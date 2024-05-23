Business Conditions Monthly March 2024

Summary

  • In March 2023, the AIER Business Conditions Monthly Leading Indicator fell to its lowest level in five months.
  • The Roughly Coincident Indicator, meanwhile, rose to its highest reading since September 2023.
  • The index levels for March were 58 for the Leading Indicator, 83 for the Roughly Coincident Indicator, and 25 for the Lagging Indicator.

In March 2023, the AIER Business Conditions Monthly Leading Indicator fell to its lowest level in five months, and the Lagging Indicator declined for a third consecutive month. The Roughly Coincident Indicator, meanwhile, rose to its highest reading since September 2023.

