Fiscal Q1 2025 Results

Nvidia had another blowout quarter. For the last three quarters that the firm beat, I had done a pre-earnings report. Still, I wanted to do a post-earnings report this time to show how thoroughly Nvidia has consistently beaten expectations and how fast it is growing. Aside from just the spectacular numbers, though, the company seems to have occupied a formidable commercial height. It seems unlikely that anyone will dislodge it soon. Jensen Huang, the prophetic CEO of Nvidia, proclaimed that a new industrial revolution has begun. There are many metaphors thrown around about technological revolutions, but two come to mind when thinking of Nvidia.

Company Reports

Nvidia is known for its leading-edge Artificial Intelligence chips. These are but a manifestation of the core economic function it provides to humanity, which is why it has become one of the largest companies in the world. The firm's essential parallel computing technology allows humanity to put off a date with destiny that would bring technological progress as we know it to a halt. You see, the bounds of chip technology have been pushed so far that the limits of physics will be hit soon. In other words, while we have been able to shrink chips occasionally, according to Gordon Moore's famous "law," we will not be able to shrink them further in a few generations. This is why Nvidia's essential economic nature is not divergent from its supreme market position.

Company Reports

Normally, this would prove a dramatic problem that could send fear into economic talking heads. However, Nvidia's technology has helped slow that process. Its AI chips are allowing the bounds of computing power to be pushed, and its core parallel computing function for the totality of human computing power is proving to be one of the most lucrative businesses in history. This is why the company continually exceeds expectations at the core, not some unhinged public perception about the commercial potential of artificial intelligence.

Seeking Alpha

Importantly, the considerable price gains since the company unleashed a bull market with its dramatic Q1 earnings about a year ago are still fundamentally justified given all the earnings reports since, including this most recent one. Nvidia is not in a bubble, based on an analysis of its business and financials. A bubble is based on hope. This company is putting up the numbers, and Wall Street analysts cannot keep up with the white-hot demand for the firm's chips.

Valuation: NVDA Stock, Now More Than Ever

In the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' - Benjamin Graham.

Nvidia's valuation can be controversial. Of course, any market leader, like the prom queen in high school, will always be subject to undue rumor and the resentment-laden narratives of people who missed out on the proverbial gold rush. Many also forget that Benjamin Graham had highly nuanced insights on valuation, including his specification that valuation can be like an election in the short run, and sometimes there are landslides, such as when Richard Nixon won in 1972.

270towin.com, Nixon 1972 Electoral Map

Are these instances rare? Yes. But are they possible and do they reflect reality, yes. When I look at a valuation scorecard for Nvidia, there's not a lot to like if you're a value investor, to be sure. I like to use both intrinsic valuation measures and relative valuation measures. On both counts, Nvidia doesn't look attractive from a valuation perspective.

ValueInvesting.IO

However, when you think of what this valuation means, it is just really saying the same thing that the 1972 Electoral Map is saying about Richard Nixon's electability. Nvidia fails along every single valuation metric, but it has been the leader in gains for the year. Many professionals who were afraid to buy Nvidia probably got fired, or their bonuses docked because of that fear.

ValueInvesting.IO, (Valuation Summary from Feb 16th, 2024)

Let me show you something else. This is the valuation scorecard above from when I told you to buy Nvidia in February 2024. It was significantly worse in February. If you were using valuation as a sole tool to evaluate Nvidia, you would have missed major gains. The stock has been up well over 30% since then, and the valuation risk has actually significantly improved over the same period. Nvidia is better valued now despite its recent price gains than it was in February.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

Despite the positive developments in the valuation column, Nvidia is subject to very intense valuation risk. The stock is dependent on economic strength to some degree. Still, it also has some countercyclical buffer given the prodigious financial positions of some of its primary customers, the other six of the Magnificent Seven in particular. This currently fortuitous partnership has some concentration risk as Big Tech faces renewed antitrust efforts. However, this is pretty unlikely to harm Nvidia's fortunes.

ValueInvestiing.IO

One interesting risk is that Nvidia is facing is that so many of its employees are becoming multi-millionaires, they may be tempted to retire earlier than many peers at other firms. In a way, this is a good problem, but it could eventually become dilutive to shareholders.

Nvidia is subject to macro risks since it has become such a big company:

A strengthening U.S. dollar is always a potential headwind for a mega-scale international Technology company like Nvidia. I will monitor this risk closely.

Commercial Real Estate blow-up causes a credit event.

Inflation continues trending higher or staying put.

Increased political risk during an election year.

Fed policy error or banking crisis reignites.

I think Nvidia's competitive position and the white-hot demand for its leading products outweigh any potential risk. The stock is a buy, and I'm excited about the stock split, which should make the name a bit more accessible to retail investors.

Conclusion

When I was about ten years old, my friends and I used to play computer games. They were relatively new, as I was born in 1987. It was always difficult to persuade my parents to buy me a computer that could compete with some of my friends. But even as kids, we all knew that if you got the Nvidia graphics card, you could get a lot more bang for your buck out of your computer.

Company Reports

While the super complicated world of modern semiconductors is one of the most prohibitive subjects on Earth, the original value proposition I enjoyed as a young lad is still at the heart of Nvidia's success. While people associate Nvidia with chips, it is more than just chips. It is more than just AI. Indisputably, Nvidia has become the world's computing company. If there are setbacks in AI and advances in Autonomous Driving, well, that might go a lot better for Nvidia than you would think, given the true nature of their business model.

Bloomberg

Many valuation tools have lost their utility as intangible investments have become increasingly important to delivering value to shareholders. Ultimately, P/E and other metrics can miss the mark. The most important metric in evaluating a stock is how management is rewarding or not rewarding shareholders. The metric that best shows this is ROIC-WACC. Nvidia's price gains are not unjustified. As you can see above, Nvidia is on the verge of having the best ROIC-WACC ratio of its large Tech peers. A technology company rally has rarely had as much fundamental justification as Nvidia's recent rally.